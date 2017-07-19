Top 10 Best Filtered Water Bottles 2018

Many filtered water bottles on the market today offer more than affordable access to great-tasting water. Some are designed to nearly eliminate pathogens that can lurk in water sources, including bacteria, viruses, and parasites. However, these bottles tend to be a bit pricier, and aren’t necessary if you’re simply interested in stripping away offensive tastes and odors, including chlorine. You’ll also find bottles that remove heavy metals and other contaminants.
A common complaint surrounding this type of bottle is that it typically requires some amount of force, whether a squeeze or strong suction, to enjoy the freshly filtered water. Many filtered water bottles have a straw filtration system, although some filter water in the lid or with the push of a button, and don’t require much force to drink. If waiting for your water to filter is a concern, check out bottles with faster filter or flow rates.
Having access to water that’s safe to drink, and doesn’t have an aftertaste, isn’t the only perk of a filtered water bottle. These bottles are also designed for long-term use and may even come with replacement filters. Instead of relying on plastic water bottles to ensure you’re drinking safe water, consider one of the filtered water bottles on our list.
1. LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle
If you need a water bottle that can filter out bacteria and parasites from water sources such as streams, ponds, and even puddles, consider the LifeStraw Go Water Bottle. The bottle removes nearly all potentially harmful pathogens with its straw-based filter. To enjoy clean water after filling the bottle from a questionable water source, simply drink from the filter straw. If you need to clean the filter, just blow back through the straw. This LifeStraw bottle is BPA and phthalate-free and features a leak-proof design for added convenience.
Price: $34.54 (31 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Filters water from streams, ponds, puddles, and more
- Two stage filtration
- Filter is easy to clean
Cons:
- Doesn’t filter out bad tastes or odors
- Some occasionally find it tricky to suck water through the straw
- A bit pricey
2. Thermos Water Filtration Bottle
Not every built-in water filtration system needs to be robust enough to knock out bacteria and other potentially harmful pathogens typically found in streams, ponds, and other questionable water sources. This Thermos filtration bottle is an affordable and practical investment if you’re simply looking to filter out the basics, including bad tastes and odors. You can’t count on it to make dirty water safe enough to drink, but it does filter out extra chlorine and other small contaminants. An open spout design means no forceful sucking to get your water out. The bottle and lid are both dishwasher safe for added convenience.
Price: $12.99 (35 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Affordable
- Ideal for filtering bad tastes and odors
- Open spout design
Cons:
- Cap needs to be removed for proper water filtration
- Not ideal for filtering dirty water
- Some find it filters slowly
3. Brita Hard Sided Water Bottle
The Brita 23.7 Ounce Hard Sided Water Bottle is designed to make your water taste fresh and pure by reducing the taste of chlorine. It also has a carrying loop so that you can take it with you to class, work, or the gym. A flip top provides access to the easy-sip straw. For added convenience, this bottle is just the right size to fit into most car cup holders. A Brita filter is included.
If you need a larger size, consider the Brita 34 Ounce Hard Sided Water Bottle. You can also check out the Brita 20 Ounce Sport Water Bottle, which is just the right size for working out.
Price: $13.88 (34 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Ideal for filtering out chlorine taste and odor
- Has a carrying loop
- Available in several colors
Cons:
- A handful mention problems with leaking
- Doesn’t filter out pathogens
- Some find it takes a bit of effort to sip through the straw
4. Bobble Classic Water Bottle
The Bobble Water Bottle with Carry Cap is a stylish, affordable option for college students and anyone else who wants fresh-tasting filtered water on the go. A replaceable carbon filter captures chlorine and organic contaminants. This bottle is specifically designed to improve municipal tap water. It’s also BPA-free, and is made without PVC or phthalates. If purple isn’t your first choice, go ahead and browse the wide selection of available colors to find the one that’s right for you.
Price: $11.96
Pros:
- Designed to improve municipal tap water
- Comes in several colors
- Has a replaceable carbon filter
Cons:
- Some wish there was a better seal at the top
- Can take a bit of force to drink water through the filter
- Material can dent and crease fairly easily
5. refresh2go Curve Filtered Water Bottle
The refresh2go 26 Ounce Curve Filtered Water Bottle is designed to filter potable water and reduce chlorine taste and odor. Two straws are included so that you can choose to filter the water or take a sip. This bottle is safe for the top rack of the dishwasher. It also has a convenient grip design along with a carrying loop. The mouthpiece folds into the cap to help keep it as clean as possible.
A larger refresh2go 34 ounce Milestone Filtered Water Bottle is also available.
Price: $16.88 (16 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Designed for use with potable water
- Filters out chlorine taste and odor
- Comes with two straws
Cons:
- Drinking straw is a bit short
- Some find the material flimsy
- Can be tough to suck filtered water through straw
6. KOR Nava Filter Water Bottle
The KOR Nava Filter Water Bottle holds 700 milliliters, or just over 23 ounces of water. Unlike most filtered water bottles, which have plastic or carbon filters, this one has a coconut shell filter to help filter out unpleasant tastes and odors. The straw is designed in such a way that water flow isn’t impeded as you drink, so you won’t have to bite or use extra suction to get a sip. A hands-free push button cap adds an element of convenience. This bottle is made with BPA-free material and is slim enough to fit into most cup holders.
Price: $22.00
Pros:
- Coconut shell filter
- Unique straw design doesn’t impede water flow
- Has a hands-free push button cap
Cons:
- Lid cap prone to leaks
- A few mention the lid design seems cheap
- Some caution the mouthpiece smells like rubber
7. OKO H2O Advanced Filtration Water Bottle
This OKO filtered water bottle is specifically designed to filter out bacteria commonly found in water sources. This is done through a two-stage filtration process that first involves an attraction and retention process to trap harmful agents then kill the bacteria. Related lab tests show that this filtration system removed over 90 percent of E-coli, Giardia, and Cryptosporidium in water sources. Aside from its filtration system, which also refilters any backwashed fluid, this bottle stands out for the fact that it’s dishwasher safe and has a powerful flow. The BPA-free bottle is also free from offensive tastes and odors.
Price: $27.73 – $29.99
Pros:
- Filters out bacteria commonly found in water sources
- Dishwasher safe
- Dual stage filtration
Cons:
- Requires a forceful squeeze to drink
- A bit top heavy
- Some complain of occasional leaks
8. SurviMate Water Filter Bottle
If you’re looking for an outdoor survival filter bottle, consider the SurviMate water bottle. A combination of coconut shell carbon and precise filtration helps get rid of nearly all common bacteria, including E. coli. In addition to eradicating bacteria, the filtration system also gets rid of contaminants such as chlorine and heavy metal ions. You can use just about any source of water, including lake water, river water, rainwater, and ground water.
Price: $28.88
Pros:
- Specifically designed to remove nearly all common bacteria
- Can be used with rainwater, lake water and other natural sources
- Ideal for outdoor survival
Cons:
- Only comes in one size/color
- Can take awhile for water to filter through
- A few mention water flow can be slow at first
9. FIT Top Filtering Water Bottle
Using extra jaw and suction power to get a sip of fresh, clean water can be frustrating, especially if you’re very thirsty. The FIT Top Filtering Water Bottle has a filtration system that reduces water impurities in the cap, before they reach the bottle. This allows you to enjoy a faster water flow without having to drink through a straw. The coconut-based activated carbon filter removes bad tastes and odors from water, including chlorine. It can also be dried out between uses.
Price: $22.96 (8 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Ideal for removing chlorine and other bad tastes and odors
- Doesn’t require a straw for filtration
Cons:
- Bottle is made from a flimsy plastic material
- Hand washing recommended
- O-ring seals in lid can make it tough to open and close
10. GRAYL Ultralight Water Purifier
The GRAYL Ultralight Water Bottle purifies and filters water. It’s ideal for hiking and camping as well as traveling and survival. All you need to do is fill up the bottle then press a button and drink. In fact, your water will be purified in roughly 15 seconds, regardless of the source. This filtration system removes the majority of viruses, bacteria, and parasites. It’s also designed to filter out heavy metals, chemicals, and particulates. Aside from filtering out pathogens, it also eliminates bad odors and doesn’t leave an aftertaste.
Price: $59.50
Pros:
- Filters out bacteria, viruses, and parasites
- Ideal for traveling, camping, hiking, and survival
- Doesn’t require drinking through a straw
Cons:
- Pricey
- Only designed for fresh water sources
- Some find it tiring to continuously press the button until water is filtered
I own a LifeStraw Go bottle and I absolutely love it! It is very easy to use and can be clipped straight onto your bag. It purifies up to 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria. It doesn’t get much better than that for the price.
Excellent reviews – thanks for sharing!