How to Watch ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Online Free

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is a documentary web television series that will follow Goldblum as he picks various topics to explore, like toothpaste or ice cream, and reevaluate them through a series of strange and comical interactions. The World According to Jeff Goldblum series premiere is now available on Disney+, while future episodes will be released weekly.

You can watch the The World According to Jeff Goldblum episodes on Disney Plus with any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices via the app.

‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Preview

The World According to Jeff Goldblum was originally developed for the National Geographic Channel, which was acquired by Disney in 2018. Nat Geo Global Networks president Courteney Monroe said that it made sense to relocate the series to Disney+ because of its broad appeal.

“The best way to describe that show is it’s a journey hanging out with Jeff Goldblum,” Monroe jokingly said. “For fans of Jeff Goldblum, they will go bonkers for this show. He’s so smart and curious and weird and quirky. And he’s just so intellectually curious, which is why he’s perfect for this quest.”

Goldblum talked about the premise of the series during a recent D23 panel. “The premise of the show is, because it’s the world according to Jeff Goldblum, it’s me with all the information and experience that my life has entailed up ’til this point now, plopping me [into] the world of exploration of one thing or another,” he explained. “It’s not as if I do some extra homework, research– bone up on it so that I tend to know something about it and then tell you about it. No, it’s not like that.”

During one episode, Goldblum pays tribute to his late uncle Chuckie, and in another, he gives a patron a tattoo of his own face. “I met somebody getting a tattoo of me, and I asked him if I could do a few taps, put some ink on him, and he said OK and we filmed that,” Goldblum recalled.

Goldblum told AARP that he wants fans to keep learning and keep asking questions. “You have to keep learning. The reason time seems to go so slowly when you’re young is because of a strange makeup of our brains whereby if we’re learning a lot every day, it slows time down,” he explained. “Whereas if you’re going through the motions or you’re learning less, time speeds up on you. So be present, be spontaneous. Enjoy the moment, enjoy yourself and learn.”

Goldblum also said that the series gave him a chance to improvise with other people. “I do like thinking and talking at the same time,” he admitted. “To articulate a larger idea sometimes it takes a little work. Mostly it’s just me riffing off the cuff and unshackled and free as a bird, and they seem to enjoy that, and then they use some very helpful editing.”