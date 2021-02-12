9 Best 4G/LTE Routers For MiFi Internet

The KuWFi WE826-EP06-A is a highly customizable 4G router that turns almost any 3G/4G data connection into a secure home network. The router is powered by OpenWRT, an open-source firmware that supports almost every networking tool a power user could ask for. It supports VPN, port forwarding, custom DNS, and firewall options, which makes it one of the better options available.

It has four CAT6 ethernet ports for hardwiring computers. It also has an SD card port and a USB 2.0 port for use with file sharing protocols like SAMBA, FTP, and DLNA. As a B/N/G router, it only supports single-band wireless, but you can swap it into bridge mode if you have a better router that you can connect it to.

The only tangible disadvantage to the WE826 is that it is not plug-and-play. You may have to disable the PIN number on your SIM card or even change the APN (access point name) to get Internet access. Thankfully, there are detailed instructions on their Amazon page and they do offer basic product support as well as a warranty. And what’s more, this is something that you will see on almost all 4G routers.

It is possible to get plug-and-play support from carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T but this ultimately depends more on the data plan attached to the SIM card than the router itself.