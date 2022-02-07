7 Best Docsis 3.1 Modems for Gigabit Internet

Arris networking gear like the Arris SB8200 comes recommended by pretty much every ISP out there, making them the default pick for most setups. With max download and upload speeds of 2 Gbps each, the SB8200 will be able to handle any top-tier Internet plan for years to come. Combine this with a Gigabit-speed Wi-Fi 6 router and it will be years until the cable Internet infrastructure will catch up to your performance. But is this level of future-proofing necessary? Probably not.

The modem supports link aggregation, allowing you to connect both ethernet ports to one source to achieve the aforementioned 2 Gbps transfer speeds. Unfortunately, and to no fault of this router, link aggregation is not currently supported by any of the ISPs it is compatible with. This can be easily enabled with a future firmware update, but until then, the device is only capable of 1 Gbps. Compatible ISPs include Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, Charter, Time Warner, and Brighthouse.

Setting up this modem is as easy as the next. As usual, the hardest part will be getting ahold of a representative to return your rented equipment. Setup is assisted by a simple LED display that provides indicators for power, receive, send, and Internet. The modem runs a little hot, though this can be alleviated by placing it somewhere on a desk, where it will get better airflow. This issue aside, the SB8200 is definitely one of the best DOCSIS 3.1 modems, and that’s not even because of how few there are. Once paired with a Gigabit router, will allow you access to the fastest consumer Internet speeds around. And without having to rent any gear.

Compatible services: Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse

Max downstream: 2 Gbps

Max upstream: 2 Gbps

Channel bonding: 32×8

Ethernet ports: 2