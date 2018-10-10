3 Best Docsis 3.1 Modems: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

In the wake of net neutrality’s defeat in the US, the average Internet user has to fight for the most basic of web services.

However, there’s never been a better time to be an Internet power user. ISPs have made the next generation of networking technology widely available to those willing to pay for it.

Gigabit Internet is offered by the nation’s largest ISPs, including Comcast Xfinity, AT&T, Cox, CenturyLink, and Google Fiber. If you live in a metropolitan area, you are probably in one of these networks.

What are the benefits of Gigabit Internet? The main one is obvious: speed. Networking devices on the latest DOCSIS 3.1 support downstream of up to 10Gbps and upstream of 2 Gbps.

The only downside is that Gigabit service is fairly expensive, with some plans costing close to $100 a month.

But the easiest way to cut that down is by providing your own networking equipment. All you need is your own Gigabit-compatible modem and router and you’ll never have to pay another rental fee again.

You will need all new equipment, though. That old WRT54G router from ten years ago isn’t going to cut it. Older modems have ethernet switches that support at most 100 Mbps, which is only a tenth of the full power you could be harnessing.

The only Gigabit-compatible modems are those that use the DOCSIS 3.1 standard. They aren’t cheap, but they are essential to achieving max speeds.

You will also need a Gigabit-compatible router, but these modems are also backward compatible with DOCSIS 3.0 if an upgrade is out of your budget for now.

One more important note: not all Gigabit services use a standard cable modem. Fiber to the node (FTTN) and ultra-fast cable technologies both require a traditional modem, whereas fiber to the premises (FTTP) services will provide you with an optical network terminal (ONT). There is no consumer version of this.

Once you’ve determined that your Internet package offers Gigabit speeds to a cable modem, you can read on below to check out our picks for the best DOCSIS 3.1 modems.