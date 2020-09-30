Presidential Debate Live Stream: Watch Tonight’s Biden-Trump Debate Online Here

Tonight’s presidential debate for the 2020 election starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time. There are many ways to watch the debate tonight live online, even if you don’t have cable, including multiple embedded videos in this story below. Read on to see all the many options that are available to you today.

Stream the Debate Tonight Right Here

Tonight’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time and is expected to last for 90 minutes until 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The debate is co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. It’s being held at the Health Education Campus at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace is moderating tonight’s debate. According to The Commission on Presidential Debates, the topics for tonight’s debate will include:

The records of Trump and Biden.

The Supreme Court.

COVID-19.

The economy.

“Race and violence in our cities.”

“The integrity of the election.”

There will be no commercial breaks during tonight’s debate. The debate has also limited tickets and is enforcing social distancing between seats.

The debate is being simulcast across multiple channels, so there are many ways to watch a live stream tonight. The channel you choose mostly depends on which type of commentary you’re more interested in viewing after the debate is over.

Here’s a live stream provided by PBS News Hour.

WATCH LIVE: The First 2020 Presidential Debate | Special Coverage & Analysis | PBS NewsHourThe first of three 2020 presidential debates kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, where incumbent President Donald Trump meets former Vice President Joe Biden. We begin our coverage at 6 p.m. EDT with our nightly PBS NewsHour broadcast, followed by an hour of election-related programming. At 8 p.m. EDT, NewsHour’s senior political reporter, Daniel Bush, will… 2020-09-21T18:48:08Z

ABC News is streaming below.

First 2020 Presidential Debate: WATCH LIVE Pres. Trump, Joe Biden go head-to-head | ABC News#PresidentialDebate #TrumpBidenDebate #Vote2020 #ABCNews LIVE UPDATES: https://abcn.ws/3jeVv24 Schedule of events: 8pm ET Pre-debate coverage 9:00pm ET Presidential debate 10:30pm ET Post-debate coverage SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc 2020-09-17T14:20:39Z

NBC News is streaming in the link below.

Live: First Presidential Debate Of 2020 Election | NBC News NOWSee the first presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden and moderated by Chris Wallace. Para ver el debate en Español, haga clic aquí – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7c1jFyAE7M » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative… 2020-09-23T18:26:58Z

If you prefer Fox News, their stream is below.

Live: Trump-Biden presidential debate moderated by Chris WallaceLIVE coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden go head-to-head in the first presidential debate between the two candidates. The Cleveland, Ohio event is moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace. #FoxNews #Democracy2020 Make sure to watch Fox News Channel before, during and after the debate. You… 2020-09-19T19:19:58Z

C-SPAN is also offering a live stream below.

First 2020 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe BidenPresident Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland, OH. https://www.c-span.org/debates/ 2020-09-11T18:06:56Z

The debate tonight is being hosted at Case Western Reserve University after the University of Notre Dame withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns, Cleveland Clinic shared on its debate webpage. Cleveland Clinic is also the Health Security Advisor for the Commission on Presidential Debates this year, which is one reason why it is serving as a co-host for tonight’s debate.

Tickets were very limited due to social distancing and health protocols. Many safety measures are in place tonight, including health screening, disinfectant measures and more. The Health Education Campus’s main building was once temporarily converted into a 1,000-bed surge hospital for COVID-19 and renamed Hope Hospital. It was set up for patients who needed treatment but not high-level hospitalization care.

Tonight’s debate is being hosted in the Health Education Campus’s Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.

Tonight is the second time Case Western Reserve hosted a debate. It last hosted the vice presidential debate in 2004 between Dick Cheney and John Edwards at the Veale Convocation Recreation and Athletic Center.

What’s Next After Tonight?

After tonight, the vice presidential debate is next on Wednesday, October 7, at the University of Utah.

Then on Thursday, October 15, is the second presidential debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at Belmont University.

Each debate will be 90 minutes long without commercial interruption.

Although Trump once said he would agree to debate Biden on Joe Rogan‘s show, this does not appear to be occurring.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases and updates