How to Stream ‘Gargoyles’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Gargoyles Now

Typically, they adorn the sides of ornate architecture, directing water away from buildings through hidden spouts. In Disney’s Gargoyles TV series, the stone statues, which animate under the light of the moon, are more comparable to superheroes. Led by the moral leader Goliath, the Manhattan Clan of gargoyles oversee the Big Apple, battling against supernatural forces while also acclimating to a city very different from their former home of 10th century Scotland.

Keith David headlines an impressive cast of artists, which include Ed Asner, Salli Richardson, Jeff Bennett, Bill Fagerbakke, Jonathan Frakes, and John Rhys-Davies. The series was primarily written by Michael Reaves, Lydia Marano, Brynne Chandler Reaves, Cary Bates, Gary Sperling, and Eric Luke, who all contributed to more than five episodes. Similarly, Dennis Woodyard, Frank Paur, Kazuo Terada, Saburo Hashimoto, and Bob Kline directed more than five episodes throughout the series’ life.

Want to catch up on the dark and Gothic adventures of Goliath and the watchers of Manhattan? You can watch Gargoyles online or find Gargoyles streaming on Disney+.

Here’s how to stream Gargoyles right now:

How to Stream ‘Gargoyles’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Gargoyles is one of the popular animated series that are streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can stream Gargoyles and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. The service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Gargoyles” 5. Tap on Gargoyles 6. Tap the Play Button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Subscribe to Disney Plus Here

‘Gargoyles’: Overview

Release Date: October 24, 1994

Creators: Greg Weisman, Frank Paur, Dennis Woodyard

Director: Dennis Woodyard, Frank Paur, Kazuo Terada, Saburo Hashimoto, Bob Kline

Starring: Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jeff Bennett, Bill Fagerbakke, Ed Asner

Rating: 8+

Synopsis:

After waking up from a thousand-year curse, a clan of gargoyles learn the ins and outs of modern life in New York City while battling the evils that threaten the city’s innocent citizens.

How Long Is ‘Gargoyles’?

Gargoyles ran for three seasons and a total of 78 episodes.

‘Gargoyles’ Plot

In a time of mysticism and war, gargoyles are in frequent conflict with the human inhabitants of Scotland. Before they can be slaughtered like many of their kind, a clan of tenth-century gargoyles are cursed to remain petrified until they “rise above the clouds.” When moved to New York City by an eccentric billionaire, David Xanatos, the clan of gargoyles, led by Goliath, come to life at night. Befriending local police officer Elisa Maza, Goliath and his clan have to learn to acclimate to modern life. This is made more difficult by Xanatos’ sinister plots and other supernatural terrors that threaten the people of Manhattan.

‘Gargoyles’ Cast

Though new actors are featured throughout the series, there is a staple set of artists that bring the gargoyles, their counterparts, and villains to life.

Keith David as Goliath

The lead gargoyle of the Manhattan Clan, Goliath is depicted as being intelligent and sympathetic. The residents of Castle Wyvern named him after the Biblical giant as he stands approximately 6’ 10” tall. There were many names considered for Goliath, some alluding to his great stature. Titan, Atlas, Gar, Griffin, and Prometheus were among them.

Ed Asner as Hudson

Once the leader of the Wyvern Clan, the elder gargoyle Hudson has taken on the task of advising Goliath and the Manhattan Clan. He adopted his name from the Hudson River. Asner also voiced Burbank, who is a clone of Hudson.

Elisa Maza as Salli Richardson

As the gargoyles try to find their footing in Manhattan, NYPD detective Elsa Maza befriends them. Richardson also voiced Delilah, who was a clone of Elisa and Demona. Originally, Elisa was written as Elisa Chavez, an African-American and Latina woman. When Richardson was cast, however, she was changed to African-American and Native American and given the name Maza.

Jonathan Frakes as David Xanatos

Owner of Xanatos Enterprises, David Xanatos purchases the petrified Wyvern Clan and transports them to Manhattan to be affixed to his building. He starts off as a villain to the gargoyles, hoping to use them to do his bidding. His name is the second part of Goliath’s Biblical reference and is a reference to the Biblical king that defeats Goliath. Frakes lent his appearance to Xanatos.

‘Gargoyles’ Songs and Soundtrack

Gargoyles featured a brooding soundtrack of Gothic music that fit the series’ darker tone. Its most well-known track is the dramatic opening credits theme. The show’s main theme utilizes brass instruments for a more mystical sound. There is no official soundtrack release but the opening and end credits for each episode can be found online.

‘Gargoyles’ at the Box Office

Though Gargoyles was Disney’s first attempt at a darker and more serious animated series, it was well-received upon release. Gargoyles has garnered a cult following in the years since its release and continue to sell via DVD releases.

‘Gargoyles’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Upon release, Gargoyles was met with a primarily positive response. Many critics have praised the series for its ability to grow and sustain a cult following even long after it ended. Disney even received credit for veering away from its lighter-toned animations for something darker and more mature. Other critics were harsher, labeling the series as “juvenile” and too rooted in fantasy.

Where ‘Gargoyles’ Fits in the Disney Pantheon

When discussing animated series, Gargoyles often ends up on a “best of…” list. IGN, Hollywood.com, and UGO.com have all included the series on a list, including IGN’s 2009 list of the top 100 animated series. Even after 25 years, Gargoyles still makes headlines. In 2018, Jordan Peele revealed his desire to make a live-action adaptation, though Disney rejected the idea. It’s also not uncommon for online outlets, including SlashFilm.com, to call for a series reboot.

‘Gargoyles’ Trailer

Gargolyes – Animated Series (1994) Trailer (VHS Capture)Trailer for D2 – The Might Ducks (1994) captured from the The Nightmare Before Christmas (1994) VHS tape. 2013-08-29T14:46:39.000Z

Stream Gargoyles Now

‘Gargoyles’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Over the course of three seasons, Gargoyles has amassed a vast amount of trivia. Read through some of these anecdotes below!

1. A Trekkie Reunion

The impressive voice cast for Gargoyles included regular cast members from different Star Trek series. Jonathan Frakes, Avery Brooks, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, David Warner, and Paul Winfield all lent their voices to the cast of Gargoyles and had recurring roles in a Star Trek series. Gargoyles production staff even wanted Sir Patrick Stewart to appear on the animated series, but decided asking Frakes and Sirtis to appeal to him was unfair.

2. A Gathering of Gargoyles

In 1997, fans came together for the first time at the Gathering of the Gargoyles convention. Fans shared costumes and fan-fiction at the annual convention, which ran until 2009. The convention ran in cities like New York, Las Vegas, Montreal, and Los Angeles.

3. Shakespearean Gargoyles

For a Disney animated series, Gargoyles had a dark and complex tone. It also had many references to the works of William Shakespeare in the form of character names. Puck, Ophelia, MacBeth, Princess Katherine, and King Oberon were among the Gargoyles’ characters named after Shakespearean figures.

4. Just for the Laughs

Before Gargoyles took on its current incarnation, it was pitched as a comedy series. There were several differences between the two concepts, but the biggest was the role of the mythical creatures. Unlike in the animated series, the gargoyles of the pitched comedy concept were to be mischievous. They would play tricks on humans and make trouble wherever they went.

5. A Surprising Amount of Death for Disney

Gargoyles is the only Disney animated series to, at one point in time, kill off almost all of its main characters. Whether or not they stayed dead or were merely killed in a dream sequence is a different manner, but nearly all of Gargoyles’ characters died throughout the series.

Stream Gargoyles Now