6 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cases

Given the rate at which hardware is improving, Samsung only needs to make slight updates to their high-end Ultra Series handset to maintain dominance in the Android phone market. But the S23 Ultra far surpasses its predecessor, the S22 Ultra, in the photography and base storage department. And that makes it a device that is absolutely worth preserving for the full term of its lifespan. Read on below to browse my picks for the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases for keeping your phone day-one fresh.
Price: $64.95
Read our review
Price: $20.99
Read our review
Price: $26.95
Read our review
Price: $69.99
Read our review
Price: $45.99
Read our review
Price: $49.99
Read our review
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: OtterBox Defender Pro
Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Rubber port cover
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
I like to keep things simple. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a big and expensive handset and therefore you need a big and expensive case like the OtterBox Defender Pro to protect it. Pairing a bulky defender case with a 6.8-inch phone might seem like a mismatch to some, but it is the best way to prolong the lifespan of your premium phone, which you should absolutely want to do.
There’s no big secret to the phone’s design, either. It uses two distinct layers of polycarbonate and rubber to absorb shock and prevent scratches. And the case’s large raised bezel extends this protection to the front screen and rear camera array. Another useful feature is the silver-based antimicrobial coating, which prevents the growth of bacteria on your case.
OtterBox cases aren’t the most feature-packed but the company always nails the details that matter. That’s why the Defender Pro is my go-to choice for everything from the Galaxy S23 Ultra to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
2. Spigen Cryo Armor Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Inner cooling layer
- Grippy design
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Shows scratches easily
- Stiff button covers
- Limited color options
If you plan to take advantage of the S23 Ultra’s crazy-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU for some sweet mobile gaming, then the Spigen Cryo Armor Case should definitely be on your radar. (Just how fast is this new CPU? Check out GSM Arena’s benchmarks for the full scoop.) The biggest feature on this case is its inner graphite sheet and thermo-silicone layer, specially designed to keep your phone cool during use.
It acts a heat sink and then disperses the heat through vents cleverly built into the phone’s backplate. The case also features a layer of protective TPU, reinforced with air pockets strategically positioned over your phone’s vulnerable edges. These raised edges also help protect your S23 Ultra’s front display and rear camera array. And it does so without interfering with the phone’s wireless PowerShare capabilities.
3. Poetic Spartan Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Built-in screen protector
- Rubber port cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
There are a lots of reasons why I like the Poetic Spartan Case. From its rugged bumper frame down to its rubber charge port cover, the whole design puts function-first. And while the case does suffer in the aesthetics department as a result, it’s an easy tradeoff or a case this practical.
The most striking feature of the Spartan case is its built-in screen protector, which snaps over the body of the case to form a protective bezel. It is made from TPU instead of Gorilla Glass but it still protects from basic scratches and reads fingerprints easily.
The main portion of the case is thoughtfully designed as well, adding bulk where it is needed and cutting it where it isn’t. This is appreciated considering how hard the 6.8-inch S23 Ultra is to hold. Another nice touch is the media viewing kickstand build into the backplate. And wireless charging still works great too.
I also consider this to be one of the best S23+ cases as well.
4. Samsung Titan Gadget Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Modular accessory support
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
The Titan Gadget is a new case from Samsung that adds a feature that I’ve been yearning after for a while now: modular accessories. Supported accessories include a kickstand/ring holder, a card holder, and a tripod mount, with more to come.
The case is quite durable as well. It has a large raised bezel for all-angle protection and a nice grippy texture to prevent drops outright. Its air-cushioned edges can cause trouble in your pockets but that was already going to be a problem given the phablet form factor of the S23 Ultra. The case works with wireless charging as well but only without any accesories attached.
This case is an equally good option for Galaxy S23 users as well.
5. Incipio Organicore Clear
Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight yet durable
- 100% compostable design
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Lifetime Warranty
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Shows fingerprints easily
- Limited color options
While most tech manufacturers actively avoid audits of their ecological impact, the Incipio Organicore Clear strives for an industry that is more transparent—pun intended. This case leads by example with a 100% compostable design made from plants, as well as a promise of one tree will be planted in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects for every case sold.
And sustainability isn’t the only reason I like this case. It is also slim, durable, and wireless PowerShare-compatible. The dual-layer case survived drop tests up to 14 feet and has a nice grippy texture on its raised edges. It is backed by a lifetime warranty to boot.
I do wish this case came in more colorways and also that it wasn’t such a fingerprint magnet. But on the other hand, tradeoffs have to be made if we want to live in a more sustainable worlds.
6. Zizo Bolt Series Case
Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Included screen protector
- Grippy design
- Unusual design
- Stiff button covers
- Bulky design
The Zizo Bolt may look unusual but it is a surprisingly capable protective case that will shield your S23 Ultra from drops, scratches, and bumps alike. It pairs a rigid bumper frame with a grippy design to both absorb shock and prevent drops outright.
It also has a variety of bonus features, including a built-in media viewing kickstand, an included belt clip, and an included screen protector. The screen protector is made from tempered glass but it is thinner than the high-end screen protectors available out there. And this case works great with wireless PowerShare.
Do You Really Need an S23 Ultra Case?
I've been reviewing cases long enough that I remember a time when I had to convince readers on this question. Thankfully, the general public largely agrees that cases are necessary. As asserted by this recent study from Statista, approximately 80 percent of phone users already use a case on their phones. That's probably higher than the percentage of people who use their turn signals while driving.
With numbers like that, putting a case on your Galaxy S23 Ultra seems like a no-brainer. So now, onto the important conversation. How do you find the right one for your needs?
How I Chose the Best S23 Ultra Cases
As much as I love treating my opinions like facts, the truth is that finding the right case for your particular needs is a wholly personal experience. That's why I've made it a point to consider all the different kinds of users who would be drawn to this phone when ranking the best S23 Ultra cases.
I keep my criteria simple by focusing on the three Ps: protection, portability, and pattern. Of them, protection is the most self-explanatory and arguably the most important. It, of course, factors just how well a case shields your phone against drops and scratches. That said, this metric conflicts with the second P in a major way.
Portability refers to how easy a case is to fit in your hand and pocket. And when we're talking about a 6.8-inch phone like the S23 Ultra, I consider this one to be an important one. After all, a slim phone case is more comfortable and practical to use. And yet, there is still room on this list for bulky defender cases, especially for users who don't frequently use their phones on the go.
Pattern is the last parameter I account for, which is my placeholder term for the case's overall style. Style is the most subjective of these parameters, though, so I try to present a selection of cases that suit all tastes.
One last thing to keep in mind is that all of my reviews come from real-life experience with these cases. So I do update my reviews regularly as I spend more time with different phone molds and find new things to like or dislike. And if you think I'm missing your personal favorite case, feel free to shoot me an email with your suggestion.