Presidential Debate Live Stream: Watch Tonight’s Biden-Trump Debate Online Here

Tonight’s presidential debate for the 2020 election starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time. There are many ways to watch the debate tonight live online, even if you don’t have cable, including multiple embedded videos in this story below. Read on to see all the many options that are available to you today.
Stream the Debate Tonight Right Here
Tonight’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time and is expected to last for 90 minutes until 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The debate is co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. It’s being held at the Health Education Campus at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio.
Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace is moderating tonight’s debate. According to The Commission on Presidential Debates, the topics for tonight’s debate will include:
- The records of Trump and Biden.
- The Supreme Court.
- COVID-19.
- The economy.
- “Race and violence in our cities.”
- “The integrity of the election.”
There will be no commercial breaks during tonight’s debate. The debate has also limited tickets and is enforcing social distancing between seats.
The debate is being simulcast across multiple channels, so there are many ways to watch a live stream tonight. The channel you choose mostly depends on which type of commentary you’re more interested in viewing after the debate is over.
Here’s a live stream provided by PBS News Hour.
ABC News is streaming below.
NBC News is streaming in the link below.
If you prefer Fox News, their stream is below.
C-SPAN is also offering a live stream below.
The debate tonight is being hosted at Case Western Reserve University after the University of Notre Dame withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns, Cleveland Clinic shared on its debate webpage. Cleveland Clinic is also the Health Security Advisor for the Commission on Presidential Debates this year, which is one reason why it is serving as a co-host for tonight’s debate.
Tickets were very limited due to social distancing and health protocols. Many safety measures are in place tonight, including health screening, disinfectant measures and more. The Health Education Campus’s main building was once temporarily converted into a 1,000-bed surge hospital for COVID-19 and renamed Hope Hospital. It was set up for patients who needed treatment but not high-level hospitalization care.
Tonight’s debate is being hosted in the Health Education Campus’s Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.
Tonight is the second time Case Western Reserve hosted a debate. It last hosted the vice presidential debate in 2004 between Dick Cheney and John Edwards at the Veale Convocation Recreation and Athletic Center.
What’s Next After Tonight?
After tonight, the vice presidential debate is next on Wednesday, October 7, at the University of Utah.
Then on Thursday, October 15, is the second presidential debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at Belmont University.
Each debate will be 90 minutes long without commercial interruption.
Although Trump once said he would agree to debate Biden on Joe Rogan‘s show, this does not appear to be occurring.
