Best Electric Kettle 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

As you start your search for the best electric tea kettle, you’ll notice a wide selection of types and features to consider. Higher end models typically come with variable temperatures for brewing a variety of coffee and tea. Having control over the temperature allows you to choose the optimal temperature for your beverage.

Some kettles feature a gooseneck spout, which promises precise aim for beverages such as pour-over coffee and tea. Plastic kettles are often the most affordable but can leave an unpleasant taste in the mouth. Glass and stainless steel kettles typically cost a bit more and typically stand out for their durability and quality. Other common features to consider include automatic shut-off, a 360-degree swivel base, and temperature holding. If you’re not sure which is the best electric kettle brand for you, begin by comparing products based on your budget, desired features and bang for your buck.

1. Hamilton Beach Glass Electric Kettle

This glass kettle has a wide opening for easy pouring and cleaning. It’s also cord-free for added convenience. An auto shutoff feature ensures that the kettle won’t remain on after the water is boiling to keep the kettle from boiling dry. With 1500 watts of power, the kettle can boil water faster than an average microwave.

The base rotates 360 degrees and is compact enough to fit into tight spaces. In addition to its stainless steel accents, this tea kettle stands out for its modern relaxing blue illumination. Additional features include a built-in mesh filter and one-touch on/off switch.

Price: $29.00 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Wide opening

Cord-free

Base rotates 360 degrees

Cons:

Some find it loud

Plastic components feel a bit flimsy

Can leak if water is poured out too quickly

2. Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle

A low return rate, high customer ratings and overall popularity makes this kettle a top pick on Amazon, making it a respectable choice if you’re looking for the best electric tea kettle for the money. If you’re an avid tea drinker, you’ll enjoy the provided heat settings specifically for steeping tea. There are six settings in total, including temperatures for green, white, oolong, and black tea.

All the buttons you need to operate the kettle are on the handle and include start, keep warm, and boil. There’s also a large button to help easily open the lid when the water is ready. With 1500 watts of power, this kettle heats up water quickly and efficiently. The power base is cordless and swivels 360 degrees. Other features include a keep warm mode, stay-cool handle, and a water window that lets you clearly see the water level. Its stainless steel finish makes this kettle an attractive addition to any kitchen.

Price: $83.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Six heat settings

1500 watts

Stay-cool handle

Cons:

Doesn’t have a dedicated “off” button

Lacks ounce markings

Settings on handle can accidentally be pressed

3. Secura Electric Water Kettle

High customer satisfaction ratings and fast shipping make this kettle Amazon’s Choice for shoppers looking for a Secura electric kettle. A cool-touch exterior ensures that this electric kettle won’t scald your hands, even when the water is boiling. It’s also made from a BPA-free material.

If you’re tired of seeing plastic components in many modern appliances, you’ll appreciate the stainless steel interior, pot, lid, and other components. A 1.8-liter capacity provides plenty of space for boiling water to serve several people at once. This kettle features a double-wall construction to ensure that water boils faster and stays warm longer. The kettle also has 1500 watts of heating power.

Price: $25.83 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stainless steel construction

Stay-cool exterior

1.7-liter capacity

Cons:

Just one heat setting

Some find it loud

Only has “maximum” water level marker

4. Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle

Whether you’re boiling water for tea, soup, hot chocolate, or another hot beverage of choice, you’ll appreciate the fast heat-up time and user-friendly design of this electric kettle. With 1500 power watts available, the kettle heats up in just minutes. The 360-degree rotating cordless base makes it easy to pick up the kettle at any time. The kettle is compatible with any standard outlet and features an auto shutoff function to prevent it from boiling dry. A stay-cool handle ensures that your hands won’t get burned even when the water is boiling. The stainless steel kettle also has a drip-free spout for simpler pouring.

Price: $23.73 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

360-degree rotating base

1500 watts

Stay-cool handle

Cons:

Awkwardly placed measuring indicator

Top can flip open quickly and spray water

Small top opening

5. Proctor Silex Electric Kettle

A low return rate, high customer satisfaction ratings and overall popularity make this kettle a top pick on Amazon. Its compact size makes the electric kettle ideal for smaller spaces such as dorms and offices. A detachable cord promotes easier pouring. You won’t have to worry about the kettle overheating or running when it’s dry thanks to boil-dry protection.

The kettle automatically shuts off if it runs out of water or is dry. A lighted switch lets you know whether the kettle is on or off. Customers also appreciate the dual water windows, which make it easier to see just what’s inside. A 1000 watt heating element provides ample power.

Price: $14.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for dorms and offices

Dual water windows

Detachable cord

Cons:

Short power cord

Some complain of an initial plastic taste

Lacks a temperature setting

6. BELLA Electric Ceramic Tea Kettle

With so many plain electric kettles to choose from, this colorful kettle makes a stylish addition to any kitchen. Simply flip a switch and the water will begin to boil for your tea, coffee, oatmeal, and other hot meals. The gooseneck-style spout helps to control water as it pours out. Not only does this ensure safer operation, it also enhances the flavor of French press coffee and tea. The base is fully detachable so that you can easily serve yourself or guests. Other features include a 1200 watt heating element, boil-dry protection, and auto shut-off.

Price: $36.04

Pros:

Stylish

1200 watt heating element

Gooseneck spout

Cons:

Heavy when full

Initial chemical smell

Lid can be tough to remove

7. T-fal Balanced Living Electric Kettle

If you’re looking for a portable electric kettle, Amazon recommends this one for its affordable price, high customer ratings and fast shipping. Features of this electric kettle include variable temperature control for more accurate brewing along with a 360-degree swivel base for added convenience.

The kettle heats water up quickly thanks in part to a concealed heating element. The lid locks for added safety and convenience, and the kettle will automatically shut off for your safety. A water-level window lets you see how much water is inside. Additional highlights include a cord-free construction along with a removable anti-scale filter.

Price: $20.67

Pros:

Variable temperature control

Lid locks

360-degree swivel base

Cons:

Slider doesn’t indicate actual temperatures

No audible alert when it’s done heating

Some complain of an initial plastic taste

8. Bonavita Electric Kettle

You’ll get full control over the temperature of the water with this kettle, which has six preset temperature settings. For more precise temperatures, you can set your own temperature starting at 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The desired temperature will be set and held up to 60 minutes. A powerful 1000 watt heating element boils water quickly. This kettle comes with a timer and an LED display screen that shows the current water temperature. The gooseneck spout makes this a top choice if you’re looking for the best electric tea kettle for controlled pouring for your coffee, tea, and other hot beverages.

Price: $68.79 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Preset and manual temperature settings

Holds temperature up to 60 minutes

LED display

Cons:

Can take awhile to heat up

Rust can build up if kettle isn’t dried out after use

No audible tone when it reaches desired temperature

9. Aroma Housewares Hot H20 X-Press Electric Kettle

When you’re in a hurry you don’t want to wait around for your tea water to boil. This electric kettle boils up to one cup per minute, making it a practical choice if you’re seeking the best electric kettle for those busy mornings. A 360-degree swivel base and cordless pouring allows you to pick up the kettle and pour with ease even when the water is hot.

The kettle’s polished stainless steel housing gives it an upscale appearance. The kettle automatically shuts off when the water starts to boil for your safety. Other highlights include a water level indicator and a stay-cool handle that many consumers find comfortable to grip. There’s also a non-drip spout and a washable spout filter.

Price: $31.86 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stay-cool handle

360-degree swivel base

Stainless steel housing

Cons:

Some find it doesn’t always automatically shut off

Those with larger hands may find the interior tough to clean

Filter can be tricky to replace

10. OXO On Cordless Glass Electric Kettle

This glass electric kettle is made from borosilicate glass, making it a popular choice if you’re looking for the best electric kettle in terms of durability and resilience. It also has an insulated bottom to keep your hands from getting burned during transportation. Precise measurement markings let you know exactly how much water is in the kettle.

Another feature is the soft-open lid, which opens slowly and won’t splash you with hot water. The kettle automatically turns off when the water begins to boil. Additionally, it also has an illuminated LED power switch to let you know when it’s on. You can easily remove the kettle from its 360-degree swivel base when necessary. A removable stainless steel filter is included.

Price: $63.95 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made from borosilicate glass

Insulated bottom

Precise measurement markings

Cons:

A bit tall

Can be tough to get all the water out

Lid can’t be detached for cleaning

