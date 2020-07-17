How to Watch the Season 3 Premiere of Love After Lockup Online

Love After Lockup, WE tv’s hit reality series following couples who met and fell in love while incarcerated, returns with an all new season Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The description for the Season 3 premiere reads, “John plans a pickup truck wedding. Scott moves 1,200 miles for a felon he’s never met. Jessica’s family opposes her marriage to a gang member. Shawn risks his 401k for an inmate. Shavel’s family thinks Quaylon is guilty until proven innocent.​”

New Episodes Air Friday Nights at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on WE tv

New episodes of Love After Lockup will air Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET following the Season 3 premiere. The new season features six couples right off the bat, including Jessica and Maurice, Shawn and Destinie, John and Kristianna, Scott and Lindsey, Tyrice and Chanda, and Shavel and Quaylon. However, according to Parade, another pair will be introduced sometime down the road – Heather and Dylan will join the cast later on in the season.

The WE tv description of the series reads, “The highly addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way to the altar with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. From the first lusty meet-ups outside of prison walls to awkward meetings with mom, Love After Lockup doesn’t miss a moment of every romantic, cringy, and heartbreaking journey.”

The new season promises plenty of drama, tears, fights and heartbreak, based on the promo above. Jessica and Maurice met and married while Maurice was in prison, which put a deep strain on her relationship with her family. Although Shawn has never met or seen Destinie in person, he’s taking a huge leap of faith and dipping into his 401K to help pay for her bond, and Scott has already spent tens of thousands of dollars on Lindsey, who has a history of being a sugar baby. Meanwhile, John plans to marry Kristianna the moment she is released from prison, Tyrice’s family believe Chanda is using him, and Shavel’s family isn’t convinced Quaylon is ready to be a stepfather to Shavel’s daughter.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

