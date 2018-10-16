10 Best Modems for Spectrum: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Time Warner Cable is one of the largest Internet service providers in the United States.

And it is only growing larger with their aggressive attempts to merge with local Internet service providers.

Now that the company has given the green light on a third major merger with AT&T, you are now even more likely to find yourself using a service on the Time Warner network.

Whether you use TWC Ultimate, Spectrum Internet, Bright House, legacy Road Runner, or something entirely new, you are likely to be swindled into renting your networking equipment.

Currently, the average equipment rental fee across these services is $10 per month, but you only need to spend about $70 to buy your own cable modem to keep permanently.

Spectrum makes this easy with an accommodating list of Spectrum compatible modems. This list is identical no matter which brand of TWC service you get.

All suggested modems are DOCSIS 3.0 modems, which will continue to serve as the cable Internet standard for many years.

So we’ve done the dirty work of researching which ones provide the best combination of performance, features, and value.

Before you get started on the path to modem liberation, you’ll want to verify what tier of Internet speed you’re on. Whether you get Standard, Turbo, Extreme, or Ultimate speed should be a be a key factor in your equipment choice.

Once you select the right modem, simply plug it in and follow these directions from Spectrum’s website.

The total process should take less than five minutes.

As for returning a leased modem, simply bring the unit and power cable to your nearest TWC Equipment Return and Pickup Store. There are no phone calls required.

Just keep in mind that you will also need a router to send your wireless signal through your house, preferably an AC router.

You can also some money by opting for a modem/router combo unit instead, though they usually aren’t as effective as individual units.

However you go about it, consider one of our picks for the best modem for Spectrum and you’ll have one less monthly fee to worry about.