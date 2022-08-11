9 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases

With each new year, Samsung’s experimental folding phone series is looking less ridiculous and more revolutionary. After all, there is something truly enticing about unfolding a tablet-size screen from out of your pocket. That’s why the Galaxy Fold 4 release is on the horizon and we have already begun to size up the best Z Fold 4 cases. Because just like the Z Fold 3, its successor is not the most durable handset on the market.
1. VRS Design Terra Guard Active CasePrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included screen protector
- Rugged drop protection
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- No S Pen support
- Limited color options
- Awkward hinge bulge when open
If you are looking for heavy-duty protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and you should be), the VRS Design Terra Guard Active Case is a great choice. Between its included front screen protector, large raised bezel, and magnetic hinge cover, this case offers 360 degrees of protection for your expensive, experimental handset.
The case provides as much of a bezel as it can without interfering with the phone’s folding shape, thus reducing the chance of cracking one of the phone’s two displays. The hinge cover does protrude a little when unfolded but this is necessary if you want the maximum protection for what is essentially your device’s ultimate weak point. Yes, its design is a bit spartan but its extra protection makes it one of the best Fold 4 cases for users who will take their phone with them everywhere.
2. OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex CasePrice: $79.95Pros:
Cons:
- Antimicrobial coating
- Durable hinge cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Large raised bezel
- No S Pen holder
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
I know some people think of OtterBox cases as a luxury option among cases, but when we are talking about protecting a phone that is almost $2,000, I think that the OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Case should be the default choice. Its simple design might not be for everyone but its top-tier drop protection and antimicrobial qualities should make it an easy choice for those in search of practical protection.
The material this case is made from exceeds military grade drop protection standards by three times, and has a surprisingly slim design to match. It has a durable hinge cover too yet it doesn’t bulge out of the back of the case when unfolded (like you see on other defender-style cases). It works great with wireless PowerShare though it notably doesn’t have a distinct S Pen holder.
If your goal is to protect your investment, then it only makes sense to one with one of the best Z Fold 4 cases available. To no surprise, it is also my favorite case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
3. Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing CoverPrice: $89.99Pros:
Cons:
- Detachable kickstand
- Lightweight and durable
- Detachable S Pen holder
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Limited drop protection
- Limited color options
If you plan to get an S Pen to use with your Fold 4, then it would make sense to get a case with a detachable S Pen holder like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover. It is a little on the pricey side since it comes from a name brand, but at the same time, the material quality is quite high.
The case feels nice in the hands and adds some extra drop protection over the phone’s thin chassis. It has a nice hinge cover that doesn’t protrude from the rear. And when you aren’t using the S Pen holder, you can replace it with an optional kickstand attachment or just leave it empty. It comes in surprisingly few colors for an official Samsung product but aside from that, there’s little to dislike about this accessory.
-
4. Spigen Slim Armor Pro CasePrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Tough hinge cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Awkward hinge bulge when open
- Limited color options
- No S Pen support
Spigen cases are some of my personal favorites because the manufacturer knows how to balance protection and portability better than any other phone case company. And that is definitely the case with the Spigen Slim Armor Pro. It provides added protection where the Fold 4 needs it while also keeping an overall slim profile.
The raised bezel is just large enough to protect your phone from catching the ground with any of its screens. It is still quite slim altogether. The raised hinge cover is obviously an exception to this slim profile but it is hard to recommend a protective case that doesn’t add protective elements to the glaring weak point of this unusual piece of tech. I think that Spigen’s take on the hinge cover is a good solution to an unavoidable problem even if it will ostracize S Pen users who would prefer to have a dedicated slot over the extra drop protection.
-
5. Fyton Folio Wallet CasePrice: $33.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 1 card plus cash
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- No S Pen holder
- Limited drop protection
- Bezel could be larger
Though much of the target audience for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has probably shifted toward digital payment options, some situations still call for you to have a credit card or some cash handy. That’s why I’m glad there are still classy card cases like the Fyton Folio Wallet Case coming out even though AARP reports that the popularity of mobile payment methods will only continue over time.
This case has a low-profile card slot which neither interferes with wireless charging nor adds excessive bulk to this already large phone. It fits a credit card and some cash and also folds out to act as a kickstand. The rest of the case adds some much needed protection to the Fold 4’s chassis, including a hinge cover.
Notably, this version does not have an S Pen holder, but Fyton makes another version of this case that does come with a removable S Pen holder.
6. Ringke Slim Clear CasePrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Transparent design
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited drop protection
- No hinge cover
- Clear plastic discolors easily
When you have a phone that makes a visual statement like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, then it can be a real drag to cover it up with some colorful inexpensive plastic. That’s why I like the Ringke Slim Clear Case, which is made from clear plastic TPU that is designed to both disperse shock and resist scratches.
It uses a raised bumper frame design to provide a buffer against face-down drops while padding your phone’s vulnerable edges. At the same time, it is slim enough to work with wireless PowerShare. The only part of your phone it doesn’t protect is the rear of the phone’s hinge. So while this case might not be ideal for users with a chronic case of butterfingers, it is an elegant way to show of the stock colorways of your phone without leaving it vulnerable to accidental damage.
-
7. Supcase Unicorn Beetle CasePrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Built-in front screen protector
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Lightweight and durable
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- No hinge cover
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case is a feature-rich case option that adds both protection and utility to your Galaxy Z Fold 4. This case offers lightweight protection as well as a built-in front screen protector, a rear kickstand, and an included belt holder. All of these features combined really improve the usability of this phablet-sized device.
Surprisingly, this two-piece case does lack a protective hinge cover, so there are certainly sturdier case options if you are really concerned about dropping your device. That said, I can forgive this shortcoming since I am generally pretty careful with my expensive devices anyway.
-
8. UAG Civilian CasePrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Slim hinge cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- No S Pen support
As the name implies, the UAG Civilian Case brings military-grade drop protection into an everyday form factor that offers a nice balance between protection and portability. Its raised bumper frame absorbs shock from all angles of impact, greatly reducing the chance that an accidental drop leads to scratches or cracks on the finish of your phone.
It has a built-in hinge cover that doesn’t interfere with wireless charging or holding an S Pen (although there isn’t a dedicated notch for the S Pen either). And while I do like the design, I also wish it came in a few more colors.
-
9. Gear 4 Bridgetown CasePrice: $59.99Pros:
Cons:
- Antimicrobial coating
- Slim hinge cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- S Pen holder
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
The Gear 4 Bridgetown Case is a charmingly simple design that checks all of the boxes to qualify as one of the best Fold 4 cases. It has a hinge cover, an S Pen holder, and wireless charging support all without compromising on portability or protection.
As an added bonus, the Bridgetown case is also reinforced with D3O material to protect you, the user, from bacteria that build up on our phones when we bring them to dirty places. And any case that protects me as much as it protects my phone gets high marks in my book.
Do You Really Need a Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case?
Considering this phone was designed with the Android power user demographic in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Z Fold 4 is loaded with plenty of high-end hardware to justify its spendy price tag. It has a Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ processor, a respectable camera setup, and S Pen support that is threatening to take the Note series out of business. So to address the question at hand: yes, just about everyone who plans to get a Z Fold 4 should also plan to get a protective Z Fold 4 case.
There hasn't yet been any research yet on if foldable phones are easier to drop than soap bar-style phones, but having handled these experimental handsets, my anecdotal evidence suggests that they are. The gesture required to open up the Fold 4's 7.6-inch display almost certainly creates a risk of accidental drops, especially since most people aren't adjusted to this form factor yet.
I think we will soon know for sure, though, as this article by Phone Arena suggests that foldable smartphone sales went up 300 percent following the release of the Fold 3 and Flip 3. Considering the hype around the Fold 4 and the Flip 4, I expect that interest will continue to grow. In a year's time, I expect my theory to prove true. Foldable phones are likely much easier to drop and damage than regular smartphones, and those already had a pretty poor track record. Ideally, manufacturers would make phones sturdier, but phone cases are a cheap fix until they do.