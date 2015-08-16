Top 10 Best Cell Phone Signal Boosters For Your Home 2018

If you live in a remote area or have a metal roof you probably have issues receiving cellular service indoors.

This is a common issue across the United States, yet it is an easy one to solve once you understand the variables that determine your cell signal strength.

Your indoor signal strength is determined by your wall material, surrounding topography, and proximity to a cell tower.

This means that the only way to improve your voice and data services are to change one of these factors.

Standing in the corner of your house that is closest to a cell tower is a start. The next logical step is to install a home cellphone signal repeater in this corner.

These signal boosters are mounted to a roof or window like a satellite TV dish, and use powerful antennas to amplify your cell signal.

It basically acts as your home’s personal cell tower.

Note that repeater devices technically occupy federally-controlled broadcast space, so the FCC requires you to register any signal booster devices with your wireless provider.

It is also a good idea to speak with a rep from your service provider to make sure that a signal booster will benefit you based on your location.

If it does, then this is the best way to stop getting surprise voice mails and finding texts stuck in your outbox.

Check out the best cellular signal boosters below, and say goodbye to missed calls at home.

1. weBoost Connect 4G Cell Phone Booster Kit

The weBoost Connect 4G 470103 is the updated consumer version of the old industry standard, the DB Pro 4G.

Both of these signal boosters are manufactured by the company formally known as Wilson Electronics, which has set the bar for wireless signal boosting since the early ’90s.

This signal booster increases 3G and 4G LTE coverage for multiple phones, tablets, and computers. It is compatible with all US carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Straight Talk.

To set it up, you need to install an outdoor antenna using the included mount. Place it as high up as possible, preferably on a rooftop.

You can call your service provider for help positioning it facing the nearest cell tower.

Next, you connect this antenna using a coaxial cable to the base unit indoors, and plug it all in. This antenna is capable of boosting the gain of your signal by 65 dB.

That is enough power to deliver signal to an area 5,000 sq. ft. in size.

Keep in mind that this coverage figure assumes a minimal incoming signal with minimal obstruction. This is a best-case scenario and will vary highly.

Just keep in mind that you need to get a minimum existing signal outside of your house for it to relay into your home.

This is true for all signal repeaters.

Because of the Connect 4G’s powerful external antenna, its minimum signal requirements are less than that of weaker signal boosters.

If the Connect 4G is too powerful for your needs, then you can save some money by going with the weBoost Home 4G, which is better suited for smaller spaces with a max coverage of around 1,500 sq. ft.

Because of Wilson’s stellar reputation, weBoost equipment comes at a fairly premium price. But if you want the absolute best home cell signal booster, the weBoost Connect 4G is it.

Price: $399.99

Pros:

Powerful antenna picks up weak existing cell signal

Offers 4G/3G data and voice

Covers up to 1,500 sq. ft.

Cons:

High price tag

Directional outdoor antenna handles obstructions poorly

Requires a minimum existing signal of -100dB

2. SureCall Fusion4Home Signal Booster

The SureCall Fusion4Home is a home cell signal booster that helps reduce dropped and missed calls by boosting voice, text, and 4G LTE signals for all North American cell carriers.

It is well-built and comes with a sturdy wall mounting bracket.

This cell repeater uses an outdoor yagi antenna and an indoor whip antenna to boost a minimum existing wireless signal (at least -100 dB) throughout a home up to 3,000 sq. ft. in size.

The indoor whip antenna could certainly be stronger. If you have a larger home, you might consider a SureCall Kit with a panel antenna.

The Fusion4Home will manually adjust the gain out of the box. Yet it also has knobs to manually control the signal gain for PCS, Cellular, LTE-A, LTE-V and AWS wireless bands.

This can be useful for troubleshooting, or isolating a specific band that your phone has trouble connecting to.

The base unit also has an informative LED display, but no manual documentation in the box makes it difficult to figure out what the LEDs mean.

You can, however, find an explanation on page 13 of the online SureCall Fusion4Home manual.

All in all, this signal booster is a well-designed device that does exactly what you need it to. The only oversight in design is the fact that the power cord plugs into the top of the base unit rather than the bottom.

Price: $399.99

Pros:

Easy installation

Manual gain settings

Covers up to 3,000 sq. ft.

Cons:

Indoor antenna could be stronger

Power cord connects from the top of the unit

Poor user documentation

3. zBoost ZB575-V Trio Soho Tri Band Signal Booster

Networking company zBoost offers a solid value in their consumer line of dual band cell phone signal boosters, of which the ZB575-V Trio is the top choice.

This product offers greater signal boosting than other units in its price point.

The key to this is its powerful outdoor antenna, which offers a max 70 dB of gain.

As long as you have a minimum base signal to work with, the ZB575-V Trio will amplify your voice and text services all throughout your house via a versatile omni-directional indoor antenna.

This indoor antenna mounts to a wall or ceiling. Without any major obstructions, it can provide coverage across a 2,500 sq. ft.

This tri band antenna supports a number of radio systems, including 4G, Cell, and PCS.

The fact that it makes these networks easier to access increases your signal quality and phone battery life.

The unit is decently sized, and it comes with a basic mounting kit. Most roofs have something easy to mount to like a pole or chimney, but if you have a flat roof, you will need additional equipment.

The one accessory that zBoost clearly cut some corners on are the included RG-6 coax cables, which are particularly thin.

These are easily damaged from bending, and should be replaced with as short of a cable as you are able to run for the best results.

The unit can also run a little warm if you place it in a dusty corner or in direct sunlight. Still, the ZB575-V Trio is hard to beat for the price.

Price: $261.12

Pros:

Covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.

Easy installation

Low price tag

Cons:

Includes low quality coax cables

Mounting the external antenna can be hard with some house designs

Unit runs warm if poorly placed

4. weBoost EQO 4G Cell Phone Signal Booster

The weBoost EQO booster kit is one of the only signal-boosting options for condo or apartment dwellers who don’t access to a rooftop upon which to install an antenna.

Its indoor and outdoor antennas are short but bulky. One is meant to be positioned in a windowsill, while the other connects via a coax cable and sits on a flat surface wherever you need it to.

It does not need to be mounted, but should you want to, you will have to purchase mounting hardware separately.

It boosts both 4G LTE and 3G signals on all major carriers. It provides 70 Db of gain, which gets you extra bars of service and clearer voice calls.

Because this is meant for smaller spaces, its internal antenna covers 1,200 sq. ft. at max. More realistically, you will probably get 100 sq. ft., which is good enough for an office or an apartment.

This technology is generally less efficient in smaller spaces, though, as the two antennas need to be a certain distance apart to prevent interference.

This is made all the more difficult by the short 25 ft. coax cables included with the EQO.

If this device meets your specific needs, consider it well worth the price tag. But if you need to provide signal to a new home, your dollar is better spent elsewhere.

Price: $379.99

Pros:

Compact antenna uses a window instead of a rooftop

Works with all carriers

Does not need to be mounted

Cons:

Limited 1,200 sq. ft. max coverage

Feedback is more of a problem in smaller spaces

Comes with short coax cables

5. HiBoost F10G-5S Home 4K Cell Signal Booster

The HiBoost F10G-5S Home 4K is a powerful signal booster that gets its name from its impressive 4,000 sq. ft. coverage. This booster uses one low-profile outdoor antenna with one equally small indoor antenna to boost your incoming cellular signal by up to 60 dB.

The booster amplifies 4G, 3G, and 2G LTE bands, and is compatible with all major cellphone providers in the United States.

The signal booster is designed to work with multiple users, and can theoretically support up to 100 simultaneous users.

It comes with all the necessary equipment needed to mount its components. The process is pretty simple, and is fully detailed in the video below.

The included coaxial cables are only 30 ft., which helps maintain quality, but also limits where you can place both antennas. To add, the 4K’s metal case gets quite hot if you install it by a window or somewhere with poor ventilation.

Price: $399.99

Pros:

LCD screen for easy tuning

Compact and durable antennas

Covers up to 4,000 sq. ft.

Cons:

Unit runs hot if poorly placed

Comes with short coax cables

6. Phonetone High Gain 4G/LTE Signal Repeater

Though the Phonetone 4G/LTE Signal Repeater’s yagi antenna is far more unsightly than the more compact antennas, it is a reliable way to boost indoor signal at a relatively low price.

Because of its size, the external yagi antenna can be a little tricky to mount, but the kit comes with ample coaxial cable to connect it wherever you get the best signal.

The external antenna connects only to Verizon and T-Mobile 4G and LTE, and works with any wireless device in the frequency range of 824-849 MHz or 869-894 MHz.

The downside of this is that it won’t work for guests on different carriers. But the upside is that it significantly improves both cellular network and data connections for you and your family.

It can amplify a signal by up to 70 dB, and its ceiling repeater offers a solid 2,100 sq. ft. of coverage at its max. You will likely get less, but you don’t need much for a smaller home with a few dead zones.

However, what most units do with just two components requires three in the Phonetone kit, as the signal amplifier is not built into the indoor antenna.

Yet, at this price, a one more thing to mount is a small price to pay. If you are on Verizon or T-Mobile, then this range extender is a great pick.

Price: $189.98 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Amplifies cellular network and data by up to 70dB

Low price tag

Covers up to 2,100 sq. ft.

Cons:

Only works with Verizon and T-Mobile networks

Unsightly external antenna is hard to mount

7. SureCall Flare Cell Phone Signal Booster

The Flare is yet another solid signal booster from Surecall, albeit a more affordable option.

So what do you get from the Flare at $100 less than their Fusion4Home model? Almost the same signal boosting power. This version uses omnidirectional antennas for the input and the output.

Omnidirectional antennas work better where an obstruction might obscure a yagi’s ideal connection. This includes areas with lots of trees. It provides about 72 dB of signal gain.

This allows you to extend your signal a max of 2,500 sq. ft. throughout your house through the interior antenna.

The one downside is that the omnidirectional antenna works best with a J-mount, which is not included in the package.

Most networking equipment is an eye sore, but the SureCall Flare actually looks pretty pretty sharp. It can at least blend in easily.

This signal repeater boosts 4G LTE data, voice, and text on all major carriers. You have manual gain adjustments too, which allow you to highlight specific wireless bands for amplification.

All in all, the SureCall Flare is a sleek and effective option.

Price: $299.93

Pros:

Covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.

Compact and stylish

Manual gain controls

Cons:

Poor user documentation

No mounting hardware included

8. Phonelex Yagi Cell Phone Signal Booster

It’s interesting that there are so many Verizon-only boosters like the yagi kit from Phonelex. After all, Verizon is one of the largest networks on the globe.

However, the fact that Verizon is the only thing that reaches these problem areas means that spotty Verizon service is all too common.

This Phonelex kit isn’t the most powerful Verizon signal booster, but it is one of the best values for under $150.

It can boost your outdoor signal by 65 dB, which can make the difference between one spotty bar and two solid bars of signal.

Its internal antenna boost this signal across a max area of 2,000 sq. ft., and its design isn’t particularly intrusive. One downside is that this booster only fits a specific band of Verizon phone service (band 13).

Depending on your area, this band may not even help, so be sure to check which frequency ranges are broadcast nearest to you.

Price: $139.99

Pros:

Easy to install

Low price tag

Covers up to 2,000 sq. ft.

Cons:

Only works with Verizon networks

Only boosts one wireless band

Poor documentation

9. Cisco AT&T MicroCell Wireless Tower Antenna

The Cisco AT&T Microcell Wireless Tower Antenna is one of the better takes on cel-fi technology, which basically uses your broadband connection to make a personal cell tower in your home.

The MicroCell supports voice and 3G data for 3G/4G/LTE, but only on phones with service from AT&T.

Because of how cel-fi technology works, it must be specifically made for your provider, but models can be found for Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and more.

There are plenty of upsides to cel-fi though, including an easy setup that does not require mounting any antennas.

The MicroCell tower is fairly easy to install, and the basics of setting up the device are detailed clearly in this informational video.

Once the MicroCell is connected to your WiFi and your phones are registered, it is good to go.

This Wireless Tower Antenna can easily provide max bars if you have a good internet connection, although some phones will run into the occasional problem of quick battery drain.

One downside of the MicroCell is that you cannot transition from using it to using a cell tower without losing your call, which appears to be an oversight from designers.

And while you can register several AT&T phones to the MicroCell, guests not using AT&T will not be able to take advantage of it. All the same, this helps ensure your personal line is only being used by trusted individuals.

Price: $399.00

Pros:

Does not require a minimum signal

Easy setup requires no mounting

Internet-based signal easily provides full bars

Cons:

Only works with phones on the AT&T network

Calls drop when switching from MicroCell to tower

Will drain battery on some phones

10. Wilson Electronics DT for Small Home or Office

Though Wilson Electronics has been recently rebranded as weBoost, their products with their older branding still remain as top-recommended cell phone signal boosters. Like the ZB545, it also uses an outdoor antenna that connects to an indoor antenna via coax.

Its outdoor antenna offers great signal amplification of up to 56dB, but the antenna is also directional, so it will not perform well if there are major obstructions between you and the nearest cell tower.

To accommodate, this booster comes with mounting hardware for a pole, wall, or window mount. Mounting your equipment makes it much easier to maximize your cell signal.

The internal antenna, while omni-directional, is only designed to cover a small home or two larger office rooms.

As long as the directional antenna is mounted properly and its path to the nearest cell tower are not obstructed in a major way, the DT signal booster performs exceptionally.

This signal booster supports 3G data, voice, and calls on all carriers. Unfortunately, it lacks 4G support, meaning your data will be slower.

While its plastic feels lightweight, the unit is weatherized to survive rain with both a rubber seal and a drip hole on the underside.

Comparing the price of this device to other signal boosters, you will find a great amount of value in the DT signal booster, making it the perfect buy for a small home or office.

Price: $176.91

Pros:

Greatly amplifies cell phone signal

Includes multiple mounting kits

Low price tag

Cons:

Directional outdoor antenna handles obstructions poorly

Made with lightweight materials

Does not support 4G

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.