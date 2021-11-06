7 Best Cell Signal Boosters for Home

The SureCall Fusion4Home Max is one of the most advanced pieces of consumer tech available when it comes to boosting the cellular signals from major North American cellphone carriers. It uses a combination of proprietary 2XP and ERT technology to deliver unmatched signal boosting for voice, text, and data on 5G/4G LTE.

Unlike other home boosting units, the Fusion4Home Max employs two amplifiers, one for the internal panel antenna and one for the external horn antenna. This does make the system slightly more involved to install (one more thing to mount) but the end result is a max 72 dB possible gain through the system. And that’s a lot of extra power for your incoming and outgoing signals.

Both antennas are quite powerful, as they can together take a minimum existing wireless signal (at least -100 dB) and amplify it to a usable level within a 6,500 sq. ft. area. It works with all major U.S. carriers including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, and more, with receipts to prove it. It is also confirmed to work with all cellular standards including CDMA, WCDMA, GSM, EDGE, HSPA+, EVDO, and, of course, LTE.

All in all, this signal booster is a well-designed device that does exactly what it is supposed to. The only oversight in design is the fact that the power cord plugs into the top of the base unit rather than the bottom. That won’t stop me from recommending it, though, especially since other brands simply can’t match the raw power that the Fusion4Home Max offers.