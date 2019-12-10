7 Best 5G Phones: Your Ultimate List

The Galaxy S10 is Samsung’s first phone to receive a 5G variation, making it an easy choice for Samsung enthusiasts looking to join the nation’s first wave of 5G customers. This big downside? The S10 5G is already out-of-stock on Samsung’s website, so if you want to get ahold of this handset now you’ll have to settle for a refurbished model on Amazon.

A used phone isn’t the end of the world, though, especially since the S10 5G will eventually be outclassed by a standalone 5G phone. Since 5G networks haven’t reach nationwide coverage yet, this handset has two wireless chipsets, one to support 5G and one to support 4G/3G/2G. Switching from 5G to 4G is totally seamless, so this phone is basically a direct upgrade of the normal Galaxy S10.

Networking technology aside, the Galaxy S10 is a fantastic smartphone that will continue to be competitive with current phones well past 5G’s launch (assuming 2020 is the year of 5G as promised). One of the premier features of the phone is its Infinity-O Display. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED touch display that curves across the side edges of the phone. It is HDR10+ certified and can light individual LEDs for a low-power always-on screensaver.

This phone also has an incredible rear tri-lens camera array, which can snap a picture at multiple focal points then stitch them all together for a crystal-clear shot. Factor in its impressive 4500mAh battery and you’ve got a phone that delivers just about everything you could ask for.

The Galaxy S10 has other gimmicks going for it too, some good and some bad. The good includes their Wireless PowerShare feature, which allows your phone to wirelessly charge out to other Qi-compatible devices. The bad includes a somewhat mediocre use biometric features like fingerprint scanners and facial recognition software.

But, like 5G, biometrics will soon have an even more crucial place in the smartphone universe, so you can’t blame Samsung for trying to walk on the cutting edge.