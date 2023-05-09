10 Best Modems for Xfinity

When you search for Xfinity modems, Arris’s equipment is always at the top of the list. Not only do they manufacture the most Comcast-compatible modems out there, but they also make the most popular one: the SURFboard SB6190.

The SB6190 is a standalone modem that pairs with a WiFi router to provide cumulative download and upload speeds of up to 1.4 Gbps and 262 Mbps respectively. The modem has a single gigabit ethernet port on its color-coded backplate. This is fast enough to support Comcast plans up 600 Mbps, but if you have a gigabit internet plan, then you would actually be better off with Arris’ SB8200, which we placed at the top of our list of the best DOCSIS 3.1 modems. (But this upgrade isn’t necessary if you don’t plan to upgrade to gigabit speeds anytime soon.)

Like most modems, the SB6190 has convenient status LEDs that make for simple troubleshooting. Even more convenient, though, is the massive support network of the thousands of others who have used and set up this router before. It pays to be popular. In fact, many of my more experienced readers reached out when I first published this article to mention that the SB6190’s Puma 6 chipset caused problems when it first came out in 2017. These modems have since had firmware updates and they now work on Comcast networks free of lag.

Because of issues like this, Comcast’s list of supported products is always changing without notice. But with the diligent research done by us (and our readers) we’ll do our best to keep this list up to date.