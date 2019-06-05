8 Best OnePlus 7 Cases: The Ultimate List

OnePlus phones have used the same base model since 2014 but their standard design still withstands the test of time, reborn as the OnePlus 7. This Android smartphone may have some high end components but it is just as fragile as most modern smartphones. Here are our picks for the best OnePlus 7 cases to protect your phone from drops and scratches.
1. Olixar NovaShield Bumper Case
Cons:
- Dual layer design
- Raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors over time
- Mushy button covers
- Not grippy
The Olixar NovaShield Bumper Case is a down-to-business defender case that protects your phone on all sides with a blend of TPU and PC materials.
The TPU bumper frame provides an air-cushioned buffer if you drop your phone, while the clear PC backplate resists scratches and scuffs. The phone also has a raised bezel on the front and back to protect the broad sides of the phone from impact.
Find more Olixar NovaShield Bumper Case information and reviews here.
2. Yogurt Genuine Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards
- Quality leather
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- No kickstand mode
- Bulky design
- Colors can be different than pictured
The Yogurt Genuine Leather Wallet Case is one of the best OnePlus 7 cases for its handmade leather construction and its ability to store three credit cards — if nothing else.
There is just something special about the hand-stitched leather, which stands out against plastic injection-molded cases. It offers comparable shock absorption but it is somewhat bulky in comparison.
Because it is handmade, colors and distress marks will vary from what is pictured, but they’ll always be made with genuine cowhide leather. The only downside is that it doesn’t easily fold backwards into a media stand.
Find more Yogurt Genuine Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.
3. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Series Case
Cons:
- Raised bezel
- Dual layer design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Not grippy
- Limited color options
- Clear plastic discolors over time
The oddly-named Supcase Unicorn Beetle Series Case is all-around one of the best OnePlus 7 cases available for its protective dual-layer design and low price tag.
This case has a shock-absorbing TPU bumper frame to protect its vulnerable corners and a scratch-resistant backplate to prevent wear and tear on your device. It has a raised bezel to protect the front screen and rear camera from additional abuse.
If this case came in a few more colors it would be a sure pick. Until then, it is a great pick for those looking for that windowed case style.
Find more Supcase Unicorn Beetle Series Case information and reviews here.
4. Kezihome Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Built-in card slot
- Wireless charge compatible
- Slim and durable
- Not grippy
- Limited impact resistance
- Minimally raised bezel
The Kezihome Leather Wallet Case is an extra slimmed down way to ditch the bulky billfold. It is one of the most compact ways to protect your OnePlus 7 phone and carry a few credit cards at the same time.
This case is not your typical folio wallet case. Instead, it is a simple snap-on case that has a stitched leather card pocket for extra utility. It offers decent scratch protection but doesn’t have much of a protective bezel, so you may want to use a glass screen protector with this case as well.
Find more Kezihome Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.
5. Spigen Liquid Air Case
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Minimally raised bezel
- Limited impact protection
- Limited color options
Spigen is usually my go-to brand for hybrid defender case molds, but since there are so many other styles of this mold available for the OnePlus 7, Spigen’s standout mold for this phone generation is the Liquid Air Case.
This ultra-thin case is designed to be both lightweight and slim, while still preventing impact damage with some added grip on the backplate. The textured geometric pattern helps keep your OnePlus 7 in your hand and off the ground.
This case isn’t as capable as other options when it comes to full shock absorption, but this slimmer, more pocket-friendly design is bound to catch the interest of the minimalist crowd.
Find more Spigen Liquid Air Case information and reviews here.
6. ComoUSA Carbon Fiber Case
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Military-grade drop tested
- Slim and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Generic design
- Minimally raised bezel
- Limited color options
The ComoUSA Carbon Fiber Case is a simple protective case option that shields your phone with air-cushioned TPU without adding unnecessary bulk to this 6.6-inch phone.
This hybrid mold aims to strike the ideal balance between protection and portability, using just enough padding necessary to meet military-grade drop test standards. The rear panel has a brushed metal texture that gives the case a solid grip in your hand without interfering with the phone’s ability to wirelessly charge. It is an all-around solid pick.
Find more ComoUSA Carbon Fiber Case information and reviews here.
7. Tudia Merge Protective Case
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Lots of color options
- Dual layer design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Colors are slightly different than pictured
- Minimally raised bezel
- Not grippy
The Tudia Merge Protective Case is a solid snap-on case that offers military-grade drop protection in a sleek form factor.
Despite being made from two different material layers, this case is surprisingly compact. It has a small bezel protecting its front and rear sides but most of the protective capability comes from the Merge’s air-cushioned corners.
The PC backplate rounds out the whole package by preventing scratches without causing any interference in wireless charging.
Find more Tudia Merge Protective Case information and reviews here.
8. Anccer Ultra-Slim Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Minimally raised bezel
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Limited impact resistance
The Anccer Ultra-Slim Case is as close to naked your OnePlus 7 can get without being totally vulnerable. It is thin, lightweight, and clear to make it as close to going caseless as possible.
An obvious consequence of this is that this case isn’t quite built to handle six-foot drops. Instead, it is better for protection from minor bumps and scratches. If you want to keep your phone free of wear and tear without adding bulk or interfering with wireless charging, then this is a great pick.
Find more Anccer Ultra-Slim Case information and reviews here.
More Info
Considering that the OnePlus 7 is only a minor upgrade from its predecessor, its release hasn't garnered the same excitement as past handsets.
However, it is still a high-end current-gen phone that should be protected if you want it to last past OnePlus' aggressive product release cycle. That's why we took the time to test the most popular case brands to find the best OnePlus 7 cases for all user types.
To this editor's surprise, there actually aren't many high-quality protective cases available for the OnePlus 7 yet, so we have taken extra care to back only the most solid brands.
Keep an eye on this space for updates, as we will be expanding this list as more case options emerge.
