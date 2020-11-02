Best Desktop for Streaming on Twitch and YouTube: Compare & Save

Whether you’re planning to start streaming or you’ve been doing it for a while, you might be in need of a hardware upgrade. Not every desktop computer is optimized for streaming, and the system you have right now could be limiting the quality of your broadcast — and thus affecting your ability to grow and hold an audience. What you need is to find the best desktop for streaming on Twitch or whatever platform you want to broadcast on.

Of course, you don’t have to use a desktop — there are some excellent laptops for streaming as well, and laptops have the added advantage of being compact and portable. But a desktop PC is easily expandable, can be upgraded over time to improve performance, and lets you easily add a truly enormous monitor (or multiple monitors).

But here’s the deal: You don’t have to buy the most expensive computer you can find to get great streaming performance, and you might not need the horsepower where you expect. It’s more important, for example, to have a better CPU than a high-end graphics card (GPU), for example.

To demystify the process of selecting a PC you can use for streaming — and one that will serve you well for a long time to come — I’ve rounded up some of the best desktop computers for streaming. These computers are properly equipped so that right out of the box, they will get you up and running as a streamer, podcaster or broadcaster with all the horsepower you need to make great online content even while streaming demanding games like Fortnite, Call of Duty or Overwatch — all you need to do is add your favorite microphone and camera.