Top 10 Best Cable Modems for Comcast Xfinity 2018

Comcast is the largest home Internet service provider in the United States.

Millions subscribe to their Xfinity service, and a surprising amount of them overpay Comcast each months thanks to the company’s long-running home equipment rental racket.

Comcast scares their customers out of buying third party equipment by warning that it may grow outdated or have a compatibility issue.

The truth of this is that modems have all been on the same Docsis 3.0 standard since 2006, and will likely stay this way for the foreseeable future.

On top of that, buying your own modem is less expensive. Even if you do find your gear made suddenly obsolete, getting a new modem is cheaper than another year of rental fees.

The average cost of renting a modem is $10 a month, or $120 a year. The average cost of buying a modem? $70. You’ll be saving hundreds in fees, and will likely be upgrading your network signal strength as well.

As for setting it up, all you have to do is plug it in to your coaxial port, power it on, and you are good to go.

And to get rid of your rented modem, all you need to do is call Comcast and tell them you want to drop off your rented modem at the nearest Service Center.

Sound easy? It is. The only reason you would have a hard time finding a compatible device is because Comcast hides their list of compatible retail equipment from website visitors who do not already have a Comcast account.

Don’t fret, as we’ve already researched and selected the ten best modems for any Comcast Internet package.

Just keep in mind that if you don’t already have your own router, you will need one, preferably an AC router.

You can also save a bit of money by purchasing a modem/router combo unit instead, though they usually aren’t as effective as individual units.

There are plenty of different options for you to choose, but however you go about it, buy your networking equipment so you have one less monthly fee to worry about.

1. Arris SURFboard SB6183 Cable Modem

When you search for Comcast-approved networking gear, Arris’s equipment is always at the top of the list. Not only do they manufacture the most Comcast-compatible modems out there, but they also make the most popular one: the SURFboard SB6183.

The SB6183 is a standalone modem that pairs with a WiFi router to provide download speeds of up to 686 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 131 Mbps. It has one gigabit ethernet port on its color-coded backplate.

Like most modems, the SB6183 has convenient status LEDs which make for simple troubleshooting.

But you will be even more glad to have the massive support network of thousands of other people who have used and set up this router before.

Even though Comcast clearly has some investment in Arris, not all Arris modems are currently well-received.

Around the beginning of 2017, Comcast declared the popular Arris SURFboard SB6141 to be an EOL (end of life) product, and is no longer supported.

Comcast’s list of supported products is always changing without notice, but with the diligent research done by us and our readers, we’ll do our best to keep this list up to date.

Price: $69.00 (23 percent off MSRP)

2. Netgear CM700 Cable Modem

Networking mogul Netgear offers a line of premium modems that are just slightly less celebrated than Arris’. However, Netgear has always had the upper hand when it comes to aerodynamics.

That’s because they are behind the stealth bomber-inspired Nighthawk router.

It is regarded as one of the best routers around, and the CM700 is its angular modem equivalent.

The CM700 comes in a well-ventilated black case that helps regulate modem chip temperatures and keep this device from drawing too much attention.

Its max download and upload speeds both top out at a whopping 1.4 Gbps. It has 32 downstream channels and 8 upstream channels, which help it outspeed most of the competition.

But as I’ve already mentioned, a modem won’t reach its max download speed if you don’t pay for the bandwidth you need to do so.

If you don’t subscribe to Xfinity’s Blast or Xfinity Extreme Internet plans, you probably won’t see a difference between the CM700 and Netgear’s lower end CM400 modem.

Still, there are plenty of setups where the extra downstreaming capabilities will be appreciated, especially where online gaming is involved.

So if you want to do ensure you’re doing home networking right, start with the CM700.

Price: $107.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

3. Arris Residential Gateway Modem-Router with Telephony Adapter SVG2482AC

When it comes to the price value of Arris equipment, their SVG2482AC is at the bottom of the pack.

Still, this modem needs a special mention is because this is one of the only retail modems that supports Comcast Voice, the telephone service featured in their popular Comcast Triple Play package.

The modem options for Comcast users are severely limited by the Triple Play, but this Residential Gateway can help make the deal work on your terms.

This modem is capable of download speeds up to 1 Gbps. It includes an AC-band WiFi router to project your wireless network through your home.

The embedded router performs pretty well, which is good considering that the placement of your home phones might limit where you can place your modem-router.

The SVG2482AC has four ethernet ports, two USB ports for network-attached storage, and it can support two simultaneous voice lines.

Even with the higher price of this unit, you will still be saving money by making the switch from a rented unit, especially if you’ve already signed a multi-year contract with your ISP.

Price: $238.99

4. Linksys CM3008 Cable Modem

Linksys is one of the best recognized names in networking, and their CM3008 cable modem is the newest addition to their networking lineup.

This modem is the successor to the DPC3008, which was their best-selling model when the company was still owned by Cisco.

It sets itself apart with an Intel Puma 5 chipset, which is apparently the secret behind their higher speeds of 340Mbps down and 120Mbps up.

It has a lone ethernet port, a small and compact casing, and a plug-and-play setup. Aside from that, there isn’t much more that you can ask for out of a modem.

Price: $50.09 (28 percent off MSRP)

5. Asus CM-16 Cable Modem

The CM-16 modem from Asus is a relatively new addition to the list of Comcast-approved equipment.

Newness isn’t a huge edge in networking, as networking technology doesn’t see year over year improvements. So the CM-16 has the specs and performance to match top picks like the SB1683.

Its max downstream is a solid 686 Mbps, and its max upstream is 131 Mbps.

Its sleek blue LED array keeps you informed that all channels are functioning. It has one gigabit ethernet port to connect to a router.

The one extra feature that gives the CM-16 an edge over its competition is its streamlined compatibility with top-rated ASUS routers like the RT-AC68U and the RT-AC66U.

That’s not to say that modems aren’t universally compatible with routers of other brands, but networking companies are notorious for denouncing certain hardware combinations as incompatible without even checking.

Simply put, smart shoppers should choose their routers carefully.

Price: $71.34 (11 percent off MSRP)

6. Zoom 5370 Cable Modem

The Zoom 5370 modem doesn’t look like anything fancy, nor does it need to in order to perform well as a modem. In terms of price value, the Zoom compares closely to established choices like the Arris SB6183.

It has a 16×4 configuration of bonded downstream and upstream channels, which is the same as the Arris unit. It also offers the same max download speed of 686 Mbps.

On top of that, you have the same two year warranty. It only has one ethernet port, but this will only matter if you need to set up two routers.

All in all, it’s basically the same thing for a couple bucks cheaper.

My even cheaper Zoom 5345 has lasted me more than six years across many different network configurations, and gave me the right performance level for my sadly basic Internet package.

Price: $64.90

7. TP-Link TC-7610 Cable Modem

TP-Link’s TC-7610-E is a low-priced modem that boasts the ability to support all Comcast packages up to their Extreme 150 plan. For under $50, this modem can get you a standard 343 Mbps down, 143 Mbps up.

Despite being just a bit bulkier than the Arris SB6183, the TP-Link equivalent has almost identical specs, while being about $20 cheaper.

And the brand is just as well known within the networking world.

The TC-7610-E claims to be an important network safeguard, but after trying up and down to evaluate this statement, I have no idea what TP-Link is trying to tell us about their modem’s role in Internet safety.

What they should say is that this modem is an efficient plug-and-play box that simply works.

It will be on you to ensure that whichever router you hook up to this modem has its default password and SSID changed, which is an essential task for you tomake your home WiFi network secure.

Price: $37.95 (37 percent off MSRP)

8. D-Link DCM-301 Cable Modem

D-Link is a company that has abstained from jerking their customers around and releasing constant “updated versions” of the same product over and over again.

This certainly cannot be said about some other companies on this list.

Instead, their DCM-301 has been their go-to budget modem over the last couple of years. It is built to meet fairly standard specs, offering speeds of 343 Mbps down, and 150 Mbps up.

Like all modems, the DCM-301 is backwards compatible with other DOCSIS standards, like 2.0 and 1.1. If you are on Comcast, it is unlikely that you are on anything but DOCSIS 3.0. But then again, you never know when you live out in the countryside.

This modem is compact and thoroughly ventilated, which means it will silently disappear into the corner of your room while you enjoy flawless Internet service. All in all, the D-Link is a solid pick.

Price: $27.99

9. Motorola MB7420 Cable Modem

Though Motorola was formerly the manufacturer for Arris brand modems, the company is now exclusively manufacturing their own brand of modems, including the MB7420.

This is a fairly high-end modem that outperforms many of the above modems in download and upload speeds, but all said and done, might be overkill if you just need a basic hookup.

This modem offers a full band capture digital tuner, upgraded power handling to protect against power surges, and improved heat sinks, all of which give it an edge over the competition.

It sports a mid-tier max speed of 686 Mbps down, and 150 Mbps up. It has a single ethernet port, which makes this yet another simple modem to set up.

It comes in white or black, which makes it easier to blend in with your decor, and is about the average size for a modem unit. Just plug it into a nearby coaxial port, and you are good to go.

Price: $79.99

10. SMC Networks D3CM1604 Modem

A no-name manufacturer like SMC Networks may seem like a questionable choice against the most trusted names in networking. Yet, their D3CM1604 modem has proven its worth as a powerful budget modem that works with all major cable services.

This small and boxy modem delivers 640 Mbps downstream and 120 Mbps upstream at a competitive price. This the bargain hunter little reason to consider other brands.

Just note that SMC does not have the same customer support resources as larger manufacturers, so this modem is best left to those who are comfortable setting up their home network without help.

You do, however, get a standard two year warranty.

Price: $55.73

