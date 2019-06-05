8 Best OnePlus 7 Cases: The Ultimate List

8 Best OnePlus 7 Cases: The Ultimate List

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
best oneplus 7 cases

OnePlus phones have used the same base model since 2014 but their standard design still withstands the test of time, reborn as the OnePlus 7. This Android smartphone may have some high end components but it is just as fragile as most modern smartphones. Here are our picks for the best OnePlus 7 cases to protect your phone from drops and scratches.

What Are the Best OnePlus 7 Cases in 2019?

olixar oneplus 7 case
Olixar NovaShield Bumper Case
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Dual layer design
  • Raised bezel
  • Wireless charge compatible
Price: $16.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
yogurt oneplus 7 case
Yogurt Genuine Leather Wallet Case
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Holds 3 cards
  • Quality leather
  • Lightweight and durable
Price: $28.89 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
supcase unicorn beetle case
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Series Case
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Raised bezel
  • Dual layer design
  • Wireless charge compatible
Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
kezihome oneplus 7 case
Kezihome Leather Wallet Case
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Built-in card slot
  • Wireless charge compatible
  • Slim and durable
Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
spigen liquid air
Spigen Liquid Air Case
  • Grippy design
  • Lightweight and durable
  • Wireless charge compatible
Price: $19.00 Shop at spigen.com Shop now Read our review
comousa
ComoUSA Carbon Fiber Case
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Grippy design
  • Military-grade drop tested
  • Slim and durable
Price: $7.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
tudia merge oneplus 7 case
Tudia Merge Protective Case
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Military-grade drop tested
  • Lots of color options
  • Dual layer design
Price: $10.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
anccer oneplus 7 case
Anccer Ultra-Slim Case
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Slim and durable
  • Raised bezel
  • Wireless charge compatible
Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Olixar NovaShield Bumper Case

    olixar oneplus 7 case
    Price: $16.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Dual layer design
    • Raised bezel
    • Wireless charge compatible
    Cons:
    • Clear plastic discolors over time
    • Mushy button covers
    • Not grippy

    The Olixar NovaShield Bumper Case is a down-to-business defender case that protects your phone on all sides with a blend of TPU and PC materials.

    The TPU bumper frame provides an air-cushioned buffer if you drop your phone, while the clear PC backplate resists scratches and scuffs. The phone also has a raised bezel on the front and back to protect the broad sides of the phone from impact.

    Find more Olixar NovaShield Bumper Case information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Yogurt Genuine Leather Wallet Case

    yogurt oneplus 7 case
    Price: $28.89
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Holds 3 cards
    • Quality leather
    • Lightweight and durable
    • Wireless charge compatible
    Cons:
    • No kickstand mode
    • Bulky design
    • Colors can be different than pictured

    The Yogurt Genuine Leather Wallet Case is one of the best OnePlus 7 cases for its handmade leather construction and its ability to store three credit cards — if nothing else.

    There is just something special about the hand-stitched leather, which stands out against plastic injection-molded cases. It offers comparable shock absorption but it is somewhat bulky in comparison.

    Because it is handmade, colors and distress marks will vary from what is pictured, but they’ll always be made with genuine cowhide leather. The only downside is that it doesn’t easily fold backwards into a media stand.

    Find more Yogurt Genuine Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Series Case

    supcase unicorn beetle case
    Price: $12.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Raised bezel
    • Dual layer design
    • Wireless charge compatible
    Cons:
    • Not grippy
    • Limited color options
    • Clear plastic discolors over time

    The oddly-named Supcase Unicorn Beetle Series Case is all-around one of the best OnePlus 7 cases available for its protective dual-layer design and low price tag.

    This case has a shock-absorbing TPU bumper frame to protect its vulnerable corners and a scratch-resistant backplate to prevent wear and tear on your device. It has a raised bezel to protect the front screen and rear camera from additional abuse.

    If this case came in a few more colors it would be a sure pick. Until then, it is a great pick for those looking for that windowed case style.

    Find more Supcase Unicorn Beetle Series Case information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Kezihome Leather Wallet Case

    kezihome oneplus 7 case
    Price: $14.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Built-in card slot
    • Wireless charge compatible
    • Slim and durable
    Cons:
    • Not grippy
    • Limited impact resistance
    • Minimally raised bezel

    The Kezihome Leather Wallet Case is an extra slimmed down way to ditch the bulky billfold. It is one of the most compact ways to protect your OnePlus 7 phone and carry a few credit cards at the same time.

    This case is not your typical folio wallet case. Instead, it is a simple snap-on case that has a stitched leather card pocket for extra utility. It offers decent scratch protection but doesn’t have much of a protective bezel, so you may want to use a glass screen protector with this case as well.

    Find more Kezihome Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.

  5. 5. Spigen Liquid Air Case

    spigen liquid air
    Price: $19.00
    Shop Now
    Pros:
    • Grippy design
    • Lightweight and durable
    • Wireless charge compatible
    Cons:
    • Minimally raised bezel
    • Limited impact protection
    • Limited color options

    Spigen is usually my go-to brand for hybrid defender case molds, but since there are so many other styles of this mold available for the OnePlus 7, Spigen’s standout mold for this phone generation is the Liquid Air Case.

    This ultra-thin case is designed to be both lightweight and slim, while still preventing impact damage with some added grip on the backplate. The textured geometric pattern helps keep your OnePlus 7 in your hand and off the ground.

    This case isn’t as capable as other options when it comes to full shock absorption, but this slimmer, more pocket-friendly design is bound to catch the interest of the minimalist crowd.

    Find more Spigen Liquid Air Case information and reviews here.

  6. 6. ComoUSA Carbon Fiber Case

    comousa
    Price: $7.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Grippy design
    • Military-grade drop tested
    • Slim and durable
    • Wireless charge compatible
    Cons:
    • Generic design
    • Minimally raised bezel
    • Limited color options

    The ComoUSA Carbon Fiber Case is a simple protective case option that shields your phone with air-cushioned TPU without adding unnecessary bulk to this 6.6-inch phone.

    This hybrid mold aims to strike the ideal balance between protection and portability, using just enough padding necessary to meet military-grade drop test standards. The rear panel has a brushed metal texture that gives the case a solid grip in your hand without interfering with the phone’s ability to wirelessly charge. It is an all-around solid pick.

    Find more ComoUSA Carbon Fiber Case information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Tudia Merge Protective Case

    tudia merge oneplus 7 case
    Price: $10.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Military-grade drop tested
    • Lots of color options
    • Dual layer design
    • Wireless charge compatible
    Cons:
    • Colors are slightly different than pictured
    • Minimally raised bezel
    • Not grippy

    The Tudia Merge Protective Case is a solid snap-on case that offers military-grade drop protection in a sleek form factor.

    Despite being made from two different material layers, this case is surprisingly compact. It has a small bezel protecting its front and rear sides but most of the protective capability comes from the Merge’s air-cushioned corners.

    The PC backplate rounds out the whole package by preventing scratches without causing any interference in wireless charging.

    Find more Tudia Merge Protective Case information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Anccer Ultra-Slim Case

    anccer oneplus 7 case
    Price: $12.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Slim and durable
    • Raised bezel
    • Wireless charge compatible
    Cons:
    • Minimally raised bezel
    • Clear cases discolor over time
    • Limited impact resistance

    The Anccer Ultra-Slim Case is as close to naked your OnePlus 7 can get without being totally vulnerable. It is thin, lightweight, and clear to make it as close to going caseless as possible.

    An obvious consequence of this is that this case isn’t quite built to handle six-foot drops. Instead, it is better for protection from minor bumps and scratches. If you want to keep your phone free of wear and tear without adding bulk or interfering with wireless charging, then this is a great pick.

    Find more Anccer Ultra-Slim Case information and reviews here.

More Info

Considering that the OnePlus 7 is only a minor upgrade from its predecessor, its release hasn't garnered the same excitement as past handsets.

However, it is still a high-end current-gen phone that should be protected if you want it to last past OnePlus' aggressive product release cycle. That's why we took the time to test the most popular case brands to find the best OnePlus 7 cases for all user types.

To this editor's surprise, there actually aren't many high-quality protective cases available for the OnePlus 7 yet, so we have taken extra care to back only the most solid brands.

Keep an eye on this space for updates, as we will be expanding this list as more case options emerge.

See Also

13 Best OnePlus 7 Pro Cases: The Ultimate List

11 Best Smart Alarm Clocks: Your Buyer’s Guide

21 Best Android Accessories: Your Ultimate List

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , ,