6 Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases

The Caseology Parallax Mag Case is neither the most protective case I’ve tried nor is it the most pocketable. But it manages to find such an ideal balance that I consider it one of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases yet. It uses that magical combination of a bumper frame design and a grippy texture around the edges to both cushion against drops and prevent them from happening without adding excessive bulk.

Then there is the stylish backplate design, which features a 3D geometric pattern. It adds a nice touch of flair to the phone and it houses a magnet to attach to MagSafe accessories. My biggest disappointment is that they don’t make one for each stock color of the iPhone 14 Plus.

I also chose the Caseology Parallax as one of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases too, as it works great over the smaller form factor handsets as well.