Two main events highlight the UFC 257 card, with a highly anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, and another compelling lightweight battle featuring Michael Chandler against Dan Hooker.

The UFC 257 PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Poirier vs McGregor to start around 12:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch all the fights on your Roku streaming device or Roku TV:

How to Watch UFC 257 on Roku or Roku TV

1) Buy the UFC 257 PPV right here 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the ESPN app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN app, select “STREAMING CHANNELS” 4) Select “SEARCH CHANNELS” and then type in “ESPN” 5) Find the ESPN Channel and select “ADD CHANNEL” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the ESPN channel 7) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 8) Select “ACCOUNT INFORMATION” then “ESPN ACCOUNT” 9) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 10) Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select either the UFC 257 prelims or the UFC 257 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 257 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 257 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 257 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 257?

If you don’t want to watch on your Roku, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Amazon Firestick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, just like with the Roku, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 257 Preview

There have been a few recent changes to the original card in light of recent events. Ottman Azaitar pulled out of his main card lightweight fight with Matt Frevola due to “a recent violation of the health and safety protocols involving” Azaitar, per UFC.com. With Nasrat Haqparast also unable to compete in his upcoming bout with Arman Tsarukyan due to illness, Tsarukyan and Frevola will now clash in the main event of the prelims.

While much has been said about the McGregor – Poirier rematch, the showdown between Hooker and Chandler should be just as enthralling.

Chandler (21-5) has beaten the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson, Brent Primus and Patricky Freire, while Hooker (20-9) has handled Gilbert Burns, Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, James Vick, Marc Diakiese and Jim Miller, among others. Now, they’ll battle each other for the first time.

It will be Chandler’s UFC debut, and the 34-year-old pugilist is ready for the opportunity.

“I’ve been competing at a high level since I was 14 years old. I’ve been dreaming of this day just in case it ever did come, and now I’m fully prepared to take the opportunity head-on. All these guys are the best in the world, and the UFC lightweight division is the most hyped, the most electrified division in the UFC today. It was a perfect time to insert my name into the mix,” he said, via MMA Junkie.

For his part, the 30-year-old Hooker says that his experience should benefit him in more ways than one:

“He loses this fight against me, that’s all of that hype gone. I don’t think he’s at the stage of his career where he’s going to build himself up, going back in the UFC fighting unranked fighters, working his way back up the ladder. This is a make-or-break fight for Michael Chandler. For me, I can just fall back on that experience.”

Here’s a look at the complete UFC 257 card:

Perliminary Card:

Arman Tsarukyan vs Matt Frevola

Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Junior, Middleweight

Julianna Pena vs Sara McMann, Women’s Bantamweight

Khalil Rountree Jr vs. Marcin Prachnio, Light Heavyweight

Andrew Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov, Middleweight

Movsar Evloev vs Nik Lentz, Catchweight

Amir Albazi vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Flyweight

Main Card: