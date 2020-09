How to Watch Eagles Games Without Cable

One of just four NFL teams to make the postseason in each of the last three years, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to extend that streak in 2020.

This season, Eagles games will be televised on Fox (11 games), CBS (1 game), NBC (2 games) or ESPN (2 games). The full schedule can be found below.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, here’s how to watch every Eagles game live online without cable in 2020, including options for in-market or out-of-market viewers:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in FuboTV Family; NFL Redzone in Sports Plus add-on. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in Philadelphia and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on FuboTV here

Price: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Eagles game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV Family also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. It is the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, certain Fox games in 4K (no one else has that), the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the 72-hour look-back feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels, features and add-ons, FuboTV is incredible value for the money. It’s our No. 1 recommendation for NFL and college football fans.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, ESPN and NFL Network in Vidgo Core; NFL Redzone in Vidgo Plus. Fox is available in the Philadelphia market. You can check local channel availability on Vidgo here

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days) for Vidgo Core; $50 per month (up to $55 after 90 days) for Vidgo Plus

You can watch a live stream of Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 80+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s Plus package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch most Eagles games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

Vidgo Plus is the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network and NFL Redzone. It doesn’t come with CBS, but you could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’ll have every NFL channel other than NBC.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

NFL Channels Included: Fox and NBC in Sling Blue; ESPN in Sling Orange. Fox and NBC are both available in Philadelphia. You can check local channel availability on Sling TV here

Price: $30 per month for Sling Blue; $45 per month for Sling Orange+Blue

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NBC, ESPN and 45-plus other TV channels on Sling TV. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch most Eagles games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

For fans in Philadelphia and select markets, the Sling Blue channel bundle is the cheapest way to watch Fox, which has 11 Eagles games in 2020. You also have the option to add ESPN (Sling Orange+Blue), and while it doesn’t have CBS, you could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’ll have all the channels you need to watch every Eagles game.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN. Fox, CBS and NBC are available in Philadelphia and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Hulu here (“View Channels in Your Area”)

Price: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which you can sign up for right here:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised Eagles game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

For the games on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service with every channel that will have a Eagles game this season: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Hulu With Live TV also offers the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there is just one of them for the Eagles this season), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every Eagles CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every Eagles CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market Eagles games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch every Eagles game live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

If you’re not worried about watching games live as they air, you can watch a replay of every NFL game on NFL Game Pass Domestic. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

NFL Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch on-demand Eagles games on the NFL app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website.

With this service, Sunday games are typically made available by about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, while Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games are available soon after they’re over.

Eagles Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sun, Sep. 13 at Washington 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Sep. 20 Rams 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Sep. 27 Bengals 1 p.m. CBS Sun, Oct. 4 at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Oct. 11 at Steelers 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 18 Ravens 1 p.m. CBS Thur, Oct. 22 Giants 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFL Network Sun, Nov. 1 Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Nov. 8 BYE Sun, Nov. 15 at Giants 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 22 at Browns 1 p.m. Fox Mon, Nov. 30 Seahawks 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sun, Dec. 6 at Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS Sun, Dec. 13 Saints 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 20 at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 27 at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Jan. 3 Washington 1 p.m. Fox

Eagles Preview 2020

Head coach Doug Pederson and his squad will be looking to make their fourth-straight playoff appearance this season, but it won’t be easy. Quarterback Carson Wentz has had his fair share of injury issues over the last several seasons, and he’s hoping to stay healthy for a full 16 games for the second straight season. But the Eagles lost guard Brandon Brooks to an Achilles and tackle Andre Dillard to a biceps injury, and their line is now one big question mark. Jason Peters is back, and so is Jason Kelce, but they’ll need to stay healthy if Wentz wants to stay upright.

As for Wentz, the quarterback added an additional 10-15 pounds to his frame this offseason, and his teammates have begun referring to his ‘dad bod’ in recent weeks.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Wentz said about his slight weight gain. “I’ll take it. Hey, I’m a dad. ‘Dad bod’ can mean a million different things. I told [Jason] Kelce, he could have said dad strength, but dad bod’s fine. Whatever we want to call it.”

Sans dad bod last year, Wentz threw for 4,039 yards, 27 TDs and seven interceptions, and he did so with a receiving corps that was decimated by injury. Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, and the now-departed Nelson Agholor all missed significant time with injuries in 2019.

In order to help address their issues at wide receiver, the Eagles selected Jalen Reagor out of TCU with the 21st overall pick of the draft. How well Wentz and Reagor mesh remains to be seen, but it will definitely be something to watch this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Philadelphia allowed 22.1 points a game, which was 15th in the league. DC Jim Schultz says he likes what he has seen from defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, the Eagles’ top free-agent acquisition. Philly signed Hargrave to a three-year, $39 million contract this offseason, and his presence should help Fletcher Cox get more opportunities for sacks after a down year in 2019.

“There’s been some stuff he’s been able to do,” Schwartz said of Hargrave. “He’s a student of the game. He’s stayed really active. He’s up on all of our stuff. But there is a difference between that and doing it in person … When he’s healthy, he’ll be up to speed pretty quickly. I’m excited about him. I think he’s going to be a great addition to us. He’s a great complement for the other guys we have.”

Health may be the key, however. Hargrave was one of two players listed as not practicing at all on Philadelphia’s injury report, so his status could be worth monitoring as the season progresses.

Despite it all, the Eagles should still compete with Dallas for the NFC East crown yet again in their push for a fourth consecutive playoff appearance.