How to Stream Camp Rock 1, 2 & 3: Your Family Viewing Guide

Camp Rock and its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, are about discovery and competition, and getting around the obstacles as you set out to reach your dreams. The Disney Channel Original Movies, released in 2008 and 2010, respectively, are well-loved musicals featuring Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers in a Cinderella-at-summer-camp scenario. Whispers of an upcoming release of an “adult” Camp Rock 3, might reunite the Jonas Brothers and Lovato once again.

Until the third installment is released, reacquaint yourself with the stars and watch Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam streaming online.

Here’s how to stream Camp Rock right now:

How to Stream ‘CAMP ROCK ‘ – Exclusively on Disney+

Camp Rock is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Camp Rock and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Camp Rock” 5. Tap on “Camp Rock” 6. Tap the PLAY button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

‘CAMP ROCK’: Overview

Release Date: June 20, 2008

Creators: Julie Brown, Kevin Lafferty

Director: Matthew Diamond

Starring: Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Maria Canals-Barrera, Meaghan Martin

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: An aspiring singer can’t afford the tuition for music camp, so her mother arranges kitchen help in exchange for room and board at Camp Rock, where performers embark on a road to stardom and self-discovery.

How Long Is ‘CAMP ROCK’?

The theater version of Camp Rock is 99 minutes long.

‘CAMP ROCK’ Plot

Mitchie (Demi Lovato) discovers herself as a singer at Camp Rock, where she works in the kitchen in exchange for tuition. She learns about the value in friendship and that nothing in life is free as she and her camp-mates prepare for a series of camp competitions that bring out the best and worst in everyone. By the end of the movie, Shane Gray (Joe Jonas) of the popular trio, Connect 3, has fallen for Mitchie and a romance develops.

‘CAMP ROCK’ Cast

Demi Lovato, the Jonas Brothers and a host of other well-known Disney stars perform this musical hit and expand their musical careers beyond TV films in the process.

DEMI LOVATO as MITCHIE

The protagonist, Mitchie, is an aspiring singer who’s afraid of being heard. She is opposite Joe Jonas as his love interest.

JOE JONAS as SHANE GRAY

Joe Jonas plays spoiled heartthrob, Shane Gray, of the teen band Connect 3. In an early scene, he falls in love with a voice he overheard but could not identify.

MARIA CANALS-BARRERA as CONNIE TORRES

Maria Canals-Barrera plays Mitchie’s mother, Connie Torres. She swaps food service for summer camp tuition so her daughter can work her way into the spotlight.

MEAGHAN MARTIN as TESS TYLER

Meaghan Martin plays Tess Tyler, a camper at Camp Rock known for her famous parents and diva attitude. Her role is that of the puppet master who turns out alright in the end.

‘CAMP ROCK’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Camp Rock soundtrack, released June 17, 2008, debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold and Platinum in the U.S. on September 9, 2008. The soundtrack features performances by the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and the rest of the musically-inclined cast. The soundtrack has sold more than 1,257,000,000 copies. “We Rock” was an all-cast number and first single. “Play My Music” was the second release, performed by the Jonas Brothers. Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas performed the duet, “This Is Me,” making the production that is Camp Rock a musical force to be reckoned with.

‘CAMP ROCK’ at the Box Office

Camp Rock is estimated to have made $22,983,995 in DVD sales. Video sales totaled $23,178,428.

‘CAMP ROCK’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The Disney Channel Original Movie was praised for having a diverse cast and believable characters that show growth throughout the movie.

Where ‘Camp Rock’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Camp Rock premiered on the Disney Channel on June 20, 2008 with 8.86 million viewers.

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam was the number one cable TV movie of 2010 with 8 million viewers.

Thanks to Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Disney Channel had a 13 week run as cable’s most-watched network in Prime Time.

‘CAMP ROCK’ Trailer





Play



DISNEY CAMP ROCK – Trailer From the makers of High School Musical, get ready to sing and dance like never before with the electrifying Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock! Disney's exclusive DVD explodes with "Too Cool" bonus features, including an exclusive extended ending and "How To Be A Rock Star," a sensational series full of tips and secrets from… 2014-08-09T17:01:36.000Z

‘CAMP ROCK’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Are We There Yet?

Camp Rock took 25 days of filming and seven months of editing to create.

2. Look Mom

During Mitchie’s solo, “This Is Me”, the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato’s parents were in the crowd.

3. By Any Other Name

The titles were first Camp Rock Rules, then Camp Rock On and, finally, Camp Rock.

4. Once Again, for the First Time

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam marks Demi Lovato’s second on-screen kiss.

5. For the Birds

Camp Rock fans sent Kevin Jonas 43 birdhouses in one day.

