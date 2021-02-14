How to Watch AT&T TV on Roku

Stream AT&T TV Now

Tired of paying an excessive amount of money to your local cable company and looking to ditch it all for the simplicity of a Roku stick? It’s certainly a cheaper option with a ton of content at your fingertips, but how do you continue watching your favorite AT&T programming? With the AT&T TV app on your Roku device, you’ll be able to sever ties from your cable company and enjoy thousands of on-demand titles along with access to the best premium content on HBO, Netflix, and so much more.

Instead of mindlessly scrolling through channels that all seem to play the same programming hour after hour, with AT&T TV on Roku, you can boot up the app and search for the content you’re most interested in watching. With AT&T TV, you’ll be able to watch popular networks like A&E, BBC, Discovery, E!, ESPN HD, Food Network, HGTV, History, and many, many more.

Through AT&T TV on Roku, viewers can also purchase premium upgrades to stay on top of the latest sporting events and day-one digital movie releases. You can add on NBA entertainment to never miss a game, as well as STARZ, The Movie Channel, Showtime, and Epix with every package. With your subscription to AT&T TV, you’re guaranteed access to on-demand programming from your favorite networks like TNT, USA, TBS, Nickelodeon, and MSNBC. With AT&T TV, you’ll still have access to the newest episodes of your favorite shows, just like with your cable box.

Never miss a moment of your favorite TV shows again and cut your cable bill in half with AT&T TV downloaded onto your Roku. All you need to access convenient televised entertainment is a TV with a working HDMI port and WiFi access.

By following the quick steps below, you’ll be up and running, watching your favorite TV shows, news broadcasts, and movies in no time.

Your Roku comes with enough onboard memory to hold apps like AT&T TV. To download the AT&T TV app onto your Roku and enjoy hours upon hours of entertainment, simply:

Sign up for an AT&T TV package at ATT.com/TV Plug your Roku into an available HDMI slot Turn on your TV Press “Home” on your Roku remote Find “Streaming Channels” on the home screen Find the Search Box and enter “AT&T TV” Locate the AT&T TV channel from the available options Select “Buy” to download and install the app Enter your Roku PIN, if prompted Access the AT&T TV app from the Roku home screen and enter your login info

How Much Does AT&T TV Cost?

There are many different AT&T TV packages available right now. When registering for your ATT&T TV account, simply choose the best package to match your viewing preferences. From the simplified Entertainment package to the loaded Premier, you can select the lineup that includes your favorite networks. Here are your options:

Entertainment | 65+ Channels | $69.99/mo: ESPN, TNT, Nick, HGTV, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, and more

ESPN, TNT, Nick, HGTV, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, and more Choice | 90+ Channels | $84.99/mo: Entertainment Channels + NBA TV, MLB Network, POP, Fuse, Cooking Channel, +1 year of HBO Max and NBA League Pass ’20-’21 Season

Entertainment Channels + NBA TV, MLB Network, POP, Fuse, Cooking Channel, +1 year of HBO Max and NBA League Pass ’20-’21 Season Ultimate | 130+ Channels | $94.99/mo: Choice Channels + STARZ bundle, FX Movie Channel, Golf Channel, NHL Network, + 1 year of HBO Max

Choice Channels + STARZ bundle, FX Movie Channel, Golf Channel, NHL Network, + 1 year of HBO Max Premier | 140+ Channels | $139.99/mo: Ultimate Channels + HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Hallmark Movies, + HBO Max included.

Is There An AT&T TV Free Trial?

No, there isn’t an AT&T TV “free trial,” per se, but you are able to cancel AT&T TV within 14 days for a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.

Can I Watch AT&T On My Laptop?

Yes, you can stream AT&T on your laptop or any other device with a browser by going to www.att.tv/watchnow.

What Other Devices Can I Watch AT&T TV On?

You can stream AT&T TV on many different devices, including your laptop, iPad, Fire Stick, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Will AT&T TV Get NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available as an add-on for AT&T TV. As it stands right now, AT&T TV doesn’t offer NFL Sunday Ticket as part of any of the packages.

