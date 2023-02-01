6 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cases

Given the rate at which hardware is improving, Samsung only needs to make slight updates to their high-end Ultra Series handset to maintain dominance in the Android phone market. But the S23 Ultra far surpasses its predecessor, the S22 Ultra , in the photography and base storage department. And that makes it a device that is absolutely worth preserving for the full term of its lifespan. Read on below to browse my picks for the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases for keeping your phone day-one fresh.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need an S23 Ultra Case?

I've been reviewing cases long enough that I remember a time when I had to convince readers on this question. Thankfully, the general public largely agrees that cases are necessary. As asserted by this recent study from Statista, approximately 80 percent of phone users already use a case on their phones. That's probably higher than the percentage of people who use their turn signals while driving.

With numbers like that, putting a case on your Galaxy S23 Ultra seems like a no-brainer. So now, onto the important conversation. How do you find the right one for your needs?

How I Chose the Best S23 Ultra Cases

As much as I love treating my opinions like facts, the truth is that finding the right case for your particular needs is a wholly personal experience. That's why I've made it a point to consider all the different kinds of users who would be drawn to this phone when ranking the best S23 Ultra cases.

I keep my criteria simple by focusing on the three Ps: protection, portability, and pattern. Of them, protection is the most self-explanatory and arguably the most important. It, of course, factors just how well a case shields your phone against drops and scratches. That said, this metric conflicts with the second P in a major way.

Portability refers to how easy a case is to fit in your hand and pocket. And when we're talking about a 6.8-inch phone like the S23 Ultra, I consider this one to be an important one. After all, a slim phone case is more comfortable and practical to use. And yet, there is still room on this list for bulky defender cases, especially for users who don't frequently use their phones on the go.

Pattern is the last parameter I account for, which is my placeholder term for the case's overall style. Style is the most subjective of these parameters, though, so I try to present a selection of cases that suit all tastes.

One last thing to keep in mind is that all of my reviews come from real-life experience with these cases. So I do update my reviews regularly as I spend more time with different phone molds and find new things to like or dislike. And if you think I'm missing your personal favorite case, feel free to shoot me an email with your suggestion.