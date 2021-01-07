How to Stream Spider-Man Unlimited: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream Spider-Man Unlimited Now

A one-season wonder developed out of contractual obligation, Spider-Man Unlimited is not your usual Marvel animated series. Showing Peter Parker navigating a new, alternate Earth, the series is bold in what it does with Marvel canon, depicting alternate versions os some of Spidey's most well-known characters.

Spider-Man Unlimited is one of the fan-favorite Marvel TV series

‘Spider-Man Unlimited’: Overview

When Was It On TV: September 1996 – November 1997

Creators: Avi Arad, Neil Meugniot

Starring: Rino Romano, Brian Drummond, Michael Donovan, John Payne

Rating: TV-Y7

Synopsis: Peter Parker joins John Jameson in a battle against the High Authority and Synopticon Counter earth, an Earth-like ours but different in ways that are often intriguing but always difficult to navigate.

Spider-Man Unlimited Plot

Spider-Man tries to save another Earth in Spider-Man Unlimited. Trying to retrieve John Jameson, J. Jonah Jameson’s son, from Counter Earth after his mission goes silent, Spider-Man discovers that John has become a freedom fighter on the Earth-like planet, battling against a group of villains called the Beastials, and Synoptic, a symbiote hive-mind. Spidey decides to stay with John to get the job done so they can both go home.

How Many Seasons of ‘Spider-Man Unlimited’ Are There?

Only one season of Spider-Man Unlimited was produced and aired. Episodes ran from October 1999 to March 2001, though it should be noted the first few episodes were aired starting in 1999 before cancellation, and then the season was aired in full starting in 2000. The season was 13 episodes, following Spider-Man’s efforts as an unwitting freedom fighter on Counter Earth.

Spider-Man Unlimited Season 1

13 Episodes | October 1999 – March 2001

Spider-Man vows to help John Jameson defeat the Beastials on Counter Earth so the pair can return to their Earth. Along the way, the pair have to face their Venom and Carnage, who are working with a symbiote hive-mind known as Synoptic.

The Best Spider-Man Unlimited Episodes

Being set on a Counter Earth that’s in huge turmoil, there are some very strong adventures in Spider-Man Unlimited. Many feature Counter Earth versions of Spider-Man villains, while others mix it up with characters we already know and enjoy.

Here’s a list of the best Spider-Man Unlimited episodes:

Season 1, Episode 3: “Where Evil Nests”

On Counter Earth, Green Goblin is a hero. He and Spider-Man clash before realizing they’re on the same side, working to save one Dr. Naoko Yamada-Jones from beign kidnapped. They discover that her kidnappers are in fact the gruesome twosome, Venom and Carnage.

Season 1, Episode 13: “Destiny Unleashed”

In the epic season climax, all the heroes come together to battle Synoptic and the High Evolutionary, the other main antagonist, and stop them for unleashing a plague of symbiotes on the universe.

‘Spider-Man Unlimited’ Voice Cast

Being set on an alternate Earth and diverging from the typical Spider-Man approach, Spider-Man Unlimited has a strong voice cast that goes against some of what you’d expect these characters to sound and feel like.

Rino Romano as Peter Parker/Spider-Man

For this iteration, Rino Romano tackles the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. This Peter is slightly older, slightly wiser, and more resilient than ever, and Romano plays him to a tee. Rino’s had a long career in voice-acting, having recently provided his talents to the Skylanders game series, with credits in the likes of Resident Evil 4 and the Spider-Man video game released in 2000.

Akiko Morison as Dr. Naoko Yamada-Jones

A scientist on Counter Earth, Dr. Yamada-Jones lets Peter Parker move in with her and her son while he’s on their planet, and assists in the resistance efforts. A career TV actor, Spider-Man Unlimited is one of Morison’s most enduring roles.

John Payne as John Jameson

J. Jonah Jameson’s heroic son John is distinctly easier to get on with than his stubborn dad. When he sees the trouble on Counter Earth, instead of staying impartial, he takes action trying to fight against oppressive leadership. Payne has voiced many franchise series, including Gundam, Robocop, and Hot Wheels.

Scott McNeil as Man-Wolf

Jameson’s werewolf-like alter-ego Man-Wolf is basically a furry Hulk, created after the High Evolutionary captures and experiments on John. Scott McNeil is a beloved voice actor, having been involved in many anime, animate shows and games, including Dragon Ball Z, X-Men: Evolution and Transformers.

Richard Newman as High Evolutionary

Once a regular scientist, High Evolutionary made himself into a strange bio-technological being with superior intelligence through genetic manipulation. Sick of humans on Earth, he goes to Counter Earth to colonize it in his supreme will but finds constant resistance. Transformers fans will know Newman as Vector in Transformers: Cybertron, while Dragon Ball Z fans might recognize him as the one and only Captain Ginyu.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Spider-Man Unlimited?

Since many of Spider-Man’s classic villains have counter-parts on counter Earth, many of them make one-off appearances. Some have recurring roles, like Venom and Carnage, too.

The most famous symbiote, here Venom is trying to conquer Earth with an invasion of symbiotes. Drummond provides voicing for Eddie and Venom, and the episode “One Is the Loneliest Number” involves the two being separated for slightly more dramatic effect. DC fans might recognize Drummond as Streaky in Krypto the Superdog, and anime fans may know his voice as Ryuk in Death Note.

The slightly more murderous version of Venom, Carnage is as out for blood as ever in Spider-Man: Unlimited. Michael Donovan is the voice of Kasady, the former serial killer, and the blood-red Carnage, and Marvel fans will know him from Gray Hulk in The Incredible Hulk animated series.

On Counter Earth, Electro is a strange electric eel type creature that’s quite distinct from the humanoid version we know. Acting across live-action and animated, Wilson has had turns in the Hellraiser franchise and had a small role in the DC show Smallville.

In Spider-Man Unlimited, Peter and MJ had already managed to settle down. Mary-Jane stays on Earth to wait for Peter when he goes after John Jameson on Counter Earth. Jennifer Hale is one of the top voice actors in animations and games, most famously having been the voice of female Commander Shepherd in the Mass Effect trilogy.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Spider-Man Unlimited’?

Spider-Man Unlimited was developed by Fox and Marvel to put on Fox Kids’ Saturday morning schedule, and so Fox could hold onto reruns of the Spider-Man animated series form the nineties. Initially, the idea was to adapt the first 26 issues of the Amazing Spider-Man comic book, but Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movie between Sony and Marvel meant the team couldn’t use the conventional Spider-Man canon.

So, Avi Arad and Will Meugniot made the Counter earth work-around and went from there.

Will Meugniot: Spider-Man Unlimited Producer

As a mainstay of Marvel animation, working across The Incredible Hulk, X-Men: Evolution and Silver Surfer in addition to this, Meugniot was experienced in making a strong animated series, only to have ti flummoxed by network difficulties. He’s still in animation, working on Lego productions and more.

Avi Arad: Spider-Man Unlimited Executive Producer

As the Marvel point-man for all these shows, Avi Arad was involved through-out the nineties, but slightly more so here, as he helped shape Spider-Man Unlimited into the interesting experiment it is.

Patrick Archibald: Spider-Man Unlimited Director

Directing all 13 episodes of Spider-Man Unlimited’s one season was Archibald’s first time being an ongoing animation director. It’s a job he remains into this day, having recently direct episodes of Hulks and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H among others.

‘Spider-Man Unlimited’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

In a rarity, some critical discussion of this show is available, though it is in preview. Critics were unsure of what to make of a new, alternate Earth Spider-Man series, after the success of the nineties shows and the influx of anime, the daytime animation climate was changing, and press were unsure what to make of that. They were, unfortunately, correct.

Where ‘Spider-Man Unlimited’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Spider-Man Unlimited is a stylish, fun, different take on a well-trodden character. In another era, this may have thrived, but against the likes of Pokemon and Digimon, which were ballooning at this point, superhero shows just couldn’t compete. Add in that Marvel was about to make the jump to the big screen with X-Men and Spider-Man, and these animated series were a tad dull by comparison.

Executive Producer Avi Arad was optimistic, looking to franchise out with limited series, but that seems over-zealous now, and Meugniot would’ve simply preferred to do another re-telling of Spider-Man. Whatever the case, Spider-Man Unlimited is especially worthwhile for those looking for something different out of their superhero drama.

‘Spider-Man Unlimited’ Theme Song

The intro is a futuristic-sounding synthwave composition that plays into the sci-fi premise. A number of composers are credited on the series, including Shuki Levy and Ron Kenan.

Spider-Man Unlimited (1999-2001) – Intro 2017-06-10T01:48:05.000Z

‘Spider-Man Unlimited’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Rick Romano also voices Green Goblin

The voice of Peter Parker also voices his would be antagonist, as Romano takes on the Counter earth heroic version of Green Goblin

2. It’s Man-Wolf’s first on-screen depiction

Spider-Man Unlimited marks the first – and certainly still rare – the appearance of John Jameson as Man-Wolf in a Marvel adaptation.

3. The suit appears in two videogames

The Spider-Man Unlimited version of the suit is in the 2000 Spider-Man game and its sequel, Spider-Man 2: Enter Electro.

4. There was a tie-in comic

Marvel commissioned a comic that adapted certain episodes and expanded Counter earth, including the Counter Earth version of Wolverine.

5. Spider-Man 2099 was considered at one point

The Spider-Man from the future, Miguel O’Hara, was briefly considered to be the main protagonist of the series.

