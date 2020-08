How to Watch UFC PPV on iPhone & iPad

UFC pay-per-view events are available exclusively through ESPN+, which means it’s very easy to watch UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 on a number of different streaming devices, including your iPhone or iPad.

All you need to do is purchase UFC 252 or any future PPV event, and then you can watch through the ESPN app on your iPhone or iPad.

You can also read on for PPV pricing information and a step-by-step guide on how to watch every UFC fight:

How to Watch UFC 252 PPV on iPhone & iPad

The first step is to buy UFC 252.

It’s important to note that you need to be a subscriber to ESPN+ to purchase any UFC pay-per-view. But if you don’t already have ESPN+, you can do it all in one step with a special bundle that includes both a one-year ESPN+ subscription ($49.99 value) and UFC 252 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings.

Once you’ve purchased the UFC 252 PPV, you’ll want to go to the ESPN app on your phone or tablet. Here’s how to get it if you don’t already have it:

1. Locate the App Store on your home screen 2. Search for ‘ESPN’ 3. Select ‘Get’ and then ‘Install’ 4. Enter your Apple ID and password if required

Next, you’ll need to connect to your ESPN+ subscription. To do so:

1. Start the ESPN app 2. Login or Sign Up for an ESPN account if you haven’t already 3. Select the ‘Settings’ icon on top right 4. Select ‘ESPN+ Subscription’ 5. Select ‘Subscribe’ (even though you already have) 6. Select ‘Log In’ 7. Enter the ESPN+ credentials used when you purchased the PPV

Now that you’re signed into your ESPN+ account on the ESPN app, go to either the “Featured” or “ESPN+” tab and select the event you want to watch. You’ll be able to watch both sets of prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) this way.

How Much Does UFC 252 on ESPN+ Cost?

When buying UFC 252, there are a couple different pricing options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 252 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings.

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy the UFC 252 PPV by itself for $64.99.

If You Already Have ESPN+: If you have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special package deal. In that case, you’ll simply extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 252 PPV for a total of $84.98.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 252?

If you don’t want to watch on your iPhone or iPad, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app.

This includes, but isn’t limited to: Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, Android phones, tablets and select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs.

Additionally, you can watch right on your computer via ESPN.com right here.

What Other Events are Upcoming on ESPN+?

Here’s a look at the UFC on ESPN+ upcoming schedule:

Date Event Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Sat, Aug 15 UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Tue, Aug 18 Dana White Contender Series ESPN+ Sat, Aug 22 UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ Tue, Aug 25 Dana White Contender Series ESPN+ Sat, Aug 29 UFC Fight Night ESPN+ ESPN+ Sat, Sep 19 UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Sat, Oct 24 UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV

What Other UFC Content is on ESPN+?

In addition to the aforementioned live events, ESPN+ also comes with an extensive library of on-demand UFC content.

If you’re looking for individual fighters, there are dedicated sections for fighters such as (this is just to name a few):

Conor McGregor: Fights vs Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Anderson Silva: Fights vs Chael Sonnen, Rich Franklin, Chris Leben, Nick Diaz, Michael Bisping and Stephan Bonnar

Max Holloway: Fights vs Jose Aldo and Ricardo Lamas

Michael Bisping: Fights vs Luke Rockhold, Silva, Dan Henderson, Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum

If you just want to binge a random assortment of memorable UFC moments, there are also sections broken up by different themes:

UFC Reloaded: Full event replays of recent PPV’s and Fight Nights

UFC Unleashed: Top fights organized into different 45-minute videos

UFC Main Event: Provides backstories to certain fights

UFC Top 10: Best submission artists, knockout artists, upsets, title fights, etc.

UFC 25 Greatest Fights: Over 12 hours of content breaking down the top fights in history.

What Other Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

In addition to UFC, ESPN+ features a wide array of other live sports. In almost every case, sports or events that are on ESPN+ won’t be on any other channels in the United States.

International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

Documentaries & Films

Every documentary in the entire 30 for 30 library, including classics such Chuck & Tito, Nature Boy and I Hate Christian Laettner, is included in the vast ESPN+ on-demand movie library.

Additionally, a lot of ESPN documentaries and films that aren’t included in the actual 30 for 30 series are also available on ESPN+, such as D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Ariel & The Bad Guy, Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.