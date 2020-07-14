11 Best Cheap Laptops for Kids: Your Buying Guide

And don’t forget, we’ve also got a breakdown of the best Chromebooks for kids , too.

With that in mind, here are the best cheap laptops for kids along with all the information you need before you hit that all-important buy button.

Having a working computer makes home learning 10 times easier, and with more and more kids looking to learn through online teaching or educational videos, there’s never been a better time to pick up a laptop.

"Cheap" means different things to different people. For the purpose of this post we've selected laptops for around the $500 or less mark while also taking into consideration value and certain hacks.

For example, the Apple Macbook would fall way outside of our price range, but by looking at renewed options, suddenly the Macbook becomes more tempting.

In a similar vein, we also take a look at different models. Can we reduce the cost by, say, choosing an older model with similar specs? Absolutely.

With that out the way, below you'll find answers to the most common questions our readers have.

Chromebooks vs Windows Laptops - Everything You Need to Know

Without unloading a load of tech jargon on you, the simplest way to look at this is Android versus Windows.

Have you got a mobile phone or tablet that runs Android? A Chromebook is basically that but in laptop form with an added SSD to make sure everything runs a lot faster (my Chromebook takes around five to seven seconds to boot!).

Over in the Microsoft camp, Windows are what the vast majority of people use when they turn on a PC. If you're familiar with that ecosystem and really don't want to change, go with a Windows laptop over a Chromebook.

The other thing to consider is Chromebooks are, generally, less expensive than Windows laptops, making them a stellar option for kids, teens, and even classrooms.

It's also worth keeping in mind kids adapt to different operating systems a lot easier than adults. So while you may not want to make the jump to Android, it may be worth considering for them.

What Kind of Power Does a Child Need?

If we're talking specs (specifications), then it's important to consider what it's going to be used for.

If they're a teen looking to use the laptop in combination with a graphics tablet, you're going to want something with a powerful graphics card so they can run Photoshop (which is going to cost more).

If, however, you're after something for writing, math, learning, then specs aren't as important. So long as you've got enough power so the laptop runs smoothly, you're good.

What kind of specs should we be considering as a base guide? For Chromebooks, I work with 4GB of RAM with a 32GB eMMC internal storage drive and that's more than enough for my day job or when the kids hop on for schoolwork.

For Windows laptops, I'd recommend going with 4GB of RAM, a minimum of 32GB eMMC or SSD storage, and ideally an Intel i5 processor.

Of course, anything with tech isn't as simple as the above. Some laptops come with an Intel i3 processor and outperform those with more power. PCs are fun like that...

The best advice I have for you is to read what we've got to say, check the reviews for the product (with a pinch of salt, of course), and think about what it's going to be used for. Follows these rules and you'll come away with something they're going to get a lot of usage out of.

SSD vs eMMC vs HDD - What's the Difference?

Okay. Let's quickly jump into a rough breakdown (again, we leave the tech jargon at the door).

HDD - this is a basic hard-drive most PCs and laptops use due to how cost-effective they are and their superior size capacity.

SSD - this is shorthand for solid-state drive. While these cost more and come in at a lower capacity than HDDs, the way the process data means anything installed on them runs much, much faster.

eMMC - In short, this is an affordable SSD that isn't quite as fast. You'll find these types of storage in smartphones, tablets, and of course, a lot of Chromebooks.

Which is the best? That all depends. SSDs are the best for speed, eMMC for speed and cost, and HDDs for capacity.

For Chromebooks, you want eMMC or and SSD because speed is key. Just keep in mind you'll need to grab a memory card to store files like music or games on because the smaller storage size will get filled quickly if you don't.

For Windows laptops, I'd have to go with an SSD. For gaming, you want an SSD and an HDD, but for schoolwork, an SSD is more than enough.

What Is Windows 10 in S Mode?

Strap in because this is important. Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro are different from Windows 10 S. Fun, I know.

All you need to know is S Mode is designed for laptops. It'll boot everything faster than a regular Windows 10 laptop but there are some caveats.

Firstly, you'll only be able to download apps from the Microsoft Store. This adds security but also limits what you can install.

The other upsides to S Mode include longer battery life, and the system will stay in tip-top condition for longer.

While this mode isn't the best for adults, when it comes to kids or teens, the extra layer of security is well worth considering. Especially seeing as you can switch out of it at a later date when they're older.

