11 Best USB Speakers for Your Laptop

The Creative Pebble 2.0 are a balanced pair of USB speakers that provide clear and balanced audio for PC setups that are lacking in available desk space. The Pebbles are compact and made from a durable plastic casing. Their drivers are angled upwards by 45°. This is something basically every set of low-profile speakers should do as it is an easy way to increase projection.

The speakers get decently loud on their own too. It’s not quite enough to throw a dance party but you can easily drown out office noise or other distractions with them. The sound is clear up to almost max volume, at which point you will experience some distortion. When you don’t push these speakers to their limits, though, they sound warm and balanced. They won’t have much bass you can’t expect much considering their size and price.

The cables connecting them are somewhat flimsy but they provide enough length to configure them properly. The USB power and audio is a massive convenience for laptop users and anyone will appreciate the easy to access volume knob. Overall, these are a top pick among USB speakers.