11 Best Cherry MX Red Keyboards: The Ultimate List

Cherry MX reds are among the most popular mechanical keyboard switches because of their silent design and fast linear action. They are lightweight and easy to rapidly press, making them perfect for frantic gaming moments as well as spamming Twitch chat emotes. Here are our picks for the best Cherry MX Red keyboards for gaming, typing, and everything else.

What Are the Advantages of a Mechanical Keyboard?

If you are an avid typist or a PC gamer, you've probably heard that a mechanical keyboard is the only way to go. This is because mech keyboards have individual mechanical switches under each key that offer a more tactile typing experience. Gamers actually benefit from the clicking sound of a mech switch bottoming out. It provides instant feedback that the keystroke has registered. They are also durable enough to stand up against years of use. However, mechanical keyboards aren't for everyone.

The downside of mechanical keyboards is that they are larger, heavier, and above all, louder than a normal membrane keyboard. If you plan to use this keyboard in a shared office or mutual living space, then a mechanical keyboard may not be ideal. But another great thing about mechanical switches is that they come in many different styles, all of which have different actuation forces, key travel, and clickiness. That means you can find quieter mechanical keys like the Cherry MX Red Silents if the sound is an issue.

Why Red Keyboard Switches?

Cherry MX Reds are the most popular non-clicky switches because they are relatively quiet and they have linear travel that is great for gaming. Cherry Reds do not have the intentional clicking mechanism of Cherry Blue switches but they still do make an audible click so they are still louder than a membrane keyboard. If you need an even more stealthy option, there are also Cherry MX Red Silents, which you can see compared to the original in this YouTube video by Rocket Jump Ninja.

As for the linear switches, these are ideal for gaming because their stems require a low actuation force to connect to the crosspoint contact. Red switches have an actuation force of 0.45 Newtons, which ties them with the Silvers for Cherry's lightest switches. Ultimately, the Cherry Reds make it easier to mash the same key over and over, while also providing critical tactile feedback during fast-paced sequences.

Cherry Reds are truly excellent switches but just keep in mind that factors like typing style and tactile preference mean that they won't be perfect for everyone. If you want to take the time to learn the intimate differences of all the switches out there, I recommend reading Dygma's ultimate guide to mechanical switches.

Are the Other Brands As Good As Cherry?

Though a number of value-priced clone brands provide fierce competition, Cherry switches remain the most popular choice for PC gamers and typists. The main reason? Cherry MX switches have been around since the early 1980s and they are the original linear mechanical switch.

That doesn't mean that brands like Gateron, Otemu, Kailh, and Razer are less reliable, but rather that they don't have the same track record that Cherry touts. Personally, I have tried the Cherry red equivalent from all of these brands and I doubt that I could tell them apart in a blind test. They are all solid products.

That said, we still compiled this list with the dedicated Cherry fanboy in mind. After all, Cherry isn't just floating by on their reputation alone. The company makes darn good switches, and their original linear model still stands out as one of the best.

