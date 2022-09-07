6 Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Apple enthusiasts have spoken and sometimes bigger is better. The iPhone 14 Plus marks the end of last year’s Mini line (for now) in favor of a flagship-level device with a larger display. And this means it has that much more display to protect from drops and scratches. Check out my picks for the best iPhone 14 Plus cases to keep your phone looking day one fresh.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: Pelican Voyager Series Case
Cons:
- Micropel coating
- Rugged drop protection
- MagSafe compatible
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
- High price tag
If you are looking for ultra-rugged protection for your iPhone 14, the Pelican Voyager Series Case should definitely be on your radar. This defender-style case offers solid drop protection, which should be a priority when we’re talking about a phone with a 6.7-inch display. In a lab setting, it exceeds military-spec (MIL-STD-810G) requirements for drop protection. In real life, that translates to the ability to absorb impact from bigger drops than a slim hybrid case.
As an added bonus, this case is made with a Micropel coating that prevents the growth of bacteria on the case. This is a nice feature since we sometimes bring our phones into nasty places like public restrooms. And as icing on the cake, Pelican throws in MagSafe accessory support too, making this an all-around slam dunk of a case.
-
2. Caseology Parallax Mag Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- MagSafe compatible
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Caseology Parallax Mag Case is neither the most protective case I’ve tried nor is it the most pocketable. But it manages to find such an ideal balance that I consider it one of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases yet. It uses that magical combination of a bumper frame design and a grippy texture around the edges to both cushion against drops and prevent them from happening without adding excessive bulk.
Then there is the stylish backplate design, which features a 3D geometric pattern. It adds a nice touch of flair to the phone and it houses a magnet to attach to MagSafe accessories. My biggest disappointment is that they don’t make one for each stock color of the iPhone 14 Plus.
I also chose the Caseology Parallax as one of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases too, as it works great over the smaller form factor handsets as well.
-
3. Poetic Revolution Case
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Not MagSafe compatible
- Bulky design
The Poetic Revolution Case offers 360-degree protection for your iPhone 14 Plus using a two-piece design that includes a built-in screen protector. If you prefer to use a fancy Gorilla Glass screen protector instead, the case also comes with a second front cover without a screen protector installed. Having options is nice.
The Poetic Revolution also has a built-in kickstand on the rear for media viewing. It works in landscape or portrait mode. Unfortunately, the case does not work with MagSafe charging but it does work with normal wireless charging.
-
4. Spigen Optik Armor MagFit Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Sliding camera cover
- MagSafe compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bezel could be larger
The Optik Armor MagFit Case is a new addition to Spigen’s line of iPhone accessories, which offers an extra layer of protection and privacy for one of the most popular features of the iPhone 14 Plus: the rear camera. The way that this phone’s rear dual camera array protrudes from the back makes it the prime point of impact if you drop your phone on its back, and this case’s sliding cover gives it a whole extra layer of protection.
The case is otherwise well-cushioned to protect the front and edges of your phone as well. It isn’t the bulkiest case out there but that also means that it can support MagSafe accessories. I’m sure that if this case had a front camera cover, privacy enthusiasts would like it that much more but for now, it’s a step in the right direction.
-
5. Apple MagSafe Clear Case
Cons:
- Clear and durable
- Responsive button covers
- MagSafe compatible
- High price tag
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Could be grippier
As simple as it is, the Apple MagSafe Clear Case is still one of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases (and one of the best iPhone 14 cases too for that matter). It is just so easy to pair with Apple’s official MagSafe accessories and of course the Apple phones it is designed to fit. That’s not to say that third-party MagSafe cases underperform but more so that Apple truly knows how to make an enclosed ecosystem.
Yes, the case is a bit on the expensive side for the amount of protection it provides, but the price just feels like a drop in the bucket compared to the phone itself. Besides, the case and the phone were engineered alongside one another, so the fit really feels exceptional. The front bezel and bumper frame are just the right size so that they add minimal bulk to this 6.7-inch handset. And the clear plastic design is great for showing off the stock color of your phone.
-
6. Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Folio kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Lots of color options
- Not MagSafe compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Bulky design
Although the growing popularity of digital payment methods like Apple Pay is quickly making wallets obsolete, there are still plenty of reasons why you might need to carry a few cards plus some cash. And the Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case is one of the most elegant ways to organize these necessities while also protecting your iPhone 14 Plus from drops and scratches.
This case is made from soft European nubuck outer with a sturdy pigskin leather inner, adding both protection and distinction to your phone. The case uses a folio design that covers your front screen when not in use and unfolds to act as a media kickstand. The case holds up to three cards plus cash. Just note that it does add a bit more bulk to the already large phone design.
This case also outperformed many of the cases that I reviewed for the more powerful iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Do Bigger Phones Need Better Cases?
True to its name, the iPhone 14 Plus is quite a large phone, sporting a 6.7-inch display. And phones may only be getting bigger in the future (if you're curious why, then check out this article from Tech Evaluate). So it's time to have a conversation about what this means for the user.
Let's look at the simple facts. A phone that is larger is harder to hold. A phone that is harder to hold is easier to drop. And a phone that is easier to drop is an even more likely candidate for a protective case. Did I miss anything here?
The bottom line is this: if you have a larger phone like the iPhone 14 Plus, then yes, having a phone case is even more important. If we were talking about a phone like the iPhone 13 Mini, the extra protection wouldn't be quite as important. However, Apple is shying away from smaller smartphones now and doubling down on larger designs, so cases are becoming even more mandatory now than they already were. And according to a 2017 survey from Statista, 79 percent of polled Americans used a phone case with their phone. For this very reason, I wouldn't be surprised if that number is even higher today.