How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Online for Free

Years after “Game of Thrones” ended, HBO is finally bringing a long-awaited prequel series to viewers’ television screens. “House of the Dragon” premieres on Sunday, August 21, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “House of the Dragon” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “House of the Dragon” online for free:

‘House of the Dragon’ Preview

HBO has already released multiple previews and trailers for “House of the Dragon.”

One of the trailers is called “Fire Will Reign.”

Here’s the official teaser trailer.

And here is the extended trailer that HBO released at Comic-Con.

The official synopsis for the new series reads: “The reign of House Targaryen begins. House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 21. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.”

The series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, and the showrunners are Miguel Sapochnik and Condal. Executive producers are Condal, Sapochnik, George R.R. Martin, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt.

Ramin Djawadi is the series’ composer.

Sapochnik grew in popularity as the director of some of the best episodes in the “Game of Thrones” series, including The Gift, Hardhome, The Winds of Winter, and Battle of the Bastards.

Sapochnik has said that he seeks to find the “emotional spine” of projects he directs, Slash Film shared. He said that “Battle of the Bastards” was about Jon Snow’s journey into darkness and rebirth, while “The Winds of Winter” was about ending a chapter and beginning a new era.

He cut one death scene before it got too graphic, but didn’t shy away from violence in the “Battle of the Bastards.”

“I wanted it to be in your face because we weren’t trying to color the audience with sleight of hand,” he told Slash Film. “War is cruel and horrific and brutal, and I didn’t want to dilute that idea. With the individual deaths, on the other hand, it seemed that there was no real need to dwell on them.”

Sapochnik’s parents immigrated to the United Kingdom in 1969 to escape political unrest, Variety reported. Many members of his family still live in Argentina today.

With Sapochnik at the helm, fans are excited about the prequel series and all that it could bring to the “Game of Thrones” universe. The new series premieres on Sunday, August 21.

