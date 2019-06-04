13 Best OnePlus 7 Pro Cases: The Ultimate List

As a company that only releases Flagship phones, OnePlus has made a genuine effort to make the OnePlus 7 Pro phone their most powerful smartphone release yet. You should only trust the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases to protect your new $800 phone from bumps, drops, and scratches.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.68 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Poetic Hybrid Bumper CasePrice: $16.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Slim and durable
- Military-grade drop tested
- Limited color options
- Not grippy
- Clear plastic discolors over time
Poetic’s Hybrid Bumper Case is a prime example of how to balance protection and portability, offering military-grade drop protection in an overall slim package.
This case only adds extra bulk to your phone around its vulnerable corners, while the clear PC backplate is thin enough to support wireless charging. These corners are air-cushioned to better disperse shock and they also house responsive button covers.
The front of the phone is protected with a raised bezel and a built-in screen protector. Of course, it is plastic and not 9H glass, so you can always remove it if you find it unsightly. The only thing that this case needs to be perfect is a little bit of added grip.
Find more Poetic Hybrid Bumper Case information and reviews here.
-
2. Spigen Rugged Armor CasePros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Generic design
- Not grippy
- Limited color options
There are few cases more iconic than the Spigen Rugged Armor Case, which checks all the boxes for what you want out of a protective case.
The Rugged Armor Case is fairly slim despite being military-grade drop tested. It has air-cushioned corners that offer more protection with less overall material. These raised edges also create a protective buffer for the OnePlus 7’s rear camera and almost bezel-less front screen.
The case has responsive button covers and clear cutouts for the OnePlus 7’s ports and pop-out front-facing camera as well. It doesn’t have any grip, nor does it come in many colors, but this single-piece case leaves you desiring little else.
Find more Spigen Rugged Armor Case information and reviews here.
-
3. ComoUSA Carbon Fiber Protective CasePros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Minimally raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Generic design
The ComoUSA Carbon Fiber Protective Case is one of the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases in its price range for its raw protection power and low-profile design.
This simple snap-on case has air-cushioned corners that help it earn a military-grade drop protection rating. Its faux carbon fiber PC backplate is also nicely textured to add some extra grip over the case.
The phone has a slight raised bezel to protect the front screen and rear camera, but it is only a fraction of a millimeter tall, which makes it less reliable than bulkier phone models.
Still, if you want top-tier drop protection in a compact form and a budget price, then this case from ComoUSA is a solid pick.
Find more ComoUSA Carbon Fiber Protective Case information and reviews here.
-
4. Feitenn Kickstand Folio Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Hold 3 cards plus cash
- Buillt-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited impact resistance
- Not grippy
- So-so materials
It might be a pretty straightforward design, but the Feitenn Kickstand Folio Wallet Case is a reliable protective option with a lot to offer the average user.
The standout feature that makes this one of the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases is its handy folio cover, which has three card slots, one of which has a window that makes it perfect for your ID. It also has a money pocket to hold cash or receipts.
This case also offers basic protection for your phone, though I wouldn’t trust it to defend from a higher drop.
Find more Feitenn Kickstand Folio Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
5. Newseego Magnetic Ring Holder CasePrice: $8.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in ring stand
- Magnetic car mount compatible
- Wireless charge compatible
- Minimally raised bezel
- Mushy button covers
- Limited impact resistance
The Newseego Magnetic Ring Holder Case is a useful case for its built-in ring holder, which is essential if you have small hands and want to keep a good grip on the 6.4-inch OnePlus 7 Pro.
This ring mount on the back can serve as an extra grip or a media viewing kickstand. Its metallic base works great magnetic car mounts, making this an even better choice if you already have a magnetic mount.
Aside from where the ring folds down, this case is pretty thin and won’t offer much protection against drops. It will, however, keep your phone from being scratched. Ultimately, as long as you use the ring mount often, you’ll substantially reduce your risk of dropping your phone to begin with.
Find more Newseego Magnetic Ring Holder Case information and reviews here.
-
6. Ringke Fusion-X Defender CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors over time
- Not grippy
- Mushy button covers
The Ringke Fusion-X Defender Case is a stylish hybrid defender case that cushions the most vulnerable parts of the OnePlus 7 Pro from harm without completely covering its beautiful design.
The Fusion-X’s clear PC backplate is a huge win if you own the OnePlus 7 Pro in one of its more appealing colors, such as Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, or Almond. This case allows you to show your phone off without leaving it vulnerable to scratches or interfering with its ability to wirelessly charge.
The edges of this case are air-cushioned, which helps this case to earn its military-grade drop protection rating. Its raised bezel thoroughly protects the front screen and rear-facing camera without adding too much bulk. If this case had a little more grip it would probably be one of the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases period.
Find more Ringke Fusion-X Defender Case information and reviews here.
-
7. Osophter Clear Bumper CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Air-cushioned corners
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Mushy button covers
- Not grippy
It always feels like a shame to immediately hide your new phone behind a chunk of plastic, which is exactly why the Osophter Clear Bumper Case is such an appealing pick for the OnePlus 7 Pro.
This case is made with a blend of TPU and PC materials, allowing it to protect from both impact and scratches. It has air-cushioned corners to ensure your phone’s most vulnerable edges get extra padding, while the backplate remains slim enough to allow wireless charging.
Before you buy a clear case, though, just keep in mind that they will show dirt and scratches more easily and they will slightly discolor after longterm UV exposure. As long as you are generally careful with your stuff, though, this case will easily outlast your phone.
Find more Osophter Clear Bumper Case information and reviews here.
-
8. Kezihome Leather Wallet CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in card slot
- Slim and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Minimally raised bezel
- Not grippy
- Limited impact resistance
If you want to keep your OnePlus 7 Pro and need an excuse to ditch your bulky billfold wallet, then the Kezihome Leather Wallet Case can pull some serious double duty.
This snap-on case offers decent protection from scratches and bumps with a combination of PC and genuine leather material. As an added bonus, this case has a stitched card slot that can hold up to two credit cards or some cash. In most cases, it will still support wireless charging even with these extra items in its pocket.
Unfortunately, this case is somewhat lacking protective power, as it doesn’t have a large enough bezel to protect your phone’s front screen from a serious drop. Still, if you want a lightweight case that eliminates your need to carry around a wallet, then this case is still a top pick.
Find more Kezihome Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.
-
9. KuGi Ultra-Slim Grip CasePrice: $8.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Slim and durable
- Limited impact resistance
- So-so materials
- Minimally raised bezel
The KuGi Ultra-Slim Grip Case is about as thin as a protective case can get without disappearing from existence. It is only 1.2mm thick at its densest, making it a great way to protect from scratches without adding any bulk to the already cumbersome OnePlus 7 Pro.
As you may have already guessed, this case is not viable for protecting from drops. It simply doesn’t have the material to cushion from impact. Instead, this case offers a grippy texture on its TPU backplate to keep drops from occurring in the first place.
If you don’t need the full protection of a defender case, the KuGi case is a solid compromise that will preserve the form factor of your phone without leaving it totally vulnerable.
Find more KuGi Ultra-Slim Grip Case information and reviews here.
-
10. Adamarker Luxury Electroplate Mirror CasePrice: $9.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- LED display folio
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited impact resistance
- Not grippy
- Mushy button covers
The Adamarker Luxury Electroplate Mirror Case is a unique case design whose mirrored flip cover provides a touch of style and utility. Not only is the reflective surface a nice look for this sleek 6.4-inch phone, but it also can be used to touch up your makeup without opening up your front-facing camera.
Adamarker’s folio cover isn’t particularly defensive or grippy, but its PC plating still provides decent protection from small drops and scratches. The front cover has an LED display that can show lock screen information like the time, date, and battery charge. Like all folio cases, you can also fold the front cover back for a useful kickstand mode.
Find more Adamarker Luxury Electroplate Mirror Case information and reviews here.
-
11. Tudia Merge Defender CasePrice: $10.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual layer design
- Lots of color options
- Military-grade drop tested
- Not grippy
- Minimally raised bezel
- Colors are slightly different than pictured
If you are looking for a solid defender case to help your new phone last, then the Tudia Merge Defender Case is a sure pick. Its dual-layer design provides military-grade drop protection without adding bloat to the slim frame of the OnePlus 7 Pro.
This case’s inner TPU sleeve is ideal for dispersing shock across the surface of the phone while its outer PC shell helps resist scratches to keep it looking new. Its biggest shortcoming as a protective case is that its raised edges don’t provide enough of a buffer to reliably protect the front screen from face-down drops.
This is easy to overlook though, as the Tudia Merge still proves itself to be an attractive and capable defender case.
Find more Tudia Merge Defender Case information and reviews here.
-
12. Almiao Ultra-Slim PU Leather CasePrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Awkward cutouts
- Minimally raised bezel
The Almiao Ultra-Slim PU Leather Case is a stylish way to adorn your OnePlus 7 Pro phone with that distinctive leather look albeit made from completely vegan materials.
This case comes in a ton of color options, which makes it an expressive way to keep your phone secured from scratches and bumps. Its PU leather material is only really good for protecting from minor bumps and scratches, though, as it doesn’t offer any major drop protection.
On the plus side, the cracked leather design on the back adds some nice grip, which ensures your phone stays in your hand when you need it to.
Find more Almiao Ultra-Slim PU Leather Case information and reviews here.
-
13. SunStory Glitter Sand Bumper CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Responsive buttons covers
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Not grippy
- Limited impact resistance
The SunStory Glitter Sand Bumper Case is a cute take on the classic clear protective case, adding a cascading liquid display to the backplate for some extra flair.
This case is a great way to showcase and protect your OnePlus 7 Pro while also giving it a unique visual style. It isn’t particularly well-suited for protecting from drops, but it is scratch-resistant and fully compatible with wireless charging.
It has a slightly raised protective bezel plus clicky and responsive button covers. This makes it a great choice for a case that protects your phone without interfering with the way you use the device underneath.
Find more SunStory Glitter Sand Bumper Case information and reviews here.
More Info
There are a number of factors that go into determining the best OnePlus 7 Pro case for your needs, so in order to help you the reader, we've pitted dozens of cases against one another to find the cream of the crop.
Our picks give special emphasis to cases that adhere to military-grade drop test standards, though we also highlight some more compact cases that are more oriented toward scratch protection.
Whether a case is bulky or slim, it also must be compatible with the wireless charging capabilities of the OnePlus 7 Pro to make it on the list.
The last, and possibly most important factor for determining the best case for your needs, is style. The OnePlus 7 Pro is a beautiful phone so it simply makes no sense to cover it up with an unsightly chunk of plastic.
Just keep in mind that the OnePlus 7 Pro is a brand-new phone and so new case options are still being produced right now. We will do our best to keep this maintained as more great cases come out for this phone.
See Also
11 Best Smart Alarm Clocks: Your Buyer’s Guide
21 Best Android Accessories: Your Ultimate List
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.