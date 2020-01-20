Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriends & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is often joked about for his choice in relationships. The 45-year-old actor often dates younger women. He is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone.

Ricky Gervais, host of the 2020 Golden Globes Awards, took a shot at the actor for his history of dating younger women during his opening monologue.

“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood is nearly three hours long,” Gervais said. “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him.” The actor laughed off the joke, taking it in stride.

Here’s what you should know about DiCaprio’s dating history:

1. DiCaprio is Known as a Hollywood Bachelor

Though DiCaprio has been in his current relationship for over two years, he has become infamous as a Hollywood bachelor. The actor has been linked to a number of young women in the past, and Hollywood hasn’t forgotten.

DiCaprio may have been linked to many women, but he has never been publicly engaged. He has also only ever brought two of his girlfriends to a major red-carpet event, and only a handful of the women he’s dated have ever met his mother.

Publicly, a relationship with the star is filled with trips to the Cannes Film Festival, time spent on the beach, and bike rides throughout New York City, where the star spends a lot of time. The star doesn’t often post about his relationships on social media or discuss them in interviews. Instead, he uses his social media profiles to promote his passion for the environment and the campaign to save the elephants.

2. He is Currently Dating Camila Morrone

The Titanic star is currently dating actress and model Camila Morrone. Morrone, at 22 years old, has a 23-year age gap with her boyfriend.

She spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the age gap, saying she does understand why people are so interested in the topic. She, however, doesn’t think that age should matter in a relationship.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world⁠ — where people have large age gaps,” she said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.

DiCaprio and Morrone have been together for over two years, having first been spotted together in 2017. They mostly keep their relationship private, which can be difficult since it still receives plenty of media attention.

3. He Has Been Linked to A-List Actors in the Past

While it is not confirmed that DiCaprio dated every woman he’s been linked to over the years, he has been spotted with a number of famous actresses and models. In 1997, he was spotted with Demi Moore.

In 2000, it was rumored that DiCaprio and Paris Hilton were spending a lot of time together. The two had a lot of friends in common and were often out together.

DiCaprio famously took a break from dating professional models to date actress Blake Lively. They dated for five months before breaking it off. Lively is now married to Ryan Reynolds, who she started dating after breaking it off with DiCaprio.

4. He Doesn’t Date Anyone Over 25 Years Old

In 2019, a Reddit user put together a chart of all of DiCaprio’s dating history and organized the chart by age. Reddit user u/TrustLittleBrother shared a chart on the subreddit r/DataIsBeautiful showing that “Leonardo DiCaprio Refuses to Date a Woman Over 25.”

The chart was made in Microsoft Excel, showing DiCaprio’s girlfriends dating all the way back to 1999 when he was linked to Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen was 23 years old when the couple split. The chart shows that DiCaprio then moved on to Bar Rafaeli, who was 25 years old when they broke up. His other 25-year-old girlfriends were Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal.

Every other woman DiCaprio has been linked to has been under 25 years old at the time they were dating.

5. His Longest Relationship Was 5 Years

DiCaprio doesn’t date many women for a long time. A lot of the time, the women on the list haven’t even been confirmed to be dating the actor. This changed in the early 2000s, when DiCaprio dated Gisele Bündchen for five years. She is one of the only girlfriends he took to any red-carpet events.

He followed up his relationship with Bündchen with a relationship with Bar Refaeli. The two dated from 2005 until 2011 after meeting at a party in Las Vegas. They were known from the get-go to be on-again, off-again, however.

DiCaprio’s next-longest public romantic relationship is the relationship he’s in now with Camila Morrone. The two have been together for over two years and have reportedly discussed getting engaged.

