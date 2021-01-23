Buy UFC 257

In one of the most hotly-anticipated rematches in recent memory, Conor McGregor (22-4) makes his return to the octagon against Dustin Poirier (26-6) Saturday night.

The UFC 257 PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Poirier vs McGregor to start around 12:15 a.m. ET.

Whether you’re on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch Poirier vs McGregor and all the fights:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch UFC 257 on Xbox One or Series X/S

1) Buy the UFC 257 PPV right here 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the ESPN app downloaded, skip to step 5 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN app, head to Microsoft “STORE” on your console 4) Search for the ESPN+ app and download it 5) Open the ESPN app 6) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 7) Select “ACCOUNT INFORMATION” then “ESPN ACCOUNT” 8) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 9) Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select either the UFC 257 prelims or the UFC 257 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 257 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 257 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 257 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 257?

If you don’t want to watch on your Xbox One or Series X/S, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Firestick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 257 Preview

Both fighters made weight this week, with McGregor weighing in at 155 pounds and Poirier a pound heavier at 156, so this match is set to go on as planned. It will be the second time around for these two fighters, with the previous bout ending in a decisive, speedy and memorable way.

The first meeting between Poirier and McGregor occurred back in September of 2014, at UFC 178. McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round, taking all of two minutes to do so. Now, with future title shots potentially on the line for both fighters, this rematch will mean more than ever.

“At this point we’re both so much more established and have so much more experience, just more mature fighters, and I think you get a completely different fight here,” Poirier told MMA Junkie in a recent interview. “I was emotional in the first one. I wanted to hurt the guy. This time I just want to outsmart him, just want to beat him. This is business. This isn’t any ill will towards the guy.”

Poirier also noted that much has changed for him over the last six years, both as a fighter and as a person, the least of which was adding an additional 10 pounds. “When I was younger, I used to fight with a lot of emotion. This isn’t the same thing for me. This isn’t about getting even for me. This isn’t like a revenge type of thing for me. This is about moving my career forward, about putting my family in a better spot. It’s not trying to get back a guy who got me. This is just business,” he told The Sun.

For his part, McGregor last fought a year ago in January, when he knocked Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone out in 40 seconds. He’s not concerned about any rust, though.

“I’m very excited to be back here. I’m very excited to have fans in here. I feel invigorated. I’m going to paint a beautiful picture inside this Octagon on Saturday night and I’m very excited to do so,” the ‘Notorious One’ told CNN, adding:

“I know he’s hoping it’s a war and a dragged-out war back-and-forth,” McGregor said about Poirier, via Rolling Stone. “I am actually excited about that also. I wouldn’t be against that. I’d actually love that.”