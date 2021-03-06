Buy UFC 259

Three title fights highlight one of the most loaded and highly-anticipated cards in a long time Saturday at UFC 259 at the APEX in Las Vegas.

The UFC 259 PPV card starts at 10 p.m. ET start time. Here’s a guide on how to watch Adesanya vs Blachowicz, Nunes vs Anderson, Yan vs Sterling and all the fights on your Roku streaming device or Roku TV:

How to Watch UFC 259 on Roku or Roku TV

1) Buy the UFC 259PPV right here 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the ESPN channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “ESPN” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the ESPN channel 7) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 8) Select “Account Information” then “ESPN Account” 9) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 10) Go to the “Featured” tab and select either the UFC 259 prelims or the UFC 259 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 259 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 259 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a bundle deal that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 259 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 259?

If you don’t want to watch on your Roku, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Amazon Firestick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, just like with the Roku, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 259 Preview

Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) and Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) are set to duke it out in a co-main event that will be the featured bout on the card. Middleweight champ Adesanya has an opportunity to take the light heavyweight championship away from Blachowicz, which would place him in elite company.

Only four fighters (Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo) have held two belts in two different divisions at once, so Adesanya has a chance to make history — but don’t expect the champ to change it up heading into this fight.

“(I’m going in) just like any other fight, to be honest,” Adesanya said. “I keep the same energy. Nothing’s really changed in my head. For the prep for this camp people ask, ‘Did you do anything different to get ready for this camp?’ All we ever do is get ready for the guy in front of us. That’s the same energy we kept for this camp.”

For his part, Blachowicz is entering the bout feeling confident. “It is a good matchup for me,” Blachowicz told MMA News. “I’m an underdog like always but I don’t care. When I win this fight, I prove to people that I deserve respect. A lot of people still don’t believe in me.”

Bantamweight and featherweight title holder Amanda Nunes (20-4) will take on Australia’s Megan Anderson (10-4) in another bout with hardware on the line, and in yet another title fight on the card, Petr Yan (15-1) will put his bantamweight strap on the line against Aljamain Sterling (19-3).

Here’s a look at the complete UFC 259 card:

MAIN CARD:

Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz (title fight)

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (title fight)

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (title fight)

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

UNDERCARD: