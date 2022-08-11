9 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases

I know some people think of OtterBox cases as a luxury option among cases, but when we are talking about protecting a phone that is almost $2,000, I think that the OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Case should be the default choice. Its simple design might not be for everyone but its top-tier drop protection and antimicrobial qualities should make it an easy choice for those in search of practical protection.

The material this case is made from exceeds military grade drop protection standards by three times, and has a surprisingly slim design to match. It has a durable hinge cover too yet it doesn’t bulge out of the back of the case when unfolded (like you see on other defender-style cases). It works great with wireless PowerShare though it notably doesn’t have a distinct S Pen holder.

If your goal is to protect your investment, then it only makes sense to one with one of the best Z Fold 4 cases available. To no surprise, it is also my favorite case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.