How to Stream ‘Pixel Perfect’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Pixel Perfect premiered on the Disney Channel in 2004, it featured concepts that were way ahead of their time. The film tells the story of Roscoe (Ricky Ullman), a teenage boy who creates a sentient hologram named Loretta Modern (Spencer Redford) to be the front for his best friend Samantha’s (Leah Pipes) band after she realizes she can’t really dance. Her group, called the Zettabytes, also includes Rachel (Porscha Coleman) and Cindy (Tania Gunadi).

The movie, which was created by Neal Shusterman and Alan Sacks, tackled issues of positive body image and the impact of artificial intelligence long before Instagram and Siri came around. Over a decade ago, when the film first aired on TV, people weren’t really streaming on their mobile devices. But today, when you watch Pixel Perfect online, you’ll get a sense of how futuristic its story was and how some of its tech concepts have come to fruition.

If you’re looking for a way to watch the movie online, you’re in luck, because thanks to Disney, you can now find Pixel Perfect streaming.

‘Pixel Perfect’: Overview

Release Date: January 16, 2004

Creators: Alan Sacks, Neal Shusterman

Director: Mark A.Z. Dippé

Starring: Ricky Ullman, Leah Pipes, Spencer Redford

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A teenage boy creates a holographic pop star to be the frontwoman for his best friend’s band, but when she starts taking things into her own hands, things get complicated.

How Long Is ‘Pixel Perfect’?

The running time for Pixel Perfect is 1 hour and 25 minutes.

‘Pixel Perfect’ Plot

When the Zettabytes — Samantha “Sam” (Pipes), Rachel (Coleman), and Cindy (Gunadi) — audition for a gig at a club called the Earsplitter, they are told that the lead vocalist, Sam, needs to dance around more, and not stand in one place and sing. But when Sam does try to dance, she and everyone in the band realize it’s not going to work.

Roscoe (Ullman), the teenage tech whiz whose father invented the technology for holograms, comes up with the idea to create a holographic pop star that can sing and dance. When the Zettabytes hold auditions the next day, Roscoe’s creation, who he named Loretta Modern (Redford) shows up and wows the band. After a while, they figure out that she’s a hologram, but agree to use her as their new frontwoman.

As Loretta takes center stage, she proves to moe sentient and self-thinking than everyone expected, and this puts a strain on Roscoe’s relationship with Sam, his dad, and Loretta. Samantha and Loretta are okay at first, but eventually have creative differences and go head-to-head. Eventually, Samantha and Roscoe have to deal with the impact of their decision to bring Loretta into the spotlight.

‘Pixel Perfect’ Cast

The cast members of Pixel Perfect have gone on to star in a number of popular films and series after the movie released. Here’s a breakdown of the main character and actors:

Raviv “Ricky” Ullman as Roscoe

Ullman plays Roscoe, a tech savvy teen whose father invented the holographic technology used to create Loretta. After appearing in Pixel Perfect, the actor was featured in series like Law & Order: SVU, That’s So Raven, and House. However his most notable role is that of Phil Duffy, on the Disney Channel series, Phil of the Future.

Leah Pipes as Samantha

Pipes takes on the role of Samantha, Roscoe’s best friend and lead singer of the Zettabytes. The actress has been featured on a number of popular shows over the years, including The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, in which she had a recurring role as Camille O’Connell. She currently plays Fiona Callahan on the CW series, Charmed.

Spencer Redford as Loretta Modern

Redford plays Loretta Modern, the holographic pop star at the center of the movie. The actress has been featured on episodes of Arrested Development, Judging Amy, and That’s So Raven.

Porscha Coleman as Rachel

Coleman steps into the role of Rachel, the Zettabytes’ lead guitarist. The actress has been featured in episodes of New Girl, Silicon Valley, and Ballers. Her most recent recurring role is on Paradise City, where she works opposite the late actor, Cameron Boyce.

Tania Gunadi as Rachel

After playing the Zettabytes drummer, Cindy on Pixel Perfect, Gunadi went on to star in shows like Girl Meets World, Sofia the First, DC Super Hero Girls, and A.P. Bio. She also had voice roles in Shimmer and Shine, The Lion Guard, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.

‘Pixel Perfect’ Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Pixel Perfect was released on CD in 2004, and featured eight tracks, out of which four — “Nothing’s Wrong With Me,” “Notice Me,” “Get Real,” and “When the Rain Falls” — are credited to Loretta Modern and the Zettabytes. Theo other four songs include “Perfectly,” performed by Huckapoo; “If You Wanna Rock ,” which was written by Jay Lazaroff and Erik Isaacs and performed by Lalaine;

“Don’t Even Try It,” which was written by Andrew Lane and Douglas Shawe and performed by Jai-Da; and “Tru Blu,” which was performed by Lil’ J and Chase.

‘Pixel Perfect’ at the Box Office

Because Pixel Perfect aired on the Disney Channel in 2004, there is no box office information available.

‘Pixel Perfect’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Pixel Perfect had mostly positive reviews from critics. “Pixel Perfect is packed with life lessons, thought-provoking topics, and, of course, tons of catchy music,” reads a Bustle review of the film. In a review by The Young Folks, one reviewer wrote that the film’s message that “nobody is perfect” is the “most outstanding” thing about it. “Pixel Perfect subtly tells young girls that perfection is an unrealistic view imposed on them by media,” the reviewer wrote. “The movie urges girls to accept themselves for who they are.”

Where ‘Pixel Perfect’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Pixel Perfect was one of the most popular science fiction films put out by the Disney Channel, and is still beloved by audiences. On its Definitive Ranking Of Disney Channel Original Movies, Buzzfeed ranked Pixel Perfect at number 19.

In a recent 2019 ranking, Cosmopolitan put the film at number 50 on its list of The Best Disney Channel Original Movies.

‘Pixel Perfect’ Trailer

‘Pixel Perfect’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Here are a few fun facts about Pixel Perfect:

1. Samantha and Loretta Were Friends In Real Life

Despite being rivals in the movie, Pixel Perfect‘s lead stars Leah Pipes and Spencer Redford were very friendly off set. In an interview with The Star Scoop, Pipes said the two remained friends even after filming ended. “Spencer and I were and are still such great friends,” said Pipes. “She is the sweetest girl. It wasn’t easy being mad at her sometimes in the scene, because she’s just such a sweet person.”

2. One Cast Member Was Married To Another Disney Channel Star

Actress Leah Pipes, who plays Samantha, was married to A.J. Trauth, the actor that played Alan “Twitty” on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens. As reported by Extra, the two were married in 2014, but filed to divorce in spring of 2019.

3. One ‘Pixel Perfect’ Song Was Performed By A ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Star

The song “If You Wanna Rock,” which is featured as part of the soundtrack of Pixel Perfect, was sung by Lalaine — the actress and singer most known for playing Miranda Sanchez on the popular Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire.

4. Roscoe Really Ended Up “Looking To The Future”

At one point in the movie, Samantha tells Roscoe that he is “always looking to the future.” Coincidentally, the actor that plays Roscoe, Raviv “Ricky” Ullman, went on to play the lead role of Phil on the Disney Channel series, Phil of the Future.

5. Samantha’s Room Is Covered In Avril Lavigne Posters

One thing you may notice while watching Pixel Perfect is that when Samantha’s bedroom is shown, her walls are plastered with posters of alternative-pop singer, Avril Lavigne. Lavigne was highly popular at the time, especially amongst teen girls, so it makes total sense that she was channeled for the film.

