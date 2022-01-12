The 8 Best Lighting Kits for Streaming for Twitch and YouTube

Here are some excellent lighting kits for streaming, and scroll down to the end of the article for tips on understanding these different lighting units and how to shop for them.

Setting up lighting might feel excessive or decadent, especially if you are not a professional streamer, but the reality is that lighting can be an essential tool for having a successful broadcast. Lighting can make you look more professional and increase your engagement with your audience. But don’t think you need to spend a lot of money on lighting, either. You might need just one or two lights — like a desktop unit that provides a key light and perhaps a secondary fill light. Don’t be intimidated: They’re easy to set up and a little experimentation will have you making great-looking video in no time.

If you’re just getting into streaming, you’ve probably already learned that upgrading from your laptop’s stock webcam to a dedicated webcam can dramatically enhance the quality of your video. Likewise, you might have even moved to a standalone streaming microphone . But don’t overlook a critical ingredient: Lighting.

How to Configure Lighting for Streaming Video

Lighting can be intimidating. After all, you've seen lighting professionals arranging lights on a movie set and at a photoshoot, and it seems like it takes some combination of science and black magic to make it all work. In reality, you can get good lighting with just two or three lights:

The key light is your main source of illumination and is generally positioned behind the camera and pointed directly at you. There are a lot of different kinds of key lights you can use including a ring light that wraps around the camera lens. Then key light's direct light can be harsh and cause shadows, though, which is why you'll almost always combine it with a fill light.

Fill lights, as the name implies, fills in shadows and evens out the illumination. You can use a desktop light or a softbox and angle it from either or both sides to clean up your illumination. You can stop here, or add a third light in the background.

The backlight is the third peg in what's commonly called three-point lighting. It's usually not essential and especially for streaming, you may be able to skip it entirely. But if you have enough space in the room and want to amp up your visual quality, a backlight, can create a sense of separation between you and the background; it generates a soft halo of light around the outline of your head and shoulders (which is why it's sometimes referred to as a rim light -- it creates a rim of light around your head, hair, neck and shoulders). You position the backlight behind and above you, and point it at the back of your head.

The Best Value Lighting for Streaming

The cheapest lighting is rarely the best value, and the lighting you buy should depend upon what your needs are because there's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to lighting.

Even so, one of the best all-around choices is a softbox like the HPUSN Softbox Lighting Kit. It offers a lot of light in a soft, diffuse package, which you can use to directly illuminate your scene or set up 3-point lighting.

If smaller lights are in the cards, the best LED lighting panel for many people is the Dazzne D50 Desk Mount Video Light. It is satisfyingly bright, includes a remote, and lets you dial in the brightness and color temp.

Looking for a ring light? The Mactrem 6-inch LED Ring Light is affordable, adjustable, and USB-powered. It might not put out enough light for your needs, but priced about the same as an expensive lunch, it's definitely worth trying out.

