How to Watch 49ers Games Without Cable

After getting all the way to the Super Bowl before a heartbreaking loss to Kansas City last year, the San Francisco 49ers are looking to take the final step in 2020.

In 2020, 49ers games will be televised on Fox (10 games), CBS (1 game), NBC (3 games) or ESPN (1 game). The full schedule can be found below.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, here’s how to watch every 49ers game live online without cable in 2020, including options for in-market or out-of-market viewers:

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in FuboTV Family; NFL Redzone in Sports Plus add-on. CBS, Fox and NBC are available in San Francisco and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on FuboTV here

Price: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised 49ers game live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV Family also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. It is the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, certain Fox games in 4K (no one else has that), the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the 72-hour look-back feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels, features and add-ons, FuboTV is incredible value for the money. It’s our No. 1 recommendation for NFL and college football fans.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

NFL Channels Included: Fox and NBC in Sling Blue; ESPN in Sling Orange. Fox and NBC are both available in San Francisco. You can check local channel availability on Sling TV here

Price: $30 per month for Sling Blue; $45 per month for Sling Orange+Blue

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NBC, ESPN and 45-plus other TV channels on Sling TV. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch most 49ers games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

For fans in San Francisco and select markets, the Sling Blue channel bundle is the cheapest way to watch Fox, which has 10 49ers games in 2020. You also have the option to add ESPN (Sling Orange+Blue), and while it doesn’t have CBS, you could pair it with Amazon Prime’s CBS All-Access channel ($5.99 per month; more on that below), and then you’ll have all the channels you need to watch every 49ers game.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23

Note: Nationally televised games count as in market

NFL Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN. Fox, CBS and NBC are available in San Francisco and most surrounding markets. You can check local channel availability on Hulu here (“View Channels in Your Area”)

Price: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which you can sign up for right here:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every in-market and nationally televised 49ers game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on Fox, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

For the game on ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It’s the cheapest streaming service with every channel that will have a 49ers game this season: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Hulu With Live TV also offers the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there is just one of them for the 49ers this season), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, the Amazon Prime CBS All-Access channel is the perfect option for that.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. It costs $5.99 per month but also comes with a free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every 49ers CBS game on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also costs $5.99 per month and also comes with a free trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every 49ers CBS game on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market 49ers games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch every 49ers game live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

If you’re not worried about watching games live as they air, you can watch a replay of every NFL game on NFL Game Pass Domestic. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

NFL Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch on-demand 49ers games on the NFL app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website.

With this service, Sunday games are typically made available by about 8 p.m. on Sunday night, while Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games are available soon after they’re over.

49ers Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sun, Sep. 13 Cardinals 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Sep. 20 at Jets 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Sep. 27 at Giants 1 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 4 Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Oct. 11 Dolphins 4:05 p.m. Fox Sun, Oct. 18 Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Oct. 25 at Patriots 4:25 p.m. CBS Sun, Nov. 1 at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox Thur, Nov. 5 Packers 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFL Network Sun, Nov. 15 at Saints 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Nov. 22 BYE Sun, Nov. 29 at Rams 4:05 p.m. Fox Mon, Dec. 7 Bills 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sun, Dec. 13 Washington 4:25 p.m. Fox Sun, Dec. 20 at Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC Sun, Dec. 27 at Cardinals TBA TBA Sun, Jan. 3 Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox

49ers Preview 2020

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo performed well in his first full season under center last year, throwing for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh says he has seen a far more “decisive” Garoppolo in training camp.

“When I say decisive, I mean just decisive when that ball is in his hands and out on his back foot,” Saleh said last month. “When he hits his back foot in his drop it’s a thing of beauty and you’re seeing more and more of it throughout camp.” That bodes well for a 49ers offense that ranked 13th in passing yards per game with 237 yards.

The 49ers had the second-best rushing attack in the league last season, and they will once again be a rush-by-committee team, with Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon leading the way.

Throw in George Kittle, one of the best players in all of football and a true game wrecker who can change any game he plays in, and you have an offense that should be as good as they were last year — maybe better.

On defense, many of their core starters from last year return, including sack master Arik Armistad, linebacker Kwon Alexander and Richard Sherman in the secondary, Still, the Niners traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick, and how well his replacement plays could be the key to whether this unit regresses or not.

With the pick they received from the Buckner trade, they drafted Javon Kinlaw, who will get the start on the left side of the line. Kinlaw had 10.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles his senior year at South Carolina, so he’s definitely a play-maker. If he meshes well with the veterans on this team, they should be able to mask Buckner’s absence.

For his part, Shanahan said last week that he has his team focused on working harder than they did in 2019.

“We do have a different team this year. There are different players, different coaches, and even the people who are the same; you’re always different the next year, and you’re either worse, or you’re better. We’ve got to work pretty dang hard to be better than we were. If we’re not, then it’s going to show. So that’s what our guys are kind of focused on that. How much better can we be? We’ve got to find that in order to get to that spot. We also know we’ve got to find that just to get to the playoffs. I don’t think guys think about much of the year before.”