5 Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Cases

With the Samsung S20’s early 2020 release falling short due to global economic turmoil, the Korean tech giant has responded to hesitant shoppers with a surprise value version of their flagship phone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is already available for pre-order and begins shipping October 2. There are also a large number of protective covers already available for this phone which is why we got right to tracking down the best Galaxy S20 FE cases. Read on below to browse our picks.
-
1. Spigen Rugged Armor CasePrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Shows scratches easily
- Limited impact resistance
The Spigen Rugged Armor Case is a crowd favorite from past Samsung releases because of its refined balance between protection and portability. This case is quite slim overall, making it easy to hold in the hand. At the same time, it has a large raised bezel along the edges of the phone which helps disperse shock in the case of a drop. This smart design makes it a great choice for minimalists who just want decent protection from wear and tear. Just note that it doesn’t come in very many colors.
-
2. Futanwei Shockproof CasePrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop protection
- Lots of color options
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
- Mushy button covers
The Futanwei Shockproof Case is a heavy-duty snap-on case that offers military-grade drop protection for every corner and surface of your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It uses a simple dual-layer design to provide protection from both drops and scratches while only being just slightly bulkier than the Spigen Rugged case. It still works with the phone’s wireless PowerShare feature, though, so it certainly isn’t too bulky. This case comes in quite a few different color options too, which makes it a great choice for those who want their phone to stand out from the crowd.
-
3. Osophter Clear CasePrice: $7.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and transparent design
- Raised bezel
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
The Osophter Clear Case is a great way to show off the visual flair of your Galaxy S20 FE, especially if you got one of the new colors such as Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, or Cloud White. The clear TPU material absorbs shock and resists scratches without radically altering the appearance of your phone. It has a slightly raised bezel at the corners but it still could be grippier.
-
4. Samsung Clear View CoverPrice: $58.99Pros:
Cons:
- LED display shows notifications
- Front cover with card slot
- Grippy texture
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
- Limited impact resistance
- High price tag
The Samsung Clear View Cover is a little pricey in comparison to third-party case offerings but it offers unmatched utility thanks to its built-in display window. It is designed to work with the S20 FE to display notification previews and lock screen information even while the folio cover is closed. This allows you to catch quick intel without leaving your screen vulnerable to drops and scratches. Its design is slim and grippy but it isn’t particularly drop resistant, though, so don’t consider this case a license to throw your new device around like a sack of potatoes.
-
5. Olixar Leather Wallet CasePrice: $21.49Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards plus cash
- Folio kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
- Limited impact resistance
If your pockets are bursting at the seam trying to fit a 6.5-inch phone and a wallet, then the Olixar Leather Wallet Case is a great compromise. It is both a wallet and a case, as it offers slots to store two credit cards or cash. These are tucked neatly behind a folio cover which helps to keep your screen from getting scratched in your pocket. It can also be folded backwards for use as a media kickstand. I only wish it was a little grippier.
Do You Really Need a Galaxy S20 FE Case?
The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition cuts costs by omitting a number of premium features found on the flagship Galaxy S20. Thankfully, a durable build and an IP68 water resistance rating are not among the omitted features. But with that in mind, do you even need a case for your phone?
If you want your phone to look as good as it does the first day you get it, then yes you do. That's because the S20 FE uses a slightly softer plastic for its backplate and so it is even more vulnerable to scratches and scuffs than the original phone. Additionally, the near bezel-less design of modern smartphones makes it incredibly easy to crack your phone screen! How easy is it?
According to this data reported by the Miami Herald, an average of two smartphone screens broke each second in America in 2018. That totals to about 50 million broken phone screens. So if you don't want to become a statistic then you should definitely consider getting a protective case with a raised bezel.
