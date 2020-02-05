8 Best Glass Door Display Fridges: Compare & Save BIG

Product Dimensions: 54.4″ x 29.1″ x 84.1″

Weight: 720 Pounds

Capacity: 44.8 cubic feet

Temperature Range: 33°F- 38°F

Model: FCB48RGW

If you’re looking for a 2-door merchandising cooler option, one of the highest-rated you’ll find on Amazon is this Kitma 2-Door merchandiser refrigerator. It has a white and silver base with black-coated steel housing around the double pane glass doors, giving it an attractive look that’s perfect for corner stores.

It has sliding doors built with anti-fogging glass so that customers can easily grab what they want. It also uses interior LED lighting to make sure your products are easily viewable – even at night. It comes with eight shelves.

Despite its weight and size, it’s actually quite easy to maneuver around, thanks to the four castor wheels it sits on. These wheels also have brakes/stoppers, so you can lock them in place when you’ve moved it to where you want it.

As well as wheel locks, it also has a safety door lock so that you can lock the cooler when needed.

As far as the temperature is concerned, this one skews lower so that it maintains temperatures between 33°F- 38°F. And, it utilizes a digital electronic controller that displays the temperature and allows you to adjust as necessary with ease.

The refrigeration unit is actually bottom-mounted with this one, so it’s not only easier to repair but also provides products that are higher up than the average cooler (which means your customers have to bend less to get their products, and you get to bend less when stocking the cooler).

Kitma also provides 24/7 customer service and 1-year prompt responses onsite services that includes both parts and labor, so you can rest assured that if you end up having any issues with it in the first year, Kitma will help you out.