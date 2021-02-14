How to Watch AT&T TV On Fire Stick: Your Easy Guide

Stream AT&T TV Now

The latest in entertainment and thousands of on-demand programming can be at your fingertips with AT&T TV on Firestick. Your Amazon Firestick is a portal to countless hours of streamable media. With the AT&T TV app, you can enjoy even more from the networks that you know and love.

Never miss a moment of your favorite shows and tune in to AT&T TV’s live programming. Whether you just need the basics of the Entertainment package or want to upgrade to AT&T’s Ultimate TV package, you’ll receive unlimited access to networks like C-SPAN, Cartoon Network, A&E, AMC, Discovery, E!, Food Network, and so many more. The stories you love and the characters you can’t get enough of will stream directly to your Firestick.

With AT&T TV on Firestick, you’ll be able to keep up with news on your favorite sports team. ESPN HD and ESPN2 HD are available in every package, and viewers can upgrade to NBA networks for the full sports entertainment experience. AT&T TV also comes with local broadcasting to keep you informed about local sports and entertainment.

Every AT&T TV package offers the option to upgrade to premium networks. Subscribe to HBO for access to HBO Max and Warner Bros. lineup of day-one-digital movie releases. Join Showtime to keep an eye on the latest releases or pay for STARZ for an expansive library of TV and movies.

You have no shortage of choices with AT&T TV, whether you’re looking for new series to dive into or want to catch up on programs from years ago. With a collection of thousands of on-demand series and movies at your disposal on your Firestick, you’ll never run out of things to watch.

AT&T TV offers two sign up options. Viewers can lock into a two-year contract or pay month-to-month for any of the app’s packages. No matter what you choose, you’ll be able to boot up your Amazon Firestick, launch the AT&T TV app, and sink yourself into as much streaming entertainment as you wish.

How to Stream AT&T TV on Firestick

The Amazon Firestick is designed for streamable entertainment. Downloading the AT&T TV app onto it only makes sense. Bring new series from USA, news from MSNBC, and reality TV from TLC to your television without the need for a costly and cumbersome cable box by streaming AT&T TV to your Firestick.

To bring AT&T TV to your Firestick, simply:

Sign up for an AT&T TV package at ATT.com/TV Plug your Firestick into an available HDMI slot Turn on your TV Locate the Amazon Appstore Search for “AT&T TV” Select “Get” to install Once installed, locate the app on the home screen Log in using your chosen AT&T TV credentials

How Much Does AT&T TV Cost?

There are many different AT&T TV packages available right now. When registering for your ATT&T TV account, simply choose the best package to match your viewing preferences. From the simplified Entertainment package to the loaded Premier, you can select the lineup that includes your favorite networks. Here are your options:

Entertainment | 65+ Channels | $69.99/mo: ESPN, TNT, Nick, HGTV, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, and more

ESPN, TNT, Nick, HGTV, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, and more Choice | 90+ Channels | $84.99/mo: Entertainment Channels + NBA TV, MLB Network, POP, Fuse, Cooking Channel, +1 year of HBO Max and NBA League Pass ’20-’21 Season

Entertainment Channels + NBA TV, MLB Network, POP, Fuse, Cooking Channel, +1 year of HBO Max and NBA League Pass ’20-’21 Season Ultimate | 130+ Channels | $94.99/mo: Choice Channels + STARZ bundle, FX Movie Channel, Golf Channel, NHL Network, + 1 year of HBO Max

Choice Channels + STARZ bundle, FX Movie Channel, Golf Channel, NHL Network, + 1 year of HBO Max Premier | 140+ Channels | $139.99/mo: Ultimate Channels + HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Hallmark Movies, + HBO Max included.

Is There An AT&T TV Free Trial?

No, there isn’t an AT&T TV “free trial,” per se, but you are able to cancel AT&T TV within 14 days for a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.

Can I Watch AT&T On My Laptop?

Yes, you can stream AT&T on your laptop or any other device with a browser by going to www.att.tv/watchnow.

What Other Devices Can I Watch AT&T TV On?

You can stream AT&T TV on many different devices, including your laptop, iPad, Roku, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Will AT&T TV Get NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available as an add-on for AT&T TV. As it stands right now, AT&T TV doesn’t offer NFL Sunday Ticket as part of any of the packages.

