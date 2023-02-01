6 Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Cases

So you’ve decided that it’s time to upgrade your phone and you’ve got the new Samsung flagship phone in your sights. Nice. If you want to maximize the lifespan of your new smartphone, then I also suggest investing in one of the best Galaxy S23 cases available. After all, its design may not be revolutionary (it is almost identical to 2022’s Galaxy S22), but it is still a powerful and expensive device.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: OtterBox Defender Pro
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Rubber port cover
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
If you’re after no-nonsense protection for your S23, then the OtterBox Defender Pro should be your go-to pick. That’s because this case is built from the top down for drop resistance. True, it may be bulky, but the Defender Pro exceeds military drop test standards by four times. Plus, the combination of its dual-layer design and large raised bezel have truly withstood the test of time.
One interesting feature of this case is its antimicrobial additive, which helps to inhibit microbial growth on the surface of your case. For all these reasons combined, I consider the Defender Pro to be one of the best S23 cases and I am sure I’m not the only one.
For reference, I also consider the Defender Pro to be one of the best S23+ cases as well.
2. Poetic Spartan Case
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Rubber port cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
The Poetic Spartan Case is one of the best Galaxy S23 cases because it offers both 360 degrees of protection and an arsenal of other useful features as well. I’m a sucker for “bonus” features like a built-in kickstand or a rubber charge port cover, and you’ll find both on the Spartan.
Its real selling point, however, is its durable two-piece case design. The Spartan comes with a separate front frame with a screen protector, plus a replacement one in case your first one breaks. These protectors aren’t as nice as the Gorilla Glass ones but, hey, they come with the case. The bumper frame and backplate are also quite sturdy and they meet military-grade drop test standards.
Between its value price and its rich feature set, there’s a lot to like about the Poetic Spartan Case. To no surprise, it is also one of my favorite Galaxy S23 Ultra cases too.
3. Samsung Titan Gadget Case
Cons:
- Modular accessory support
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
With the addition of the Titan Gadget to Samsung’s official case lineup, the company has now has an answer to Apple’s MagSafe accesories. But rather than magnetically connecting to the phone, these accesories snap onto this case, which has a mechanical attachment point in the rear. Supported accessories include a ring stand, a card holder, a tripod mount, and more.
The case itself offers great drop protection thanks to the large bezel around its air-cushioned frame. It is a little bulky in your pockets but the phone is still grippy and narrow where it fits in your hand. The Titan Gadget works with wireless charging as well, provided you detach any accessories first.
4. Spigen Tough Armor Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Shows scratches easily
The Spigen Tough Armor Case is one of my all-time favorite cases because of the way it expertly balances what I call the three Ps: protection, portability, and price. Its offers the same drop protection as other cases with a smaller profile overall thanks to its bumper frame design. And it offers this at a value price.
The Tough Armor also has a built-in media kickstand, which is nice for displaying recipes and playing movies. Given all of the things I like about the Tough Armor, it should come as no surprise that this case also appears on my S23 Ultra case roundup.
-
5. Incipio Organicore Clear
Cons:
- Lightweight yet durable
- 100% compostable design
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Lifetime Warranty
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Shows fingerprints easily
- Limited color options
Though many changes need to be made in the tech industry to deal with the growing issue of E-waste, a sustainable phone case like the Incipio Organicore Clear is a great start. Mobile Magazine reports on the rising E-waste crisis, to which plastic phone cases are a contributing factor.
When I hold the Organicore Clear in my hand, I wouldn’t guess that it is made from plants and 100% certified compostable. But it absolutely is. The case is also drop-tested from heights of up to 14 feet, so it is no slouch in the protection department either. Yet, it has an overall slim profile too. It gets away with this using slightly raised bezel to protect againt face-down drops.
It does pick up fingerprints easily but this is an easy tradeoff to make considering the sustainable design and the lifetime warranty.
-
6. Zizo Bolt Series Case
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Included screen protector
- Unusual design
- Stiff button covers
- Bulky design
If rugged drop protection and standout aesthetics are at the top of your wishlist for a phone case, then the Zizo Bolt will certainly catch your attention. This defender-style case feels jobsite ready with its grippy (and oddly aerodynamic) design.
The case has lots of extra features too, including a built-in kickstand, plus an included belt clip and screen protector. It works great with wireless PowerShare too.
How I Chose the Best S23 Cases
If finding the best S23 case for your personal needs was easy, then I probably wouldn't have a job. But thankfully for me, online marketplaces are swarmed with hundreds of brands and very few ways to pick the quality ones out from the duds without testing them out in person. That's where my time-tested case appraisal method comes in.
Over my nine years of case reviewing, I've gone hands-on with all the major case brands and I've made note of the features I value the most. Then I condensed them down into what I call the three Ps: protection, portability, and pattern.
Protection used to be the only parameter I cared about with my first few cases. And obviously, the more protection the better. But according to this study from scientiamobile, phones have been trending towards larger screens year after year, which has prompted me to give more weight to my second parameter.
Portability is my way of measuring how easy a case is to fit in your hand or your pocket. Ideally, a case would add zero bulk to your phone, but that kind of defies the laws of physics. That's why this metric is best measured against the protective power of a case to get the full picture.
Pattern is my placeholder term for the overall style of a case. I realize, however, that style is highly subjective, so I've made it a point to feature cases of a variety of styles. From cute, to spartan, to artsy, it is important not to undervalue the case as a form of self expression.
That said, it's impossible to ignore my own specific needs whenever I go hands-on with a case (and I have gone hands-on with just about all of them). So don't forget to choose a case that works for you. The cases I've ranked are the ones that work for me, so if you don't like what I like, then it is okay for us to disagree.