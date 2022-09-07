6 Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases

Not only does Apple’s newest high-end handset sport a faster A16 Bionic chip but it also pulls double duty as an insanely high-def 48 MP camera that can film 8K video. That’s why you should only go with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases to protect your fancy new handset. Whether you opt for a slim and stylish case or a bulky defender case, you will want to keep your iPhone 14 Pro looking day one fresh.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $34.99 Shop now at snakehive.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $59.99 Shop now at apple.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Caseology Parallax Mag CasePrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- MagSafe compatible
- Limited color options
- Limited drop protection
- Bezel could be larger
I consider the Caseology Parallax Mag to be one of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases because it strikes the ideal balance between protection and portability. This is an important balance to hit because a case that is too thick can rob this phone of its sleekness while a case that is too thin can leave it vulnerable to damage.
The case’s raised bumper frame offers 360 degrees of protection to your phone by adding extra reinforcement to its vulnerable edges. It also has a nice, grippy texture around the edges to prevent drops from even happening. The most unique part of this case, though, is its 3D geometric pattern on the backplate, which also houses a magnet for use with MagSafe accessories.
-
2. Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet CasePrice: $34.99Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Folio kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Not MagSafe compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Bulky design
Although carrying around cards and cash isn’t as essential now that Apple Pay and other digital payment methods exist, the Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case is fancy enough that I’m okay with lingering on the wallet life for a while longer.
This handcrafted folio case is made with soft European nubuck leather that will develop a rich patina with use. It doesn’t have the same shock absorption as a thermoplastic case but it is great at resisting scratches. It is good for shielding your screen from getting scratched by other things in your pocket, though, because of its folio cover. Of course, this does also add bulk.
But this case works with (non-MagSafe, 20W+) wireless charging and comes in a wide variety of colors, so there are ultimately loads of reasons to go with the Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case for protecting your phone plus three cards and cash.
-
3. Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Zero:One CasePrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek teardown design
- MagSafe compatible
- Slim and durable
- Bezel could be larger
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
While the outside of the iPhone has always looked beautiful, did you know that the inside is beautiful as well? As recanted in this writeup by CNBC, Steve Jobs wanted all Apple devices to be beautiful on the inside too, starting with the original Macintosh. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Zero:One, which is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro, feels like an homage to that philosophy.
This snap-on hybrid case has a semi-transparent PC back panel that shows an approximation of what the inside of the iPhone 14 Pro looks like, revealing that inner beauty that consumers so rarely get to experience. The case has a low profile but still offers decent drop protection thanks to its bumper frame design. And it supports MagSafe accessories too.
-
4. Poetic Spartan CasePrice: $25.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Wireless charge compatible
- Built-in kickstand
- Military-grade drop tested
- Limited color options
- Not MagSafe compatible
- Bulky design
The Poetic Spartan Case might look pretty ordinary but its beauty truly lies in the details. True to its name, this case looks fairly plain but it has a number of game-changing features like a built-in screen protector and a rear media viewing kickstand.
One of my favorite details is the rubber port cover, which keeps dust from getting into the phone’s Lightning port. The case is fairly rugged as well, with air-cushioned corners and a chunky bezel to protect the front screen. The case is not MagSafe compatible but it does still work with ordinary wireless charging.
-
5. Apple MagSafe Leather CasePrice: $59.99Pros:
Cons:
- High-quality leather
- Lots of color options
- MagSafe compatible
- High price tag
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
Apple’s official accessories may be a bit pricey but compared to the premium cost of the iPhone 14 Pro this MagSafe Leather Case is just another drop in the bucket. For that reason, I definitely understand the appeal of paying a little extra for that premium leather finish. This case is made with supple top-grain leather that resists scratches and forms a patina over time.
It also has MagSafe support and a matching color suite to pair with any of Apple’s magnetic accessories. Is it the best case for drop resistance? Not quite, but it doesn’t have to be to earn its spot amongst both the best iPhone 14 Pro cases and iPhone 14 Plus cases.
Ultimately, the Apple MagSafe Leather case rests laurels rest almost entirely on build quality and aesthetics. But that’s not entirely a bad thing.
-
6. Case-Mate Soap Bubble MagSafe CasePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- MagSafe compatible
- Responsive button covers
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Bezel could be larger
- Could be grippier
The Case-Mate Soap Bubble MagSafe Case is a fun take on your standard clear case, which mixes up the vibe with an iridescent swirl effect all across the phone’s backplate. The backplate also has MagSafe support, which is nice to see on a slim case such as this one. If you have a history of dropping your expensive phones, then this may not be a good case for you, but if you are generally pretty careful with your stuff, then this lightweight snap-on accessory is a great way to give your iPhone 14 Pro some flair.
This is also one of my favorite cases for the flagship iPhone 14 as well. Browse my roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases here.
How We Chose the Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases
If you've read my accessory coverage for other new handsets like the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max (or any of my content, really) then you already know that I consider cases to be the most essential phone accessory. And that's far from a controversial take. Just look at the results of this survey taken by Statista.
What you may not know is how I separate the best iPhone 14 Pro cases from the just okay ones. Yes, a large part of it boils down to personal preference, but there are four other Ps that I factor in when I am testing and ranking cases: protection, portability, pattern, and price. Allow me to go into more detail on each of these.
Protection
This is one of the most obvious metrics by which to measure a case's worth since it is a case's primary job to keep your phone safe from drops and scratches. The main thing to look for here is a MIL-STD-810G certification. This means that the case's materials have been tested against a number of situations ranging from shock to high temperatures, to low temperatures, and more. This is explained in more detail over at Ubergizmo.
However, keep in mind that these specifications are for the case material itself and not for the phone within, so I usually pay special mind to the form factor of the case itself. A slim case can claim military-grade drop protection but it won't compare to a bulkier defender case with a raised bezel because of the laws of physics.
Portability
This category is a catch-all way to credit solid cases that aren't designed for maximum protection. A giant OtterBox case is going to be overkill for many users, especially those who prioritize being able to easily hold their phone and store it in their pocket. A case doesn't have to be ultra-drop resistant to earn high marks, but if it's not then it had better have a grippy and compact design.
Pattern
Considering how beautiful the nude iPhone 14 Pro is, it can feel pretty bad to cover it up with an ugly piece of plastic for the sake of preserving its new appearance.
Price
This final category is probably the least important but it is still worth mentioning in my reviews since Apple phones are already so expensive that they have their own payment plan.
If I find a case that does a lot for cheap, that's always a plus for me. But I'm not afraid to throw my hat in the ring for a luxury case either, as they usually have higher quality materials like calfskin leather and antimicrobial coatings.
That said, I don't give too much credence to the price of a case because it will almost certainly change over time, especially when you factor in the occasional sale.
Personal Preference
Though I try to keep it out of my case reviews, personal preference is still the most useful tool for you the reader to pick your ideal iPhone 14 Pro case. And so while it may not be a part of my 4 Ps, you should definitely keep this at the top of your mind when you are making a purchasing decision.
If you think a case I like is ugly or superfluous then don't buy it! It's your money and your phone, so at the end of the day, you can equip it however you want. Just please think twice about going caseless.