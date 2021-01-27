11 Best USB Speakers for Your Laptop

Need a pair of USB speakers to go everywhere your laptop goes? We’ve made finding the right pair easy by rounding up our favorite sets of 2.0 laptop speakers. They are designed to be much more USB-powered and much more compact than standard PC speakers. They also offer quality sound at a low price. Read on below to browse our picks for the best USB speakers for your laptop.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $38.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Creative Pebble 2.0 USB SpeakersPros:
Cons:
- Clear sound
- High max volume
- Compact and durable
- Distorts at max volume
- Bass could be stronger
- Thin cables
The Creative Pebble 2.0 are a balanced pair of USB speakers that provide clear and balanced audio for PC setups that are lacking in available desk space. The Pebbles are compact and made from a durable plastic casing. Their drivers are angled upwards by 45°. This is something basically every set of low-profile speakers should do as it is an easy way to increase projection.
The speakers get decently loud on their own too. It’s not quite enough to throw a dance party but you can easily drown out office noise or other distractions with them. The sound is clear up to almost max volume, at which point you will experience some distortion. When you don’t push these speakers to their limits, though, they sound warm and balanced. They won’t have much bass you can’t expect much considering their size and price.
The cables connecting them are somewhat flimsy but they provide enough length to configure them properly. The USB power and audio is a massive convenience for laptop users and anyone will appreciate the easy to access volume knob. Overall, these are a top pick among USB speakers.
Find more Creative Pebble USB Speakers information and reviews here.
-
2. GOgroove GS3 SpeakersPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well-balanced sound
- Passive bass port provides low end
- Stylish and durable
- Short cable length
- Distorts at max volume
- Low max volume
The GOgroove GS3 Speakers are everything you need from a pair of laptop speakers. They are plug and play, they have a clear sound, and they are inexpensive. But there’s even more to them than that. These speakers are fairly compact at 4.7 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches, putting them in the middle of the size spectrum. They are made with sturdy plastic that resists fingerprints. The right speaker has a USB cable to draw power from your computer, and a 3.5mm cable with an inline volume control.
As for the GOgroove GS3’s sound, it is characterized by a clear and present midrange with sharp highs. Low-end frequencies are hard to recreate with small speakers, but these speakers use their rear-firing passive bass ports to round the sound out nicely. The bass ports don’t have powered drivers (hence passive), but their membranes can push sound through your desk, giving a nice but positionally-dependent bass sound.
These 10W speakers have a high max volume, but they will distort if you bring them too close to the max. A neat addition to the package is some interchangeable plastic grill covers of different colors. You can use them to match the GOgroove GS3s with the colors of your laptop. And that’s part of what makes them a perfect fit for any setup.
-
3. TaoTronics TT-SK028 SpeakerPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear sound
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Solid build quality
- No mounting options
- Sound bars require more desk space
- Short cables
The TaoTronics TT-SK028 is a USB-powered mini soundbar that makes for a great work companion when you are taking care of business on your laptop. It is both compact and powerful, as it delivers 10W of audio at only 16.1 x 2.2 x 2.6 inches. It is just wide enough to recreate stereo separation with its 6 front-facing drivers while remaining portable enough to fit on a desk next to your laptop.
The audio has a nice balance of bass and treble frequencies, giving the sound a real sense of depth. It has a large LED-illuminated knob on the end to easily adjust the volume. A nice bonus of this model is its Bluetooth 5.0 support, which allows you to wirelessly connect to devices that don’t have a 3.5 mm audio jack. The TT-SK028 does still need to be plugged into a USB charge port, however.
If this speaker only came with a mounting kit and perhaps a longer set of cables, it would be the ideal mini-soundbar for use with a desktop or laptop. But even without these accessories, it is still a competitive choice.
-
4. Sanyun SW102 SpeakersPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear mids and highs
- High max volume
- Stylish and durable
- Bulky form factor
- Weak low end
- Distorts at max volume
The Sanyun SW102s are a futuristic-looking pair of tweeters that catch the eye with a brushed metal grill and subtle blue LED accents. The name of the game here is ease of use. The speakers are plug and play once you connect a 3.5mm cable and a USB cable to your computer.
These cables are a little over three feet, while the one that connects the two speakers is just under three feet. Each speaker has a foam bottom underneath to prevent errant vibrations from moving the speakers around. The satellites are both 3.9 x 3.6 x 2.5 inches, which is fairly compact. Overall, the build quality of these speakers is great, and the same can be said for their sound.
The sound is clear and balanced, with a slight bump in the low mids. That is not to say you will hear deep bass frequencies from these 1.5-inch drivers, but it still sounds good even if it doesn’t shake the room. These speakers can achieve a pretty solid max volume, but not without distorting towards the max. The inline volume controls are found on the USB cable.
Overall, if these Satechi speakers had a better volume control and a way to turn off its LEDs, then there would be nothing left to dislike about these low profile satellites.
Find more Sanyun SW102 Speakers information and reviews here.
-
5. Dell AC511M USB SoundbarPrice: $38.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bright and clear sound
- High max volume
- No 3.5mm audio jack needed
- Headphone jack can be finicky
- High price tag
- Weak midrange
The Dell AC511M is yet another solid soundbar-styled USB speaker option. At 1.5 x 16.5 x 1.9 inches, it is fairly compact for a soundbar. That said, it produces a high enough quality of sound to make up for the higher price tag relative to other USB soundbars. The sound is bright and clear, with just enough bass to keep the mix feeling balanced. It gets fairly loud and has decent stereo separation to boot.
In terms of build quality, the AC511M is a decently sturdy device, built from thick plastic. It comes with an included T-hook mount so it can be placed under a monitor. It is a nice addition but it won’t fit onto every monitor, so keep that in mind. This shouldn’t be a big concern, though, as it will look just fine sitting on your desk provided you have room.
The right side of the soundbar houses a small volume knob (which doubles as a power switch), while the left side houses a headphone and aux input. On the back is a lone USB cable which is about two feet long. It connects to a PC to provide digital audio and power. That means that there is no 3.5mm audio connection required.
Many reviews have stated that the headphone jack can be finicky, but I haven’t personally run into any problems yet. In fact, the Dell AC511M has proven itself to be a reliable and powerful set of USB speakers for most budget needs.
Find more Dell AC511 USB Soundbar information and reviews here.
-
6. Cyber Acoustics Portable USB Laptop SpeakerPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Convenient clip-on style
- On/off and volume controls are easy to access
- High max volume
- Distorts at max volume
- Muddy low end
- Bulky
The Cyber Acoustics CA-2880 stands out from the competition with its convenient clip-on style.
This speaker solves the placement problems that I identified in other soundbars by clipping onto the top of your screen like a clothespin.
At 1.3 x 8.2 x 2.5 inches, it isn’t overly cumbersome despite weighing about one pound. It gives you enough length on its USB and 3.5mm cables to try some different positioning.
Its power and volume controls are easy to access atop the speaker, and the speaker does have a small LED to show you when it is on.
The speaker can pump out some serious volume, although distortion is a serious issue if you take it any higher than 80%.
Overall, the sound is good but not great. At this price range, it can be hard to even tell the difference, so for casual listening, you may not even mind.
But if you want to analyze your favorite song, you may find the low end a bit muddied by the present treble.
If an unbalanced sound is a dealbreaker, then this speaker probably isn’t right for you. But if you are looking for a solid USB Speaker at the right price, then you’ve got a solid contender right here.
Find more Cyber Acoustics Portable USB Laptop Speaker information and reviews here.
-
7. Elegiant USB Sound BarPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Present midrange
- Good stereo separation
- Solid build quality
- Sound bars require more desk space
- No mounting options
- Short cables
The Elegiant USB Sound Bar brings the convenient soundbar form factor into the world of portable audio.
This single speaker is low profile at 2.4 x 15.7 x 2.2 inches and is meant to sit under your computer screen. But its unique form factor is ultimately hit or miss.
For instance, having to only carry around one speaker instead of a pair can be really handy. However, this speaker won’t fit under every laptop’s screen, meaning you might need someplace else to put it.
Whether or not its shape meets your needs, it offers some solid stereo separation and from such a small speaker bar.
The main feature of the sound, though, is its clear high mids, which really drive the sound. The highest and lowest frequencies feel slightly rounded off, but the sound is mostly balanced.
The low end doesn’t have a lot of power, but it’s the best you can get out of drivers this size.
The right side of the speaker houses a large volume knob that is easy to find when the movie you’re watching suddenly becomes ten times louder. Its max volume won’t quite fill the room, but the sound is fairly clear even maxed out.
Behind the volume knob, you’ll find the USB cable, 3.5mm audio cable, and 3.5mm microphone cable. The Elegiant Sound Bar also has headphone and microphone inputs for easier cable routing.
The cables are a very average four feet, but because you might need to position this speaker differently from a 2.0 setup, they would certainly benefit from being longer.
This gripe aside, the build quality is solid all around. The speaker grill is sturdy and cool looking, and the case is magnetically shielded against digital interference.
If a portable soundbar fits your needs, then the Elegiant USB will be a pleasant surprise.
Find more Elegiant USB Sound Bar information and reviews here.
-
8. AmazonBasics USB SpeakersPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low price
- High max volume
- Clear mids and highs
- LEDs are too bright
- Weak low end
- No audio controls
Though AmazonBasics products typically represent the bottom tier of performance in their category, the AmazonBasics USB speakers are a decent budget option for laptop audio.
These speakers have a sound solid, a fairly compact form factor, and a surprisingly low price. Each speaker measures 3.9 x 2.6 x 2.8 inches, which is fairly middle-of-the-road in size. They aren’t quite as compact as the Arctic S111 USB speakers, nor are they as bulky as the Satechi Dual Sonic Speakers.
The two speakers are connected by a split USB cable to power them. The left speaker houses a 3.5 mm audio cable, which is the speaker’s sole audio input. There are no built-in audio controls on this unit but there is an LED accent. To be honest, the LED accent can be kind of annoying since there is no way to turn it off.
As for the sound, these speakers sound surprisingly clear. The mids and highs are the most present, which only makes sense for a speaker this physically compact. The bass gets a slight boost from the downward-facing passive radiators but still falls short if you want to hear low-end details. They get decently loud too.
As is usually the case with AmazonBasics products, the best part of this whole package is its price. When it comes to bang for your buck these speakers are pretty hard to beat.
Find more AmazonBasics USB Speakers information and reviews here.
-
9. Reccazr Multimedia USB Computer SpeakersPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear mids and highs
- High max volume
- Stylish and durable
- Bulky form factor
- Weak low end
- Distorts at max volume
The Reccazr Multimedia USB Computer Speakers are a boxy pair of 2.0 satellites that add some flair and audio quality to your laptop battle station.
These speakers look like old school monitors but shrunken down to a packable size. They measure in at 3 x 3.9 x 5.3 inches and are built to be durable.
Each diaphragm is covered with the same metallic grill, and that includes the passive bass ports on the side.
Don’t bother trying to factor these bass ports into the sound, as they really don’t make much of a difference. The speakers do have a nice clean sound, but you won’t see a strong low end.
The frequency response is 180Hz-20KHz, which means the low end is a little rounded off. The mids and highs, however, come through clearly.
The max volume is impressive, but if you crank it up to the max you will hear a noticeable distortion. Instead, you’ll want to keep it around 80% of the volume.
You can adjust the volume via a wheel on the backside of the right speaker. That is also where the 3.5mm and USB cables are connected to the speakers.
The cable that connects the two speakers is about two feet long, and the cable that connects to the computer is about four feet long.
If you aren’t off-put by the boxy style of these speakers, they are a great companion for laptops and desktops alike.
Find more Reccazr Multimedia USB Computer Speakers information and reviews here.
-
10. Logitech Multimedia Speakers S150Price: $12.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Balanced sound
- No 3.5mm audio jack needed
- Low price
- Ugly and dated design
- Low max volume
- Short cables
Logitech is one of the best-known PC accessory companies out there. Their compact S150 speakers, though, have mostly flown under the radar as an awesome USB-powered budget pick.
These speakers are 3.5 x 3.9 x 6.3 inches each, making them one of the smallest Logitech has produced. They have a simple rounded design with a hideously outdated cloth grill covering the speakers.
As long as your expectations aren’t too high, these inexpensive speakers will sound just fine. The sound is a little flat, but no frequencies seem overpowering or harsh.
With a frequency response of 90Hz-20kHz, the low end isn’t as full as it could be. But again, don’t expect too much in this price range.
The volume goes quite a bit higher than your average laptop speakers, but leave something to be desired with their highest setting.
In terms of build quality, the speakers are pretty sturdy. The right speaker connects to a lone USB cable that provides both power and digital audio, eliminating the need for a 3.5mm audio jack.
The right speaker also has volume and mute controls. Because this of the digital audio connection, the volume buttons will actually change your PC’s volume in the digital mixer, which is important to note.
This speaker’s sound may not stand out, but its feature set and price tag certainly will.
Find more Logitech Multimedia Speakers S150 information and reviews here.
-
11. Arctic S111 USB Computer SpeakersPros:
Cons:
- Clear and balanced sound
- Compact and stylish
- Low price tag
- Low max volume
- Weak low end
- Limited availability
Why did Arctic choose not to name their square USB speakers Ice Cubes? I’ll never know. Instead, we have the S111 speakers, which are a stylish and compact option for USB-powered audio.
These speakers are only 2.8 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches, making them the easiest speakers we’ve found to stow and carry. Of course, this also means its drivers are pretty small too.
Before we even start to talk about audio quality, it should be known that these speakers don’t have the physical air displacement power to deliver clear audio at high volumes.
The volume goes decently high, but the heavy distortion you experience means you’ll likely end up listening at 80% volume. Now, as for the sound quality, it’s pretty solid.
At this price, all you need is a clear and balanced sound, and the S111 delivers. A speaker this size has virtually no bass, but it is definitely an upgrade over the silver dollar-sized speakers you were probably using before.
These speakers need a 3.5mm and a USB connection to hook up to your PC. Its embedded cables are about three feet long, including the one that connects the left and right satellites.
Aside from a volume wheel on the back of the right speaker, which doubles as a power switch, there isn’t that much else to talk about.
These little speaker cubes are down to business and are a fantastic deal for under $20.
Find more Arctic S111 USB Computer Speakers information and reviews here.
Do You Really Need Portable USB Speakers?
Laptops are smaller and more portable than ever. This is convenient when you are on the move, but this inhibits their use as an entertainment center when you are using them at home.
If you think your screen is too small, wait until you try to bump some music. Embedded speakers simply don't make the cut. You definitely need a pair of portable USB speakers for your laptop to deliver high-quality audio.
The problem with onboard laptop speakers is that they are simply too small to put out the volume or frequency response that you need to actually enjoy music and experience movies.
Portable USB speakers get you more volume and clarity. Additionally, they slip into a bag easily and don't require batteries or AC power. It is one of the best ways to improve the user experience of your laptop without breaking the bank.
See Also
9 Best Laptop Lap Desks: Which One Is Right For You?
5 Best LAN Party Bags: Your Ultimate List
15 Best Computer Speakers: Your Buyer's Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.