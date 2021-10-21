11 Best Google Pixel 6 Cases: Your Ultimate List

Following the precedent established by the Pixel 5 release, Google’s new modus operandi is value performance. But just because the Pixel 6 costs hundreds of dollars less than the competition doesn’t mean you can get away with skipping out on a case. Check out the best Pixel 6 cases for keeping your phone looking brand new.

Do You Really Need a Pixel 6 Case?

I know what you're thinking. The Pixel 6 is a value-priced handset and it is not designed to be a status symbol in the same way that phones like the Z Fold 3 or the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, that doesn't mean you should go without a case.

So do you actually need a Pixel 6 case? As long as you want your phone to last until you are ready to upgrade again, then yes, you do. Sure, you could go without a case if you are super careful with your belongings, but the statistics are not on your side.

The Miami Herald reports that two smartphone screens break each second across the United States, at least according to a study done by SquareTrade. Considering how badly a broken screen affects the way you use your phone, there is no reason to risk becoming a statistic when you can easily mitigate this risk with a phone case.

At the end of the day, it is up to you whether you use a case or not. But don't blame me when your phone screen breaks.

How We Chose the Best Pixel 6 Cases?

When it comes to choosing the right case to protect your Pixel 6, there are a number of factors to consider. Some of the more superficial factors are price and brand loyalty, but here at Heavy, we value the three Ps above all else.

What are the three Ps? They are Protection, Portability, and Pattern. The core function of a case is to make your phone safer to use without making it too hard to carry around or too ugly to look at.

These three are great metrics because they represent the spectrum of cases that exist between lightweight commuter cases and heavy-duty defender cases. You will never have one case be both the most lightweight and the most durable, and so finding the balance that suits your use style is crucial.

To that point, I won't go too deep into what my ideal balance is, as it will probably be different for you. My personal advice would be to find your ideal balance and only then will the ideal Pixel 6 case for you become clear.