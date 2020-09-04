How to Watch BTK Killer Documentary Online

Dennis Rader was one of the most elusive serial killers in U.S. history, sending taunting letters to police and newspapers about his crimes. This new Investigation Discovery documentary about Rader’s kills is called BTK: Chasing a Serial Killer and it premieres Friday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ID.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch BTK: Chasing a Serial Killer on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘BTK: Chasing a Serial Killer’ Preview

Who Was the BTK Serial Killer?He terrorized a Kansas community for decades. A serial killer called himself BTK for bind, torture, and kill, because that's exactly what he did to his victims. His spree lasted from 1974 to 1991, where he claimed 10 lives, including 2 children. It would take another 14 years for him to be unmasked, but in 2005, people were shocked to learn the killer had been living among them all this time. InsideEdition.com's Mara Montalbano (https://twitter.com/MaraMontalbano) has more. 2019-01-31T17:29:43Z

Dennis Rader is a serial killer who murdered 10 people in Wichita and Park City, Kansas, between the years of 1974 and 1991. He dubbed himself the “BTK Killer” because of how he would “bind, torture, kill” his victims. During his spree, Rader sent taunting letters to law enforcement officials and local newspapers detailing his crimes.

Now in this new three-hour special, ID delves into Rader’s psyche, “sharing intimate details behind his seemingly normal life.”

The documentary revolves around Kerri Rawson, Rader’s daughter, who had no idea that the man who raised her was a monster in disguise. Through additional interviews with those closest to the case, detailed accounts of the investigation, and further explanation of Radar’s brutal and mocking tactics, this documentary reveals what Dennis Rader worked so hard to conceal, following the twisted path that eventually led to his conviction.

Serial Killer BTK’s Daughter Speaks OutWhat do you tell your children about their grandfather when he's a serial killer? Kerri Rawson opens up about the emotions and trauma she deals with as the daughter of serial killer Dennis Rader (aka BTK) and a mother of young children. Watch the full episode of BTK: A Killer Among Us here: http://bit.ly/2SrcNeb Subscribe to ID: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=investigationdiscovery Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InvestigationDiscovery Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DiscoveryID ID's on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/investigationdiscovery/ 2019-03-06T15:00:03Z

Rader was finally caught in 2005 and charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Rader eventually pleaded guilty, showing no remorse and describing the murders in great detail. He was sentenced to 10 consecutive life sentences because Kansas did not have capital punishment at the time of his trial. He is incarcerated at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in Prospect Township, Kansas.

He is let out of his cell for one hour a day, five days a week, to shower and exercise. But in a 2019 interview, his daughter did say he is starting to have health problems. She told the Detroit News that he wrote to her and said he thought he may have suffered a stroke, leaving him with short-term memory loss and possible dementia.

BTK: Chasing a Serial Killer premieres Friday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

