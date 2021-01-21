How to Stream ‘Jessie’: Your Viewing Guide

Stream Jessie Now

From 2011 to 2015, Jessie was one of the most popular kids’ shows on TV. The half-hour comedy, which aired Wednesday evenings on the Disney Channel, revolves around Jessie Prescott (Debby Ryan), a small-town teen who moves to New York City to take a position as a nanny for the wealthy Ross family’s four children — Emma (Peyton List), Luke (Cameron Boyce), Ravi (Karan Brar), and Zuri (Skai Jackson). Helping her care for the children are the family’s butler, Bertram (Kevin Chamberlin), and the building’s doorman, Tony (Chris Galya).

The series — which was created by Pamela Eells O’Connell — ran for four seasons with 98 episodes. The show was so loved by audiences that Disney reprised its characters for a 2015 spin-off series called Bunk’d .

If you are looking to watch Jessie online, there’s good news. With the launch of Disney’s subscription service, which includes a number of popular Disney Channel original series and films, you can now find Jessie streaming.

Here’s how to stream Jessie streaming online:

How to Stream ‘Jessie’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Jessie is one of the best Disney original shows that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Jessie and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. The service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Jessie” 5. Tap on Jessie 6. Tap the Play Button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Stream Jessie Now

‘Jessie’: Overview

When Was It On TV: September 2011 to October 2015

Creators: Pamela Eells O’Connell

Starring: Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Cameron Boyce, Karan Brar, Skai Jackson, Kevin Chamberlin, Chris Galya

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A Texas teen leaves her strict Army father’s rule to move to New York City, where she takes on a job nannying four rambunctious children for a wealthy family.

‘Jessie’ Plot

Jessie is centered around Jessie Prescott (Ryan), a teen from small-town Texas who leaves her strict army household to pursue her dreams in New York City. She lands a job in an Upper West Side penthouse, where she is hired as a nanny to the Ross family’s four children. Under her care are Emma (List), Luke (Boyce), Ravi (Brar), and Zuri (Jackson). as well as Ravi’s pet water monitor, Mr. Kipling. With the love and friendship of the kids, Jessie’s world opens up to fun and exciting experiences and adventures.

How Many Seasons of ‘Jessie’ Are There?

Jessie ran for four seasons, from 2011 to 2015, with a total of 98 episodes. Here’s a brief breakdown of each season:

‘Jessie’ Season 1

26 Episodes | September 2011 – September 2012

Season 1 introduces Jessie to her new life as a nanny on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Throughout the season, she gets to know the kids better, and forms relationships with each of them, becoming more of a friend than a babysitter.

‘Jessie’ Season 2

26 Episodes | October 2012 – September 2013

Season 2 dives back into the adventures at the Ross’ penthouse. Midway through the season, Jessie is visited by a future version of herself, and at the end of the season, she heads back to Texas with the kids to attend her father’s wedding to her high school rival’s mom.

‘Jessie’ Season 3

26 Episodes | October 2013 – November 2014

In the third season, Jessie gets serious about pursuing her dream to become a successful actor. She goes on auditions, and even makes her own film with the help of the kids. She also falls in love with her new beau, Brooks, and is set to marry him until he lands a job in Africa, and she chooses to stay with the kids, rather than leave with him.

‘Jessie’ Season 4

20 Episodes | January 2015 – October 2015

In the final season, the kids and Jessie go on vacation on their parents’ yacht. By the end of the season, Mrs. Ross flies back in to spend time with her children but discovers that they’d rather spend their time with Jessie. To get more time with them, she gets Jessie and acting gig in Hollywood, but the kids end up following Jessie to L.A. to support her.

The Best ‘Jessie’ Episodes

Every episode of Jessie is unique and funny in its own way, but there are a few that stand out more than others.

Here’s a list of the best Jessie episodes:

Season 1, Episode 25: “Gotcha Day”

In the penultimate episode of the first season, the kids tell Jessie about how they came to the Ross family. Ravi discovers that his parents were expecting a baby when he came to them, which is why they had a nursery set up for him.

Season 2, Episode 27: “G.I. Jessie”

In the final episode of Season 2, Jessie takes the kids with her to Fort Hood, Texas, where she discovers that her father is marrying the mother of her high school rival, Darla. Darla’s brother, Caleb, and Emma fall in love, prompting Jessie and Darla to do whatever they can to break the two apart.

Season 4, Episode 20: “Jessie Goes to Hollywood”

The series finale finds Christina Ross home to spend time with her kids. But when she realizes they’d rather spend their time with Jessie, she finagles Jessie an acting gig in Hollywood. Jessie flies to California and lands a role in a show as a superhero nanny. The kids realize they can’t live without her, so they fly to L.A. to be with her.

‘Jessie’ Cast

After working on Jessie, the cast has been featured in a number of other popular projects. Here’s a breakdown of the main characters and where else you can see them:

Debby Ryan as Jessie

Ryan plays the titular character of Jessie, a small-town girl who becomes a loving and supportive nanny for the Ross children. The actress has been featured on shows like The Mysteries of Laura and Sing It!. She currently plays Patty Bladell on the Netflix series, Insatiable.

Peyton List as Emma

List takes on the role of Emma, the oldest child and fashionista of the Ross family. The actress reprised her role in the Jessie spin-off, Bunk’d, and then went on to star in series like Cobra Kai and Light as a Feather.

Cameron Boyce as Luke

Boyce steps in as Luke, the relaxed and often mischievous second oldest child of the family. The late actor — who passed away in July of 2019 — reprised his role for two episodes of Bunk’d, and went on to play Carlos in the Descendants series and films franchise.

Karan Brar as Ravi

Brar plays Ravi, the smart and sweet newest member of the Ross family, who spent the first ten years of his life in India. The actor reprised the role for Bunk’d, and was recently featured in an episode of The Goldbergs spin-off, Schooled.

Skai Jackson as Zuri

Jackson plays Zuri, the youngest child of the Ross brood, who is unmatched in sass and wit. After reprising her role for Bunk’d, the young actress went on to voice the role of Summer in the animated series, Dragons: Rescue Riders.

The series also featured Kevin Chamberlin as the Ross’ butler, Bertram; Chris Galya as the doorman, Tony; Christina Moore as the Ross matriarch, Christina; Charles Esten as the kids’ dad, Morgan Ross; Carolyn Hennesy as building tenant, Rhoda Chesterfield; J.J. Totah as the Ross’ kids’ friend, Stuart; and Pierson Fode as Jessie’s fiance, Brooks.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘Jessie’ ?

Throughout the four seasons of Jessie, numerous celebrities made appearances on the show. Here’s a list of the most notable Jessie guest stars:

In Season 3, Episode 13, titled “From the White House to Our House,” former First Lady, Michelle Obama makes an appearance as herself. When Zuri contacts her to ask for Taylor’s deployed mom to be sent home for her birthday, the First Lady obliges, and they all celebrate Taylor’s birthday together in the Ross’ penthouse with the rest of the family.

In Season 2, Episode 19, titled “Punched Drunk Love,” actor and comedian Adam Sandler makes a cameo as himself, asks the kids to refer to him as “Thunder,” and gives Luke some hilarious advice.

Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri guest stars as Mrs. Falkenberg in Season 2, Episode 9, titled “Teacher’s Pest.” She plays Zuri’s problematic teacher, who befriends Jessie, and puts her in an awkward situation.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Jessie’ ?

Jessie comes from writer/creator Pamela Eells O’Connell, who created the show specifically for actress Debbie Ryan and the Disney Channel.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s creators and producers:

O’Connell served as creator, writer, and executive producer of Jessie, but before that, she worked on other popular TV projects including The Nanny, Married with Children, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Suite Life on Deck. She also created and produced the Jessie spin-off, Bunk’d.

Adam Lapidus: ‘Jessie’ Producer

Lapidus worked alongside O’Connell as the executive producer of Jessie, as well as its spin-off series, Bunk’d. The producer has worked on shows like Smart Guy, Phil of the Future, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Suite Life on Deck.

‘Jessie’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Jessie may not have been received with overwhelming critical acclaim, but the series did win over its audience. In a review for Common Sense Media, critic Emily Ashby noted that the show features some questionable cultural themes, but also includes “feel-good messages about family and relationships.”

Where ‘Jessie’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Jessie has become one of the most popular Disney Channel shows in recent years, and what’s why everyone is looking to watch Jessie on Disney Plus. On its list of The 25 Best Disney Channel Original Series of All Time, Entertainment Weekly ranked Jessie at number 21, noting that the “zany” and “eclectic” family at the center of the sitcom was made for the Disney Channel.

‘Jessie’ Trailer

Jessie | Meet The Girls 💖 | Disney Channel UK✨ Always on Disney Channel! ✨ Meet the girls from Disney Channel's 'Jessie'! Watch Jessie Mornings @ 7am on Disney Channel UK! 💛 📱Check out the Disney Channel App for more awesome content! 📱Click here to download ► http://bit.ly/DisneyChannelAppYT Subscribe for new DisneyChannelUK videos every day! ► https://www.youtube.com/DisneyChannelUK Follow @DisneyChannelUK on Instagram ► https://instagram.com/DisneyChannelUK Watch… 2012-02-02T13:21:53.000Z

Stream Jessie Now

‘Jessie’ Theme Song

The theme song for Jessie, “Hey Jessie,” was performed by Debbie Ryan and composed by Toby Gad and Lindy Robbins.

‘Jessie’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. The ‘Jessie’ Cast Returned In A Spin-Off Series

Nearly the entire cast of Jessie, except for Debbie Ryan, returned to reprise their roles for the spin-off series, Bunk’d. On the show, which premiered its fourth season in June 2019, Zuri, Ravi, and Emma leave New York City to go to a summer camp in Maine. Cameron Boyce appears as Luke in two episodes of the series.

2. Ravi Doesn’t Really Have An Accent

Actor Karan Brar, who plays Ravi, dons a fake Indian accent on the show. In reality, Brar has a typical American accent, because he was born and raised in Redmond, Washington.

3. Brar And Boyce Were Best Friends

After working on Jessie for four seasons, Karan Brar (Ravi) and Cameron Boyce (Luke) became best friends in real life. On Instagram, the two would often share pictures with each other, and shortly before Boyce passed, he shared a photo revealing he and Brar had moved in together.

4. There’s An Indian Version Of The Show

In 2013, Disney Channel India launched a hindi-language version of Jessie, titled Oye Jassie. While the premise is completely the same, the characters and places were changed to suit the show’s Indian audience.

5. One Controversial Episode Never Aired

One episode, titled “Quitting Cold Koala,” was scheduled to air midway through Season 2, but was pulled when parents complained that the episode trivialized and mocked children with gluten allergies. As reported by CBS News, the episode revolved around Stuart, the kid’s friend who had a long list of food allergies.

Stream Jessie Now