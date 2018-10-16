10 Best Modems for Spectrum: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Time Warner Cable is one of the largest Internet service providers in the United States.
And it is only growing larger with their aggressive attempts to merge with local Internet service providers.
Now that the company has given the green light on a third major merger with AT&T, you are now even more likely to find yourself using a service on the Time Warner network.
Whether you use TWC Ultimate, Spectrum Internet, Bright House, legacy Road Runner, or something entirely new, you are likely to be swindled into renting your networking equipment.
Currently, the average equipment rental fee across these services is $10 per month, but you only need to spend about $70 to buy your own cable modem to keep permanently.
Spectrum makes this easy with an accommodating list of Spectrum compatible modems. This list is identical no matter which brand of TWC service you get.
All suggested modems are DOCSIS 3.0 modems, which will continue to serve as the cable Internet standard for many years.
So we’ve done the dirty work of researching which ones provide the best combination of performance, features, and value.
Before you get started on the path to modem liberation, you’ll want to verify what tier of Internet speed you’re on. Whether you get Standard, Turbo, Extreme, or Ultimate speed should be a be a key factor in your equipment choice.
Once you select the right modem, simply plug it in and follow these directions from Spectrum’s website.
The total process should take less than five minutes.
As for returning a leased modem, simply bring the unit and power cable to your nearest TWC Equipment Return and Pickup Store. There are no phone calls required.
Just keep in mind that you will also need a router to send your wireless signal through your house, preferably an AC router.
You can also some money by opting for a modem/router combo unit instead, though they usually aren’t as effective as individual units.
However you go about it, consider one of our picks for the best modem for Spectrum and you’ll have one less monthly fee to worry about.
-
ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 Cable ModemPrice: $94.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- IPv6 compatible
- 32x8 bonded channels
- 2-year warranty
- No phone adapter
- No RAM (not super important)
- Arris makes new modems too fast
Of all the networking equipment companies out there, Arris is compatible with the most ISPs by far.
Their SURFboard SB6190 modem is recommended by every major cable provider and is arguably the best modem for Spectrum and other TWC services.
The SB6190 is a standalone modem that pairs with a WiFi router to provide download speeds of up to 1.4 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 262 Mbps.
These speeds are well above the advertised 50 Mbps you get from TWC Ultimate Internet and will allow you to max out your speeds when paired with an equally well-performing router.
It has two ethernet ports, allowing you to connect it to both a router and a wireless bridge if you use one. Like most modems, the SB6190 has convenient status LEDs which make for simple troubleshooting.
Even more valuable is the massive support network of thousands of other people who have used and set up this router before.
It’s not like you’ll need much help, though. Ultimately, the SURFboard’s solid pricing and powerful support network will be what win you over.
-
Netgear CM400-1AZNAS Cable ModemPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 32x8 bonded channels
- IPv6 compatible
- Easy setup
- Runs warm
- Low max upstream
- No phone adapter
Netgear is yet another highly reputable source for networking equipment. Their entire line of cable modems bears the TWC seal of approval.
This includes major workhorse modems like the CM500 and the CM700, but for residential needs, their entry-level CM400 will suffice.
This relatively compact modem has a removable stand, which allows you to rest it in the corner of the room or mount it on a wall.
It is fairly average in terms of performance, offering a download speed of 340Mbps and an upload speed of 131Mbps. This is unlikely to impact your Internet speeds unless you pay for top-tier Internet packages. Otherwise, this modem is plenty powerful enough.
It only has a single ethernet port to connect to a router, but since the CM400 is currently cheaper than the SB6190, it is a great value pick for its speed ratings.
-
TP-Link TC-7620 Cable ModemPrice: $58.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 16x4 bonded channels
- 2-year warranty
- IPv6 compatible
- Minimal security settings
- No phone adapter
- Tricky setup
The TP-Link TC-7620 is a little larger and a little pricier than the aforementioned modems. However, this high-speed unit employs a bit of future-proofing to ensure you won’t need to upgrade your modem when the next tier of Internet speeds finally emerges.
It goes beyond the standard 8 downstream channels and 4 upstream channels with its 16×4 configuration.
This helps the TC-7620 provide an impressive 680 Mbps download speed and 143 Mbps upload speed.
If your gaming, streaming, or downloading habits call for the extra throughput of more bonded channels, then this is a stellar pick.
-
ASUS CM-16 Cable ModemPrice: $77.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 16x4 bonded channels
- Easy setup
- IPv6 compatible
- 1-year warranty
- Difficult interface
- No phone adapter
As is expected from ASUS, their CM-16 modem is without a doubt the coolest looking modem we’ve reviewed. But does it perform like it looks? Kind of, yeah.
The CM-16 supports a downstream of up to 686 Mbps and an upstream of up to 131 Mbps, so its performance is overall pretty excellent. Its price is fairly reasonable for its performance as well.
One feature that gives the CM-16 an edge over its competition is its guaranteed compatibility with top-rated ASUS routers like the RT-AC68U and the RT-AC66U.
That is not to suggest that modems aren’t universally compatible with routers of other brands, but networking companies sometimes include proprietary technologies that can cause hangups from other devices. That’s your warning to shop carefully.
-
Linksys CM3008 Cable ModemPrice: $46.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- IPv6 compatible
- Easy setup
- Low price tag
- Low max upstream
- Runs warm
- Reboots slow
Linksys is one of the best-recognized names in networking, and their CM3008 cable modem is the newest addition to their networking lineup.
This modem is the successor to the DPC3008, which was their best-selling model when they were still owned by Cisco.
The CN3008 achieves solid max transfer speeds of 340Mbps down and 120Mbps up. The modem’s Intel Puma 5 chipset is recognized for delivering excellent speeds.
It is preferred over modems with the newer Puma 6 chipset. Apparently, the Puma 6 is still awaiting a firmware update for its known issues and has earned its manufacturer a lawsuit.
This modem has a lone ethernet port, a small and compact casing, and a plug-and-play setup. Ultimately, there isn’t much more than you can ask for out of this well-priced piece of hardware.
-
SMC Networks D3CM1604 ModemPrice: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 16x4 bonded channels
- IPv6 compatible
- Easy setup
- Low max upstream
- So-so support
- Overly bright LEDs
SMC Networks may seem like a no-name manufacturer, but their D3CM1604 modem has made the cut as a potential best modem for Spectrum.
This small and boxy modem delivers 640 Mbps downstream and 120 Mbps upstream at a competitive price and gives the bargain hunter little reason to consider other brands.
SMC does not have as large of a customer support service as bigger manufacturers, so this modem is best left to those who are moderately comfortable setting up their Internet. You do, however, still get a standard two-year warranty.
-
D-Link DCM-301 Cable ModemPrice: $0.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- IPv6 compatible
- Easy setup
- 8x4 bonded channels
- High price tag
- One-year warranty
- Low max upstream
D-Link is a company that has historically abstained from jerking their customers around and releasing constant updated versions of the same product over and over again. This cannot be said about some other companies on this list.
Instead, their DCM-301 has been their go-to budget modem for the last couple of years.
It is built on the same standard specs as other units offering speeds of 343 Mbps down and 150 Mbps up.
Like all modems, the DCM-301 is backwards compatible with other DOCSIS standards, like 2.0 and 1.1.
If you are on TWC it is highly unlikely that you are on anything but the current standard, but you never know when you have an older legacy service like Road Runner.
This modem is compact and thoroughly ventilated, which means it should silently disappear into the corner of your room while you enjoy flawless Internet service.
-
ZyXEL CDA30360 Cable ModemPrice: $85.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low price tag
- IPv6 compatible
- 8x4 bonded channels
- No phone adapter
- So-so support
- Runs warm
Taiwanese manufacturer ZyXEL has always offered reliable and economical networking gear for those with simple networking needs. Its CDA30360 mode is nothing special until you consider its fantastic price-to-performance ratio.
With a max download speed of 400 Mbps, the CDA30360 is the best modem for Spectrum under $30.
There is no official figure regarding its upload speed, but that is presumably fast as well.
If you are expecting that this modem will be more difficult to set up because it is a less common brand, that is simply not the case. Cable networking is such a simple setup, that you’ll be able to get the CDA30360 up and running with ease.
Find more ZyXEL CDA30360 Cable Modem information and reviews here.
-
Motorola MB7420 Cable ModemPrice: $59.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 16x4 bonded channels
- IPv6 compatible
- 2-year warranty
- Tricky setup
- No phone adapter
- Runs warm
Though Motorola is now owned by Arris, the company still supports several products under the Motorola name.
This is the MB7420. It is a fairly high-end modem that outperforms many of the above modems in download and upload speeds, but all said and done, might be overkill if you just need a basic hookup.
This modem offers a full band capture digital tuner, upgraded power handling to protect against power surges, and improved heat sinks, all of which give it an edge over the competition.
It sports a mid-tier max speed of 686 Mbps down, and 150 Mbps up. It has a single ethernet port, which makes this yet another simple modem to set up.
It comes in white or black, which makes it easier to blend in with your decor, and is about the average size for a modem unit. Just plug it into a nearby coaxial port, and you are good to go.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
Nice
I have three laptops, four iPhones, four Xbox’s on a ubee provided by time warner which keeps dropping the internet or won’t allow some devices to join. I also have cable and phone through time warner/spectrum. I use one laptop and phone for my home office from which I work completely online but we are serious Xbox gamers. Which one?
Running 100mps.