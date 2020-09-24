7 Best Budget Gaming Laptops 2020: Compared and Reviewed

Looking for the best budget gaming laptops? We’ve found all the best deals and offers online to help make picking out the right laptop less of a headache.

On this list, we've included everything from the bare minimum for playing (some) games, to the affordable low-end of high-end gaming laptops while still staying under $1000.

While a variety of factors can help take a gaming computer to the next level, in these reviews we focus on the most important one: the graphics card.

When a PC has a good graphics card, this is the sole determinant of the games it can play, given that the rest of the system is decent.

Since most gaming is done with a mouse, the trackpad isn't much of a factor. While high-end gaming PCs can also have 120hz screens, a feature sought out by some gamers, this a high-end feature and not really available on a low budget. Same goes for huge SSDs.

Factor in RAM

Random access memory, or RAM, is the lifeblood of a desktop or laptop. It's the part that's responsible for handling multiple programs at once.

Think of it like this. You've got a webpage open, a game, and a folder. Something needs to be able to remember where you are in each of these and switch between all three at will.

More RAM means more power to move faster between different programs or PC actions. Factor in how much short-term data storage video games take up, and it's easy to see why more is always better.

This is, of course, a very basic overview of RAM, but the point here is simple: For the more powerful games, on the highest settings possible, low amounts of RAM won't be able to cope.

For me, 8GB is the sweet spot. 16GB is ideal, but you can still get a lot done at 8GB.

Of course, RAM isn't a one-for-all solution to gaming woes. 32GB of RAM working with a graphics card from 1999 won't equal blistering visuals. It'll just mean when the game crashes it crashes quickly.

Also Factor in an SSD

Solid-state drives are the best modern invention in the gaming space. They will single-handedly speed up the entire system.

There is a catch, though - of course, there is! It's too good to be true.

While SSDs do drastically speed up your operating system, tech that's this important costs a bomb to make. That's why despite a 2TB HDD being super affordable right now, SSDs are still catching up in the storage size department.

For the equivalent of a 2TB HDD, you'll only be able to grab a 256GB SSD for around the same price.

When looking at SSDs for affordable gaming laptops, I'd steer clear of 128GB if you can afford to (if you can't, don't worry, 128GB is manageable if you're not playing massive games).

256GB leaves you a little more space to work with, meaning you can install around two or three of your top games while still having enough space free to keep the operating system from slowing down.

Although more is obviously better, 500GB is my personal pick for SSDs. That's still a small amount when compared to 3TB, but it's more than enough to fit your top games on while leaving a good amount of space to keep things ticking.

Best Mouse for Gaming Laptops?

Not everyone can get on with a trackpad. I don't have any issues with mine, and to be honest, the more you use it, the more accustomed you become.

But when it comes to gaming, touchpads are dire. You'll need a good mouse.

Thankfully, this is an easy issue to solve. What the best mouse is for desktops is the same for laptops.

I've been using the HyperX Pulsefire Dart recently and it's the most precise mouse I've ever used. Not only that, it's really ergonomic. You won't suffer from hand cramps with this thing.

Plus with a battery life of up to 50 hours (90 if you turn off the lights), this is one wireless mouse that will last for days. What's not to love?

