8 Best OnePlus 7 Cases: The Ultimate List

The Yogurt Genuine Leather Wallet Case is one of the best OnePlus 7 cases for its handmade leather construction and its ability to store three credit cards — if nothing else.

There is just something special about the hand-stitched leather, which stands out against plastic injection-molded cases. It offers comparable shock absorption but it is somewhat bulky in comparison.

Because it is handmade, colors and distress marks will vary from what is pictured, but they’ll always be made with genuine cowhide leather. The only downside is that it doesn’t easily fold backwards into a media stand.