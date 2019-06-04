13 Best OnePlus 7 Pro Cases: The Ultimate List

Poetic’s Hybrid Bumper Case is a prime example of how to balance protection and portability, offering military-grade drop protection in an overall slim package.

This case only adds extra bulk to your phone around its vulnerable corners, while the clear PC backplate is thin enough to support wireless charging. These corners are air-cushioned to better disperse shock and they also house responsive button covers.

The front of the phone is protected with a raised bezel and a built-in screen protector. Of course, it is plastic and not 9H glass, so you can always remove it if you find it unsightly. The only thing that this case needs to be perfect is a little bit of added grip.