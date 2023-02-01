6 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Cases

Though the 6.6-inch Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Plus is not quite as bulky as their 6.8-inch S23 Ultra , it is still one handfull of a handset with hardware worth protecting. Check out my picks for the best Galaxy S23 Plus cases to keep your new phone looking day-one fresh.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How I Chose the Best S23+ Cases

While selecting a protective case for your phone should be a relatively easy task, the market for phone accessories has become so overcrowded with low-quality options that you need to do some research to ensure you end up with the right case for the job.

And that's where I come in. I've been professionally reviewing mobile cases for over eight years, and in this time I've discovered which brands deliver on quality. Yep, not all phone cases are created equally. But it's not as simple as picking the best case and calling it a day. Different types of phone users demand different case molds to suit their lifestyles

For the accident-prone user, I've singled out some rugged defender cases like the OtterBox Pro Defender and the Zizo Bolt, which are best for prolonging the lifespan of your phone.

For the on-the-go user, I usually recommend a slim case like the Incipio Organicore Clear or a wallet case like the modular Samsung Titan Gadget. Both of these case styles are easier on your pockets, which is an important factor when you are out and about.

And for your average user, I've highlighted my favorite hybrid-style cases like the Spigen Tough Armor and the Poetic Spartan. These cases offer a balance of protection and portability that suit most needs.

Of course, when you evaluate phone cases in this way, you may come to see it as a subjective choice rather than a proper ranking. And you wouldn't be wrong. These are indeed the best cases for my sensibilities. And so it's okay for us to disagree on the best S23 Plus cases. That said, I am confident that most readers will come away from this list with a better idea of what they're looking for.