5 Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Cases

With the Samsung S20’s early 2020 release falling short due to global economic turmoil, the Korean tech giant has responded to hesitant shoppers with a surprise value version of their flagship phone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is already available for pre-order and begins shipping October 2. There are also a large number of protective covers already available for this phone which is why we got right to tracking down the best Galaxy S20 FE cases. Read on below to browse our picks.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need a Galaxy S20 FE Case?

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition cuts costs by omitting a number of premium features found on the flagship Galaxy S20. Thankfully, a durable build and an IP68 water resistance rating are not among the omitted features. But with that in mind, do you even need a case for your phone?

If you want your phone to look as good as it does the first day you get it, then yes you do. That's because the S20 FE uses a slightly softer plastic for its backplate and so it is even more vulnerable to scratches and scuffs than the original phone. Additionally, the near bezel-less design of modern smartphones makes it incredibly easy to crack your phone screen! How easy is it?

According to this data reported by the Miami Herald, an average of two smartphone screens broke each second in America in 2018. That totals to about 50 million broken phone screens. So if you don't want to become a statistic then you should definitely consider getting a protective case with a raised bezel.

