11 Best Google Pixel 6 Cases: Your Ultimate List

Following the precedent established by the Pixel 5 release, Google’s new modus operandi is value performance. But just because the Pixel 6 costs hundreds of dollars less than the competition doesn’t mean you can get away with skipping out on a case. Check out the best Pixel 6 cases for keeping your phone looking brand new.
1. OtterBox Defender Series Pro CasePrice: $59.95Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
The Defender Series Pro Case comes from OtterBox, the creators of the modern phone case, and so it should be no surprise that it is one of the best Pixel 6 cases available. Not only is it military-grade drop-tested but it also has an antimicrobial coating to prevent the growth of bacteria on your case.
You also get a rubber port cover, an included belt clip, and a limited lifetime warranty. Plus it works great with wireless charging despite its larger size. Not only do we love this case for the Pixel 6, but we also think it is one of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases too.
2. Poetic Revolution CasePrice: $27.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
The Poetic Revolution Case is a feature-packed case that leaves little left to be desired for the all-day phone user. Not only does this case have a built-in screen protector but it also has a built-in kickstand, adding both protection and utility to the overall package of the Pixel 6.
In addition, the case has a rubber port cover, a nice grippy texture, and native wireless charging support. The biggest downside is that it only comes in a few colors, but this is easily forgiveable.
3. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
The Spigen Tough Armor is an ever-reliable case mold that offers solid protection in a hybrid frame. It adds a small layer of foam to the standard two layers of TPU and PC, adding even more protection than past iterations of this case. I also appreciate the built-in kickstand, which is great for media viewing in landscape mode. And the best part about the kickstand? It doesn’t interfere with wireless charging.
4. Ringke Fusion CasePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited drop protection
- Stiff button covers
If you want a case that preserves the naked beauty of your Pixel 6, then the Ringke Fusion Case is an easy choice. This case offers a balance of protection and portability that keeps your phone safe from most drops without adding too much bulk. Its raised bumper frame makes it durable yet lightweight enough to support wireless charging. It is available in either a matte or clear finish.
5. Caseology Vault Protective CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Caseology Vault Protective Case is a tough and grippy hybrid case that protects from drops before and after they happen. The sandstone finish helps keep you from dropping your phone in the first place and the air-cushioned TPU bumper frame helps disperse shock when you drop it anyway. It has a raised bezel to protect the phone’s 6.4-inch OLED display and raised rear tri-camera array, as well as raised buttons that are easier to hit. It is one of the best Pixel 6 cases all around.
6. Spigen Slim Armor CS CasePros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Limited wireless charging support
- Could be grippier
Ready to ditch your bulky billfold but not ready to fully commit to Google Pay? The Spigen Slim Armor CS Case is a great middle-of-the-road option for those who can get by with a credit card and an ID. There is a hidden compartment in the backplate with room for both.
It adds only a few millimeters of thickness to the case (at least compared to the Spigen Tough Armor) and therefore still fits comfortably in a pocket or handbag. It works with wireless charging too but only if you have a fairly powerful charger.
7. Official Pixel 6 CasePrice: $29.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- High price tag
- Could be grippier
Google’s own Official Pixel 6 Case might not look like anything fancy but it is a solid protective option that is guaranteed to be a perfect fit for your phone since it is made by Google themselves. To be honest, I miss the Fabric cases that they released with past models but this polycarbonate case offers better protection and colorways to match all available phone color options.
8. kwmobile Fabric CasePrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Mushy button covers
- Bezel could be larger
If you miss Google’s Fabric cases as much as me, then it may bring you some relief to know that the kwmobile Fabric Case is a fairly close recreation that can be purchased for cheap. The design is lightweight and durable and it comes in lots of color options to match with your phone. It isn’t the most protective case mold out there but it is nice and grippy, which makes a great first line of defense against accidental damage.
9. Ghostek Covert Clear CasePrice: $14.98Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Clear cases discolor over time
The Ghostek Covert Clear Case is a solid hybrid case that packs some serious shock protection into a slim mold. It uses a lifted bumper frame to protect the phone’s display and front screen without adding unecessary bulk to the total package. It is equally well suited to resist shock and scratches and it works great with wireless charging too.
10. Olixar Folio Wallet CasePros:
Cons:
- Folding folio stand
- Holds two cards
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
While some may lament the added bulk that the folding cover of the Olixar Folio Wallet Case has, it is a great way to ditch your wallet and keep your most crucial cards in the same place as your phone. The front folio has two card slots on the inside and it can also fold out to act as a media viewing stand.
Another benefit of the folio cover is that it protects your phone’s screen while it is in your pocket or bag. It also works great with wireless charging too. Whether or not you like folio cases, this is certainly a standout option for protecting your Pixel 6.
11. Crave Dual Guard CasePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Mushy button covers
- Bezel could be larger
The Crave Dual Guard Case is a grippy and compact case that helps keep your Pixel 6 in hand and off the ground. In other words, it offers drop protection and drop prevention. This case comes in several different color options and has a clean and simple design that will appeal to any users who want a simple hybrid case. It may not have many bells and whistles but it has a simple dual layer design that protects your phone from drops without interfering with its ability to wireless charge. And at the end of the day, you can’t ask for much more out of a case at this price point.
Do You Really Need a Pixel 6 Case?
I know what you're thinking. The Pixel 6 is a value-priced handset and it is not designed to be a status symbol in the same way that phones like the Z Fold 3 or the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, that doesn't mean you should go without a case.
So do you actually need a Pixel 6 case? As long as you want your phone to last until you are ready to upgrade again, then yes, you do. Sure, you could go without a case if you are super careful with your belongings, but the statistics are not on your side.
The Miami Herald reports that two smartphone screens break each second across the United States, at least according to a study done by SquareTrade. Considering how badly a broken screen affects the way you use your phone, there is no reason to risk becoming a statistic when you can easily mitigate this risk with a phone case.
At the end of the day, it is up to you whether you use a case or not. But don't blame me when your phone screen breaks.
How We Chose the Best Pixel 6 Cases?
When it comes to choosing the right case to protect your Pixel 6, there are a number of factors to consider. Some of the more superficial factors are price and brand loyalty, but here at Heavy, we value the three Ps above all else.
What are the three Ps? They are Protection, Portability, and Pattern. The core function of a case is to make your phone safer to use without making it too hard to carry around or too ugly to look at.
These three are great metrics because they represent the spectrum of cases that exist between lightweight commuter cases and heavy-duty defender cases. You will never have one case be both the most lightweight and the most durable, and so finding the balance that suits your use style is crucial.
To that point, I won't go too deep into what my ideal balance is, as it will probably be different for you. My personal advice would be to find your ideal balance and only then will the ideal Pixel 6 case for you become clear.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.