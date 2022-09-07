6 Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases

Not only does Apple’s newest high-end handset sport a faster A16 Bionic chip but it also pulls double duty as an insanely high-def 48 MP camera that can film 8K video. That’s why you should only go with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases to protect your fancy new handset. Whether you opt for a slim and stylish case or a bulky defender case, you will want to keep your iPhone 14 Pro looking day one fresh.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How We Chose the Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases

If you've read my accessory coverage for other new handsets like the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max (or any of my content, really) then you already know that I consider cases to be the most essential phone accessory. And that's far from a controversial take. Just look at the results of this survey taken by Statista.

What you may not know is how I separate the best iPhone 14 Pro cases from the just okay ones. Yes, a large part of it boils down to personal preference, but there are four other Ps that I factor in when I am testing and ranking cases: protection, portability, pattern, and price. Allow me to go into more detail on each of these.

Protection

This is one of the most obvious metrics by which to measure a case's worth since it is a case's primary job to keep your phone safe from drops and scratches. The main thing to look for here is a MIL-STD-810G certification. This means that the case's materials have been tested against a number of situations ranging from shock to high temperatures, to low temperatures, and more. This is explained in more detail over at Ubergizmo.

However, keep in mind that these specifications are for the case material itself and not for the phone within, so I usually pay special mind to the form factor of the case itself. A slim case can claim military-grade drop protection but it won't compare to a bulkier defender case with a raised bezel because of the laws of physics.

Portability

This category is a catch-all way to credit solid cases that aren't designed for maximum protection. A giant OtterBox case is going to be overkill for many users, especially those who prioritize being able to easily hold their phone and store it in their pocket. A case doesn't have to be ultra-drop resistant to earn high marks, but if it's not then it had better have a grippy and compact design.

Pattern

Considering how beautiful the nude iPhone 14 Pro is, it can feel pretty bad to cover it up with an ugly piece of plastic for the sake of preserving its new appearance.

Price

This final category is probably the least important but it is still worth mentioning in my reviews since Apple phones are already so expensive that they have their own payment plan.

If I find a case that does a lot for cheap, that's always a plus for me. But I'm not afraid to throw my hat in the ring for a luxury case either, as they usually have higher quality materials like calfskin leather and antimicrobial coatings.

That said, I don't give too much credence to the price of a case because it will almost certainly change over time, especially when you factor in the occasional sale.

Personal Preference

Though I try to keep it out of my case reviews, personal preference is still the most useful tool for you the reader to pick your ideal iPhone 14 Pro case. And so while it may not be a part of my 4 Ps, you should definitely keep this at the top of your mind when you are making a purchasing decision.

If you think a case I like is ugly or superfluous then don't buy it! It's your money and your phone, so at the end of the day, you can equip it however you want. Just please think twice about going caseless.