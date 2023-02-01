6 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Cases

So you’ve decided that it’s time to upgrade your phone and you’ve got the new Samsung flagship phone in your sights. Nice. If you want to maximize the lifespan of your new smartphone, then I also suggest investing in one of the best Galaxy S23 cases available. After all, its design may not be revolutionary (it is almost identical to 2022’s Galaxy S22 ), but it is still a powerful and expensive device.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How I Chose the Best S23 Cases

If finding the best S23 case for your personal needs was easy, then I probably wouldn't have a job. But thankfully for me, online marketplaces are swarmed with hundreds of brands and very few ways to pick the quality ones out from the duds without testing them out in person. That's where my time-tested case appraisal method comes in.

Over my nine years of case reviewing, I've gone hands-on with all the major case brands and I've made note of the features I value the most. Then I condensed them down into what I call the three Ps: protection, portability, and pattern.

Protection used to be the only parameter I cared about with my first few cases. And obviously, the more protection the better. But according to this study from scientiamobile, phones have been trending towards larger screens year after year, which has prompted me to give more weight to my second parameter.

Portability is my way of measuring how easy a case is to fit in your hand or your pocket. Ideally, a case would add zero bulk to your phone, but that kind of defies the laws of physics. That's why this metric is best measured against the protective power of a case to get the full picture.

Pattern is my placeholder term for the overall style of a case. I realize, however, that style is highly subjective, so I've made it a point to feature cases of a variety of styles. From cute, to spartan, to artsy, it is important not to undervalue the case as a form of self expression.

That said, it's impossible to ignore my own specific needs whenever I go hands-on with a case (and I have gone hands-on with just about all of them). So don't forget to choose a case that works for you. The cases I've ranked are the ones that work for me, so if you don't like what I like, then it is okay for us to disagree.