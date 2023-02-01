6 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Cases

Though the 6.6-inch Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Plus is not quite as bulky as their 6.8-inch S23 Ultra, it is still one handfull of a handset with hardware worth protecting. Check out my picks for the best Galaxy S23 Plus cases to keep your new phone looking day-one fresh.
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: OtterBox Defender ProPrice: $64.95Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Rubber port cover
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
Hip-hop heads will understand me when I say that forgetting about OtterBox is like forgetting about Dre. When you forget an established classic in any field, you’re going to look foolish. That’s why the OtterBox Defender Pro was at the top of my mind when I started digging through the best S23 Plus cases.
Yes, it is a little bulky but there is no replacement for the large raised bezel and sturdy rubber port cover of the Defender Pro. And not only does this case surpass military-grade drop test standards by four times but it also offers some protection for the user by way of a silver-based antimicrobial treatment that prevents the growth of bacteria on its surface. If keeping your phone safe is your top priority, then this case is an easy choice.
2. Poetic Spartan CasePrice: $26.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Rubber port cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
The Poetic Spartan is a feature-packed peripheral that gives power users everything they could want out of an S23+ case. To start, it is made from material that meets military-grade drop test standards and is built in a way that protects your phone from literally all angles.
It does so using a two-piece case design that features a removable front frame. This frame has a built-in TPU screen protector and you get a second one in the box in case you damage your first one. It isn’t quite as good as a Gorilla Glass screen cover but it offers out-of-the-box protection for the most vulnerable part of your phone.
To add even more value, the Spartan case also has a built-in kickstand and a rubber charge port cover. These features are what push this case into the upper echelon of phone accesories, and are why I consider it one of the best S23 Plus cases.
3. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Shows scratches easily
The Spigen Tough Armor is a hybrid-style case that delivers both protection and portability at a value price, making it an all-around great case option. The secret sauce is in its bumper frame design, which adds extra bulk and air cushioning to the phone’s vulnerable edges while adding minimal bulk to the width of the phone where you hold it.
This bumper frame also provides a raised bezel to protect your phone’s screen and rear camera array. The case has a built-in kickstand at the rear. It does not interfere with the phone’s wireless PowerShare feature, so you won’t have to take the case off for any reason other than to clean under it. Which, by the way, you should do.
Know someone with a flagship Galaxy S23? This is a great case for them as well.
4. Samsung Titan Gadget CasePrice: $69.99Pros:
Cons:
- Modular accessory support
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
Taking a cue from Apple, Samsung has released a Samsung Titan Gadget Case that supports a modular accessory set. But these accessories are snap-on instead of magnetic, and considerably cheaper than Apple’s to boot. Supported accessories include a ring holder/kickstand, a card holder, a tripod mount, and more.
The case design is surprisingly rugged from Samsung as well, which is a welcome change for functionality even if it isn’t a welcome change for aesthetics. The case has a massive bumper frame portion with a generous bezel to protect the screen and camera array of your S23+ as well. It works with wireless charging too, provided you remove the rear accessory first.
5. Incipio Organicore ClearPrice: $45.99Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight yet durable
- 100% compostable design
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Lifetime Warranty
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Shows fingerprints easily
- Limited color options
There’s no denying that the tech industry is highly wasteful. According to this article from BBC, an estimated 5 billion phones were thrown away in 2022. With that in mind, it should be pretty clear why I’m excited about plant-based cases like the Incipio Organicore Clear.
Not only is the Organicore Clear 100% compostable but it is also a highly capable phone case. It has been drop-tested up to 14 feet and it has a raised bumper frame to protect the broadsides of your phone as well. It has a lifetime warranty too, so it will certainly outlast your S23+. The material captures fingerprints a little more than a TPU case but this is a small price to pay for sustainability.
6. Zizo Bolt Series CasePrice: $49.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Included screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Unusual design
- Stiff button covers
- Bulky design
It’s appearance may be offputting but make no mistake: the Zizo Bolt Series Case is one of the best S23 Plus cases around. It offers all-around protection against drops and scratches, from its raised bezel to its included screen protector. The texture is nice and grippy too.
This case works great with wireless charging in and out and comes with a belt clip as well. It was also one of my favorite cases from the previous year’s S22 Plus.
How I Chose the Best S23+ Cases
While selecting a protective case for your phone should be a relatively easy task, the market for phone accessories has become so overcrowded with low-quality options that you need to do some research to ensure you end up with the right case for the job.
And that's where I come in. I've been professionally reviewing mobile cases for over eight years, and in this time I've discovered which brands deliver on quality. Yep, not all phone cases are created equally. But it's not as simple as picking the best case and calling it a day. Different types of phone users demand different case molds to suit their lifestyles
For the accident-prone user, I've singled out some rugged defender cases like the OtterBox Pro Defender and the Zizo Bolt, which are best for prolonging the lifespan of your phone.
For the on-the-go user, I usually recommend a slim case like the Incipio Organicore Clear or a wallet case like the modular Samsung Titan Gadget. Both of these case styles are easier on your pockets, which is an important factor when you are out and about.
And for your average user, I've highlighted my favorite hybrid-style cases like the Spigen Tough Armor and the Poetic Spartan. These cases offer a balance of protection and portability that suit most needs.
Of course, when you evaluate phone cases in this way, you may come to see it as a subjective choice rather than a proper ranking. And you wouldn't be wrong. These are indeed the best cases for my sensibilities. And so it's okay for us to disagree on the best S23 Plus cases. That said, I am confident that most readers will come away from this list with a better idea of what they're looking for.