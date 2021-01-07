How to Stream Aladdin (1992) Right Now

Stream Aladdin Now

Disney’s Aladdin was nominated for 55 awards and would win 33 including two Academy Awards, 2 Golden Globes, and 5 Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for A Whole New World. The film was the 31st full-length, animated film released by Disney and was the fourth to be released during the Disney Renaissance, which began with The Little Mermaid. Starring Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, and Linda Larkin, the film has been praised for its animated beauty, songs, and for the scene-stealing abilities of Robin Williams.

During the opening weekend, the film earned $19 million at the box office; the initial run would net $504 million worldwide, making it the top film of 1992. The movie continues to be popular and now families watch Aladdin online. The film has spawned several character appearances throughout the Disney universe, including two sequels, The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, games like Kingdom Hearts and Disney Infinity, as well as a live-action adaptation, starring Will Smith and Jade Thirlwall, and a Broadway show.

Now you can view Aladdin streaming. The film is based on a series of Arabic folktales from One Thousand and One Nights. Here’s how to stream Aladdin right now:

Aladdin: Overview

Release Date: November 25, 1992

Creators: Ron Clements, John Musker, Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio

Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Starring: Robin Williams, Scott Weinger, Linda Larkin, Jonathan Freeman, Frank Welker, Gilbert Gottfried, Douglas Seale

Rating: G

Synopsis: A street urchin and a Grand Vizier vie for the hand of an Arabian princess and a magic lamp.

How Long Is Aladdin?

Aladdin has a running time of 90 minutes.

Aladdin Plot

Jafar, the Royal Vizier of Agrabah, is searching for a genie’s lamp with the Cave of Wonders with his parrot Iago, but are unable to enter. They need to find a ‘diamond in the rough’ and Jafar identifies that person as a street urchin named Aladdin. Meanwhile, Princess Jasmine is unhappy because she’s been told she must marry a prince even if she does not love him. She meets Aladdin and his pet, Abu, on the street and they become friends. Aladdin is captured by Jafar and ordered executed; Jasmine demands that he be freed, but Jafar says it is too late. He is already dead. Jafar then disguises himself, frees Aladdin and takes them to the cave, where he tells them to bring him the lamp.

Abu touches and jewel, after being told to touch nothing but the lamp, and the cave begins to collapse. Aladdin and Abu manage to escape, thanks to a flying carpet, and Aladdin gives Jafar the lamp. Jafar sends them back into the collapsing cave, but Abu grabs the lamp. Trapped in the cave, Aladdin rubs the lamp and the Genie appears to grant him three wishes.

Wanting to keep as many wishes as he can, Aladdin tricks Genie into getting them out of the cave without using a wish. Then, he uses his first wish to assume the identity of a prince so he can woo Jasmine. He promises to save his last wish for Genie, to free him. Meanwhile, Jafar is already plotting to marry Jasmine but the arrival of a new prince – Aladdin in disguise – hampers his plans. Aladdin takes Jasmine, who doesn’t recognize him as the street urchin – on a magic carpet ride around the world.

She finally does recognize him but he fibs and tells her that he dresses as an urchin to escape the confines of royal life. Back home, Jafar has Aladdin arrested. Genie guesses that Aladdin would want to be rescued and decides this will be his second wish and rescues him. Aladdin returns to the palace to expose Jafar, who runs when he realizes who Aladdin is and that he has the lamp.

Aladdin breaks his promise to Genie because he is afraid he will lose Jasmine if she learns he isn’t a prince. Iago steals the lamp, allowing Jafar to become Genie’s new master. He first wishes to be Sultan and then to be the most powerful sorcerer in the world and Genie is forced to grant his wishes. Jafar exposes Aladdin’s secret and exiles him, the carpet, and Abu to the wasteland, but Aladdin tricks him into using his last wish by saying he isn’t as powerful as Genie.

Jafar uses his third wish to become a Genie so that he’ll be more powerful than Genie, not realizing that this will bind him to the lamp. Aladdin traps Jafar and Iago in the lamp. Genie banishes Jafar’s lamp and suggests that Aladdin use his final wish to remain a prince. Aladdin keeps his promise, though, and grants Genie his freedom.

The Sultan sees Aladdin’s act and decides to change the law so that Jasmine can marry whomever she wants, even if the man isn’t a prince. Genie leaves Agrabah to explore the world. Aladdin and Jasmine live happily ever after.

Aladdin Cast

Several familiar voices can be heard in Aladdin including comedien Gilbert Gottfried, Douglas Seale, and Charlie Adler. Here are the main cast members from the film:

Scott Weinger as Aladdin

Aladdin is a street urchin who falls in love with a princess. Scott Weinger is best known as DJ’s boyfriend, Steve, from the series Full House. In addition to Aladdin, has also appeared in the TV series Galavant and the rebooted Fuller House.

Robin Williams as Genie

Genie is a magical being to likes to joke, and wants to be free. Robin Williams is a famed actor and comedian whose big break came on the TV series Mork & Mindy. He appeared in more than 100 films and TV series. He won an Academy Award for his part in Good Will Hunting, and was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2005 Golden Globes. He died in 2014.

Linda Larkin as Princess Jasmine

Jasmine is a princess who wants to be free of palace life. Linda Larkin is best known for her role in Aladdin, and has reprised the role of Jasmin throughout the Disney universe.

Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, the Grand Vizier

Jafar is an evil man who wants to control the Genie’s lamp so that he can take over the kingdom. Jonathan Freeman is best known as the voice of Jafar from the Aladdin series; he also played Jafar in the Broadway show.

Aladdin Songs and Soundtrack

Alan Menkin scored Aladdin, and along with lyricists and songwriters Tim Rice and Howard Ashman they would win two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, and five Grammy Awards including Song of the Year for A Whole New World. The soundtrack would peak on Billboard’s 200 chart at number six, and was certified 3 Times Platinum in both the US and Canada and Gold in Sweden while the single A Whole New World would peak at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart on March 6, 1993. The single was certified Gold in the US.

Aladdin at the Box Office

Aladdin is currently the third highest-grossing animated film worldwide; it has grossed more than $500 million worldwide. During the initial box office run, the film brought in $19.2 million on opening weekend, and could earn $32 million by New Year’s making it the top film of 1992. Since that initial run, Aladdin has been released to home video, and has spawned two sequels and a live-action remake.

Aladdin Reviews – What the Critics Said

Aladdin has an overall approval rating of 94% on the Rotten Tomatoes site, with an average rating of 8.4 out of 10. Critics hailed Aladdin as innovative and fun with breathtaking scenery; they were most enamored of the performance of comic Robin Williams, as Genie. But not all critics loved the film; some called Williams’ performance ‘narcissistic’ and believed the music of the film, in comparison with Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid, was weak. Audiences loved the film, and many continue to sing its praises.

Where Aladdin Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Aladdin is one of the best-selling Disney movies of all time, with a combined box office gross of $500 million since 1992. The film boasts two sequels, an animated TV Series, and a live-action remake to its credit. It also boasts one of the most-sung Disney songs, A Whole New World, which won 5 Grammy awards in 1992. Aladdin was nominated to AFI’s 100 Years..100 Songs list for both A Whole New World and Friend Like Me, but neither movie made the final cut. Still, the movie remains a fan favorite, and IGN lists it at number 3 on the 25 Best Animated Disney Movies. Aladdin is the 35th highest grossing animated film of all time.

Aladdin Trailer

Aladdin (1992) – TrailerFrom Aladdin: Diamond Edition on Blu-ray. 2016-03-05T19:22:32Z

Aladdin Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

One of Disney’s biggest hits, and part of the Disney Renaissance, Aladdin has been a family favorite for nearly twenty years. Here are five things you may not know about the film.

Aladdin Prequel Nixed Without Williams

Wanting to capitalize on their hit, Disney began working on a live-action prequel, centering on the character Genie. They had about sixteen hours of unused footage from all of the ad-libbing done by Robin Williams in the original role. Williams’ will, however, wouldn’t allow for the company to use any of his likeness – which includes that additional footage – for 25 years after his death. Soon after Willaims’ death, Disney aired Aladdin on three of their channels, with a special image that read, “In memory of Robin Williams, who made us laugh”; the artwork on the image was done by animator Eric Goldberg.

Aladdin Proposed On Flying Carpet?

Several times in the film, Aladdin tosses an apple to Jasmine. One of those times happens when the two are on the flying carpet over Greece. In ancient Greece, a man tossing an apple to a woman was considered a proposal of marriage. So, did Aladdin inadvertently propose to Jasmine on the flying carpet? You have to decide.

Disney Uses 3-D CGI With Traditional Animation

As with Beauty and the Beast from the year before, animators created 3-D CGI, moving backgrounds for Aladdin along with more traditional character animation in 2-D. This led to Disney’s new ‘Deep Canvas’ technique, which allowed for 2-D hand drawings to ‘exist seamlessly’ in a 3-D environment.

Disney’s Black Friday

At the time, the head of Disney was Jeffrey Katzenberg; at one point he was so dissatisfied with the project that he told the animators to scrap everything and start over. The only problem is that he refused to also move the release date of the film. The crew worked hard and turned around a new script and plot within eight days, but that situation is still referred to as Black Friday by the animators.

Disney ‘tells’ audience to applaud

During the initial screenings of the film, the audience didn’t applaud after the musical numbers. The animators wanted applause and so, as a joke, they inserted Genie’s ‘applause’ sign at the end of Friend Like Me. The audience applauded and the animators left the sign in for the actual release.