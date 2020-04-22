7 Best Wi-Fi 6 Routers: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you are upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 so that you can up the number of concurrent streams on a network, then the Netgear Nighthawk RAX200 should be your top choice. On paper, this router has the most MU-MIMO support out of any device on the market. Though in practice, this behemoth of a router may actually be overkill for anything other than a coven of gamers.

If you don’t already know, MU-MIMO stands for multi-user multi-input, multi-output. It is a technology that allows a router to split its bandwidth between multiple devices simultaneously rather than rapidly alternating between them. This router supports MU-MIMO for up to 12 devices, which virtually eliminates any local web traffic. Beyond MU-MIMO, this tri-band router can support upwards of 40 devices at once without even breaking a sweat.

The Nighthawk RAX200 has eight high-powered antennas that can broadcast to a total area of 2,500 square feet. That is enough to cover a medium-to-large home, not factoring in physical impediments like walls and interference from neighboring devices. It has a 2.5Gbps WAN port and four 1Gbps ethernet ports. The last two ethernet ports support link aggregation to support multi-gig file transfer speeds across your local network. It can also host two NAS devices as well with its dual USB 3.0 ports.

This router is highly configurable under the hood, making it a great choice for the power user who likes to control how their home Internet traffic functions. It supports useful functions like parental controls, guest networks, DoS, firewalls, and VPNs. It supports QoS too but you have to manually choose which programs get prioritized. The biggest downside is that these are primarily accessed through the Netgear Nighthawk app, whose GUI leaves a lot to be desired from those who have known better.

But for all its merits, the Nighthawk RAX200’s price tag is one that is truly hard to justify. If you are hosting about a dozen hardcore gamers and streamers, then this is the router for you, but if you are looking for a more accessible stepping stone to Wi-Fi 6, there are probably better options for you.