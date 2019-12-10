7 Best 5G Phones: Your Ultimate List

5G cellular networks are finally here but only if you have some disposable income and a 5G compatible phone. 5G smartphones are sparse right now but you still options to choose from. That’s why we pitted the best 5G phones head to head to find the pros and cons of all the options out there. Read on below the get the scoop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Galaxy S10 is Samsung’s first phone to receive a 5G variation, making it an easy choice for Samsung enthusiasts looking to join the nation’s first wave of 5G customers. This big downside? The S10 5G is already out-of-stock on Samsung’s website, so if you want to get ahold of this handset now you’ll have to settle for a refurbished model on Amazon.
A used phone isn’t the end of the world, though, especially since the S10 5G will eventually be outclassed by a standalone 5G phone. Since 5G networks haven’t reach nationwide coverage yet, this handset has two wireless chipsets, one to support 5G and one to support 4G/3G/2G. Switching from 5G to 4G is totally seamless, so this phone is basically a direct upgrade of the normal Galaxy S10.
Networking technology aside, the Galaxy S10 is a fantastic smartphone that will continue to be competitive with current phones well past 5G’s launch (assuming 2020 is the year of 5G as promised). One of the premier features of the phone is its Infinity-O Display. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED touch display that curves across the side edges of the phone. It is HDR10+ certified and can light individual LEDs for a low-power always-on screensaver.
This phone also has an incredible rear tri-lens camera array, which can snap a picture at multiple focal points then stitch them all together for a crystal-clear shot. Factor in its impressive 4500mAh battery and you’ve got a phone that delivers just about everything you could ask for.
The Galaxy S10 has other gimmicks going for it too, some good and some bad. The good includes their Wireless PowerShare feature, which allows your phone to wirelessly charge out to other Qi-compatible devices. The bad includes a somewhat mediocre use biometric features like fingerprint scanners and facial recognition software.
But, like 5G, biometrics will soon have an even more crucial place in the smartphone universe, so you can’t blame Samsung for trying to walk on the cutting edge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G may be the absolute best 5G phone available by merit of its incredible specs and its ability to work with any of the major US 5G service providers. As long as you get the US version, that is. What we have here is the international version, which only works with select GSM networks and not CMDA networks.
For US users, the international version of this phone will only work with AT&T in select areas, though we were unable to confirm this via Frequency Checker. You can find a US version direct on most 5G providers’ websites but we will continue to use this as a place-holder for when an unlocked US version becomes available on Amazon.
As for the phone itself, the Note 10 Plus is a top-tier phablet, whose only compromises are a massive form factor and an equally massive price tag. The positive side of this is its massive 6.8-inch Infinity Display, which is made from a beautiful AMOLED panel that is HDR10+ compatible.
The phone also has an incredible rear quad-camera array, with wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses built right in. It can record ultra slow-motion 960fps videos at 720p and normal speed 2160p videos at 30fps.
It also comes with the pressure-sensitive S Pen device, which can be used to scribble notes down, do a doodle, or make touch-free gestures to swipe through menus. This phone does, however, mark the end of the headphone jack for Samsung phones. Goodnight, sweet prince.
-
Shop now at tinyurl.com From tinyurl.com
The OnePlus 7 Pro might not be a top name in mobile phones yet but it is well on its way because of the company’s trailblazing venture into non-standalone 5G support.
Currently, they are only offering 5G support with Sprint, who services Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and Phoenix. When you leave those areas, you will still have access to 4G LTE networks, though, as a phone that only supports 5G would be useless for at least another year. Sprint’s plan isn’t up to gigabit speeds yet but they still mark an improvement over the capabilities of the 4G network.
Even when you remove 5G support from the equation, the OnePlus 7 Pro is not easily outdone from the competition, as its specs are on par with most other 2019 smartphones. Its 6.67-inch OLED display has QHD+ resolution and refreshes at 90Hz. It looks just as good as other displays in its price range.
The OnePlus 7 Pro also has some solid image processing, with a rear tri-camera array whose pop-out LED flash visually defines the phone. These lenses can record 4K video with fantastic accuracy though they don’t quite look as well-defined as Samsung’s imaging.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Chinese electronics juggernaut Huawei may be under scrutiny for conducting surveillance for the Chinese government, but their Mate 20X 5G is nevertheless one of the most viable choices for an early 5G handset. (Don’t worry, our US phone companies illegally provide information to our government too).
Politics aside, Huawei dominates the market in terms of price value, especially when non-standalone 5G handsets already cost extra for needing two sets of wireless chips. The international version of this phone comes at a value price, especially considering its specs. However, the catch is that it does not work on CDMA network, including Verizon, Sprint, US, and T-Mobile.
According to this report from Frequency Check, the Huawei Mate 20X currently only works with AT&T, so it being unlocked isn’t as liberating as it should be for the potential 5G customer. So not only do you have to be within the geographic coverage of AT&T but you also have to already have them as a provider. Welcome to the world of early 5G.
When you look at the Mate 20X as a handset, there are finally a lot more positive things to talk about. After all, it is a truly well-built phone. The 7.2-inch AMOLED display provides vibrant colors and a crisp resolution. Its rear tri-camera array has a dedicated telephoto and ultrawide lens for clear shots from any angle. It also records 4K video.
This phone also has the best battery life in its price range and it still has an auxiliary headphone jack. Yes, there are rumors that Huawei will be ditching support for apps on the Google Play Store, but for now, Huawei’s ROM support exists in a state of duality in the same way its wireless support straddles 4G and 5G.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Moto Z4 is somewhat of an outlier on this list, only for the fact that it is clearly a mid-range phone that has found itself listed alongside high-end handsets by the grace of a 5G expansion option. Looking first at the specs of this phone, it is clear that it doesn’t quite match the performance of heavy hitters like the Galaxy S10 or the Huawei Mate 20X.
It has a mediocre Snapdragon 675 processor and a basic 4 GB of RAM. Its 6.4-inch OLED display has a decent resolution but its color recreation is not as accurate. There aren’t total dealbreakers since the price is right, but you also need to keep in mind that the Moto Z4 needs some modifications out of the box to support 5G.
If you want to use this phone on 5G networks, you will need a special moto mod pack that is only available only at Motorola’s website. This replacement backplate just about doubles the price of the phone and adds some bulk as well, so it is clearly not the most high-tech way of experience 5G. To further complicate things, it only works with Verizon 5G networks and no other providers.
Regardless, it is still a successful proof-of-concept nonetheless. Plus, the Moto Mod does have the added benefit of a built-in battery pack, which easily extends the Moto Z4’s battery life to beyond 2 days.
Still, if your goal is to have the most advanced wireless cell network support, then it just feels wrong to settle for a mid-range handset.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t feel bad if you haven’t heard of the Oppo Reno 5G. We hadn’t either and it’s kind of our job. Oppo is a brand-new smartphone manufacturer from China, which is already producing international versions of their 5G-ready Reno phone in anticipation of the switchover.
Unfortunately, international 5G phones have limited efficacy in the US, where three of the big four carriers use outdated CDMA networks instead of GSM. We weren’t able to confirm any 100% compatibilities using Frequency Checker, but nonetheless, the Oppo Reno looks like it should work with AT&T on paper. If, however, you are interested in using the 5G networks of Verizon, Sprint, or T-Mobile, you will want to look elsewhere.
As for the specs of this phone, it is basically their Oppo Reno 10x Zoom with the added update of a 5G wireless chip. That means it is a pretty decent phone all-around, despite not being a well-known brand. This phone’s claim to fame is its camera tech, which includes a tri-lens rear camera array that can (almost) achieve a 10x optical zoom.
It has a decent Snapdragon 710 processor for the price even if it isn’t the absolute latest available from Qualcomm. Its custom UI seems a little funky at times but that may just be because I am used to the responsiveness of my Galaxy S10. As a brand, Oppo still has a lot more to prove but their early support for 5G may yet propel them to a higher tier in the coming years.
-
Shop now at tinyurl.com From tinyurl.com
Aside from built-in 5G support, there isn’t much to justify the higher price tag of the LG V50 ThinQ 5G over the previous years’ model. That said, this is still one of the best 5G phones that you can get your hands on currently.
LG’s flagship phone currently offers 5G support but only for those who are on the Sprint network and using either their Unlimited Premium or Unlimited Plus plans. The extra boost in speed is nice but geographically limited to just a few select cities at this time. We won’t judge the wireless performance too harshly though until the 5G infrastructure starts to see major developments mid-2020.
What we will judge a little more harshly is the slightly dated hardware of this phone compared to its price tag. The Snapdragon 855 processor is solid but the 6.4-inch OLED display has a bit more bezel than we’re used to seeing by now. Its rear camera array and front cameras are decent but these days that can be said for pretty much any phone.
Ultimately, it’s not that we dislike the V50 ThinQ, but rather that it offers very little besides 5G support to warrant its choice over more tried-and-true models. And considering how sparse 5G support is at this time, it’s a tough sell.