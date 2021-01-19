11 Best Cherry MX Blue Keyboards: The Ultimate List

If you are an avid typist or a PC gamer, then the auditory click of a mechanical keyboard can help boost your speed and accuracy while typing. And there is no clicky switch more popular than the Cherry MX Blue. If you are ready to drive your roommates up the wall with some high-speed, high-feedback typing, then check out our picks for the best Cherry MX Blue keyboards available.
1. Das Professional 4 Mechanical Keyboard
Cons:
- Thin and durable
- Dedicated multimedia controls
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Not backlit
- High price tag
- No wrist rest
The Das Professional 4 Mechanical Keyboard is a high-end mechanical keyboard that offers all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a gaming keyboard, albeit in a more professional package.
This full-size 104-key keyboard offers clicky and tactile typing to those trying to boost their WPM or APM. The keycaps are laser-etched and can withstand plenty of abuse. The anodized aluminum top panel is under an inch thick, which is considerably thin by mech keyboard standards. It is still plenty durable.
One downside of the professional look of this keyboard is that it forgoes LED backlighting, which can make this keyboard slightly hard to use at night. However, considering that Das makes several keyboards with completely blank keycaps, this company expects you to know your way around the home row.
This flaw is easy to overlook when you consider the major benefits that the Das Pro 4 offers. This keyboard has two USB 3.0 ports next to its built-in six-foot USB cable. These can be used to plug in peripherals like a mouse and a microphone. It also has dedicated multimedia controls with an oversized volume knob.
Possibly the most outlandish feature is the keyboard’s detachable magnetic footbar, which also serves as a ruler if you are pro gamer enough to have to measure out the distance between your peripherals.
The Das Pro 4 might not be flashy but it will still be the most important device you’ll plug into your PC.
Find more Das Professional 4 Mechanical Keyboard information and reviews here.
-
2. iKBC CD108 v2 Mechanical Keyboard
Cons:
- Double-shot PBT keycaps
- Clicky and tactile Blue switches
- Dedicated volume keys and Win lock key
- Not backlit
- Stabilizer keys can be mushy
- No multimedia controls
With very few major players in the mechanical keyboard industry, newcomers iKBC have made waves with the budget-conscious functionality of their full-size iKBC CD108 v2. This keyboard has a fairly plain look out of the box, but you can spice up its all-black design with some optional colored keys (pictured above). The keys are not backlit.
One of the nicest aspects of the iKBC CD108 v2 is its high-quality double-shot PBT keycaps, which are considerably more durable than standard ABS keycaps. They also have a 7° tilt for added ergonomics whether or not you use the foldout stands to further prop up the keyboard. The CD108 v2 has dedicated volume keys plus a Win lock key. Unfortunately, it does not have playback controls bound to it.
The switches underneath are genuine Cherry MX Blues, which is awesome considering the price of this keyboard. They feel clicky and tactile as expected, though some users noted that the larger stabilizer keys (particularly the spacebar) were a little slower to return.
The CD108 v2’s base plate is durable matte plastic. It is sturdy enough to survive daily use but it doesn’t feel quite as rugged as the metal bases you get on pricier boards. The rest of this keyboard’s components feel nice, including its fold-out feet and attached USB cable. If you are looking for an affordable mechanical keyboard that will last you an incredibly long time, then this keyboard is a great pick.
Find more iKBC CD108 Mechanical Keyboard information and reviews here.
-
3. Asus ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Keyboard
Cons:
- Custom RGB backlighting
- USB pass-through port
- Dedicated multimedia controls
- Detachable wrist rest
- Large desk footprint
- So-so keycaps
- High price tag
The Asus ROG Strix Flare is the perfect keyboard for a serious gamer, especially if they want their gear to stand out as much as their skills. This gaming keyboard packs fully customizable RGB LEDs behind each keycap and some sickeningly cool underglow – and it is all compatible with Asus Aura Sync to match your other peripherals.
The Strix Flare uses full-size layout including a number pad. This gives it a commanding presence on any desk. You also get a set of dedicated multimedia controls above the function row, which includes (non-mechanical) buttons to control video playback, adjust LED brightness, and disable the Win key. There is also a volume scrollbar.
The name brand Cherry MX Red switches feel great on this board, providing quick and responsive linear activation. I do wish the Strix Flare came with PBT keycaps instead of the included ABS ones but this is to be expected at this entry-level price point. But just because this is an “entry-level” mech keyboard doesn’t mean that it falls short on extra features.
The Strix Flare supports on the fly macro recording and comes with a detachable wrist rest for added ergonomics. It also has a pass-through USB port to connect other peripherals. Of course, you also get adjustable rear feet too. All in all, there is little else to ask for out of the Strix Flare. It simply checks all the boxes.
Find more Asus ROG Mechanical Keyboard information and reviews here.
-
4. G. Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX Mechanical Keyboard
Cons:
- Brightness-adjustable red LED backlight
- Clicky and tactile Blue switches
- Lots of multimedia keys
- Blue switches are incredibly loud
- Macro settings are poorly implemented
- Rubber feet could be better
A great “entry level” mechanical keyboard for those looking to up their speed and accuracy.
The G. Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX is a versatile keyboard that is flashy enough to bust out at the most outrageous LAN fests yet refined enough to use in an office setting.
This keyboard can ship with all sort of Cherry switches, including Brown, Red, and Silver, but I prefer the KM570 MX with Blue switches because I enjoy the clicky and tactile feedback it creates. This is a full-size keyboard with some dedicated volume control buttons and some more complex media hotkeys bound to function keys.
The macro functions are somewhat sloppy though, as there are no macro keys to bind to, making it easy to screw up the layout of your keyboard if you aren’t careful.
The KM570 MX complements your normal suite of media keys with extra buttons to pull up your default web browser, email client, calculator, and more. You can program macros and control the LED lighting using special combinations built right into the board as well.
The red LED lighting on this board can look a little intense but it is easy to turn up or down as needed. There is also per-key light customization and pre-set patterns but they aren’t very exciting When they’re just for one color.
The deep base panel ensures there is no light bleed from the keys and also gives the KM570 MX a nice, sturdy feel. This keyboard is nice and heavy but the rubber feet underneath tend to slip if you put a lot of weight into your keystrokes.
Find more G. Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX Mechanical Keyboard information and reviews here.
-
5. Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 Mechanical Keyboard
Cons:
- Full RGB backlight
- USB pass-through port
- Detachable wrist rest
- Dedicated multimedia controls
- Lots of light bleed
- Large desk footprint
- So-so keycaps
Simply put, Corsair’s K70 RGB Mk.2 is one of the best Cherry MX Blue keyboards out there. It sports a lot of the premium features of a high-end keyboard while not losing track of the most important aspect: a smooth typing experience.
Its Blue switches, which offer that clicky and tactile feel that helps boost your typing speed while simultaneously annoying everyone around you with their loud plastic sound. This full-size keyboard has fairly decent keycaps but it also ships with some special grippy WASD keys that you can swap out if you regularly play FPS games. The spacebar also has this grippy design. The K70 RGB Mk.2 has a full suite of multimedia controls as well but they are just buttons, not mechanical keys. This includes a brightness button and a Win lock button.
This keyboard has a fully customizable FGB LED backlight to illuminate its key legends for easier night-time use. You can cycle through some basic lighting patterns or customize a color-coded layout key-by-key using Corsair’s CUE software. Keep in mind you can still toggle between the three brightness settings without the software, so this keyboard can still be considered plug-and-play. This software can also be used to program macros for gaming or data entry.
The anodized brushed aluminum frame feels great and has sturdy rubber feet to stay in place. This keyboard has a detachable wrist rest, which I recommend using for long-term wrist health, even if ergonomic features like this can sometimes be uncomfortable. The only real downside is that it adds to this keyboard’s already large desk footprint.
All in all, the pros far outweigh the cons of this keyboard, making the K70 RGB Mk.2 an easy recommendation for anyone who likes Cherry MX Blue switches.
Find more Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 Mechanical Keyboard information and reviews here.
-
6. Ducky One 2 Horizon Mechanical Keyboard
Cons:
- Durable double-shot PBT keycaps
- Compact and stylish
- Solid tactile feedback from blue switches
- Not backlit
- No included O-rings
- Limited media hotkeys
The Ducky One 2 Mechanical Keyboard is a beautifully-designed mechanical keyboard whose aesthetics focus on quality materials rather than flashy lights. There isn’t much to the look of this tenkeyless keyboard, other than the subtle color theme (the Horizon design is pictured here) of its heavy-duty double-shot PBT keycaps. These keycaps are a major draw to this model, though, as the legend will never fade since it is printed between two distinct layers of plastic.
The keycap font is plain and the only LEDs are on the caps lock, scroll lock, and num lock indicators. This can make this board slightly harder to use for hunt-and-peck typists, but won’t pose a problem if you know your way around a keyboard. This full-size keyboard only has multimedia keys for volume up/down and mute, so you can’t use it to control video playback like other models. The board itself is heavy and well-built. It has foldout kickstand legs with rubber padding at the bottom. It comes with a detachable USB-C cable, which is long enough for pretty much any setup.
Find more Ducky One 2 Skyline Mechanical Keyboard information and reviews here.
-
7. Filco Majestouch Convertible 2 Wireless Keyboard
Cons:
- Bluetooth wireless
- Multimedia shortcuts
- Compact and durable
- No backlight
- High price tag
- No wrist rest
The Filco Majestouch Convertible 2 offers a premium tactile switch typing experience without any gamer flair, making it a great option for those who want a clean and professional-looking Cherry MX Blue keyboard with wireless support. This Japanese-made keyboard can connect to your PC by either Bluetooth wireless or USB, which is great if you are going for a clean wire-free setup on your desk.
The Majestouch Convertible 2 is powered by two AA batteries when it is not connected via USB. The batteries will last several months between charges thanks to its auto-off feature too. Because it uses Bluetooth and not 2.4 GHz, there is no need to plug a dongle into your PC to connect this keyboard. Any PC with Bluetooth support will connect with ease.
The ABS keys have Cherry MX Blue switches underneath, which makes for a clicky and responsive typing experience. The keyboard is only available in a tenkeyless design but it adds some extra functionality with multimedia shortcuts on the function row. The non-backlit legends will mean one less distraction for some, though it may be considered a downside for hunt-and-peck typists who use their computers in a dimly lit space.
At the end of the day, the real standout feature of the Majestouch Convertible 2 is the wireless support. So unless this is a must-have feature for you, you will probably get more bang for your buck settling for a simple entry-level keyboard like the CD108 v2.
-
8. Rosewill RK-9000V2 Mechanical Keyboard
Cons:
- Clicky and tactile Blue switches
- Three-way cable management
- Multimedia shortcuts
- No wrist rest
- No backlight
- So-so keycaps
Despite the almost meme-like popularity of RGB accessories, the more refined Rosewill RK-9000V2 is just as capable of a daily driver for PC gamers despite eschewing the LED backlighting all together. Instead of focusing on aesthetics, this keyboard focuses on performance, offering a smooth and tactile typing experience at a value price.
Its full-size key layout includes a number pad and it has multimedia shortcuts bound to the function row. F12 also functions as a Windows key lock, which is helpful to avoid accidentally minimizing your game screen. The keycap design is clean and sophisticated but the ABS keycaps are a little thinner compared to double-shot PBT keycaps you might find on a high-end keyboard. It has n-key rollover via a PS2 connection and 6-key rollover via a USB connection.
Like any full-size keyboarding, the Rosewill RK-9000V2 will take up a lot of desk space, but that said, its metal frame has a fairly reasonable bezel. It also has a quality weighted feel to it that prevents it from sliding around your desk while you type. The one extra feature I do wish this keyboard had, though, is an included wrist rest, as this should be a key ergonomic feature to any keyboard setup. Aside from that, the RK-9000V2 makes for a great no-frills option for maxing out your APM and/or WPM.
Find more Rosewill RK-9300 Mechanical Keyboard information and reviews here.
-
9. Acer Predator Aethon 300 Gaming Keyboard
Cons:
- Blue LED backlights
- Clicky and tactile Blue switches
- Multimedia shortcuts
- Attached USB cable
- No wrist rest
- So-so key caps
The Acer Predator Aethon 300 is a highly capable gaming keyboard that provides useful features like LED backlighting and n-key rollover without coming off as too over the top. The only thing that might irk a non-gamer is the color-coded WASD keys, which are meant to easily orient your left hand when playing first-person shooters.
That said, you won’t necessarily want to use this keyboard in a crowded workspace, namely because its Cherry MX Blue switches are unapologetically clicky. Of course, they are designed that way so that you can use the auditory and tactile feedback to ensure every button press has been completed. Typing on the Aethon 300 is a great experience, even though the ABS keycaps feel kind of thin.
The board base itself is incredibly sturdy, though. It is made with solid aluminum so it has a decent heft and will stay entirely put thanks to its height-adjustable rubber feet. I do wish the USB cable was detachable, but considering the price at which Acer offers this premium hardware, you won’t hear me complaining all that much.
-
10. Logitech K845ch Mechanical Keyboard
Cons:
- Red LED backlights
- Clicky and tactile Blue switches
- Multimedia shortcuts
- So-so keycaps
- Attached USB cable
- No wrist rest
If you are after a keyboard with genuine Cherry MX switches, then you should be careful about buying Logitech keyboards. Many of their keyboards of the last few years have used proprietary Romer-G clone switches, but in 2020 they released a new line of Cherry MX keyboards due to fan demand. This included the Logitech K845ch.
But unlike their Logitech G line of gaming gear, the K845ch is performance first and aesthetics second (which is how I like it). The plain grey design keeps the focus on the Cherry MX Blue switches, which provide both tactile and auditory feedback for fast-paced typists who don’t want to miss a single keystroke. The island-style keys are great for keeping your keyboard clean, as there is nowhere for crumbs and dust to hide.
The K845ch has a full 104-key layout, with multimedia shortcuts bound to the function row. It has a white LED backlight to illuminate its legends and you can even cycle through a handful of pre-coded light patterns if you want some dialed back gamer flair. But while these keycaps are well-suited to gaming, the K845ch doesn’t have onboard memory to store macro commands, which is a bummer considering that they have this feature on almost all of their gaming keyboards.
Another difference between the K845ch and the Logitech G line is that this keyboard has an attached USB charge cable rather than a detachable one. This is a small nitpick but, hey, it’s my job to be picky. The rest of the board is solidly built, with a sturdy aluminum frame that will stand up to the most aggressive keyboard mashing.
-
11. HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Keyboard
Cons:
- Detachable wrist rest
- Custom RGB backlighting
- Dedicated multimedia controls
- USB pass-through port
- Large desk footprint
- Takes up 2 USB ports
- High price tag
The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Keyboard is a feature-packed gaming keyboard that allows for endless customization with its RGB light array and full macro functionality.
In true gamer fashion, each switch on the Alloy Elite keyboard has its own RGB LED, and you can use the free NGenuity software to customize the board’s appearance key by key. More realistically, you’ll probably just settle on one of the preset LED light patterns, which make for an attractive visual effect. The board has an LED bar at the top that further enhances this.
The only keys that don’t have customizable LEDs are the dedicated multimedia buttons, which do not have mechanical switches. They include playback controls, a volume wheel, a mute button, a brightness toggle button, a profile selector button, and a Win lock button.
All other keys have Cherry MX Blue switches underneath them. I go quite in-depth on how Blues feel at the end of this post so skip ahead if you really need to know more about how they feel. This keyboard also comes with a second set of textured WASD keycaps and thicker 1234 keycaps for gaming.
The metal frame beneath is incredibly sturdy with almost no flex. It takes up a lot of desk space, especially when you use the detachable wrist rest, but it makes up for this with a pass-through USB port. You will have to plug into two USB ports to use this feature, but it is very helpful if you have other USB desk accessories with short cables.
With all of the awesome features that this keyboard packs, the only thing stopping it from being an instant pick for the best Cherry MX Blue Keyboard is its higher price, which really only makes it a viable choice for the most dedicated typists.
Find more HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Keyboard information and reviews here.
Why Does Everyone Love Cherry Blue Switches?
Unless you're lucky enough to own a vintage IBM Model M keyboard in good condition, Cherry MX brand switches represent the gold standard for gamers and typists alike.
Considering you can find a large number of cheap mechanical keyboards with generic switch brands, you may wonder what makes the Cherry MX Blues so popular.
First of all, Cherry MX Blues are the clickiest of the switch type, which makes them the most effective at delivering auditory feedback. They are designed to add an extra click to each keystroke at the point of actuation.
Their point of actuation is at 2.2mm and they travel a full 4mm per stroke. Each switch requires 50g of actuation force. This guide from The Keyboard Company goes further into depth on the differences between switch types.
As for why Cherry MX remains the go-to brand? They've been around the longest. Brands like Kailh, Otemu, and Gateron each make an almost comparable product, but they are all technically recreations of the Cherry originals.
If you are going to a LAN cafe or another open PC event, it can be reassuring to have experience with one of the most popular keyboards types. Gamers have come to expect a very specific feel from their keyboards and Cherry always delivers.
With that in mind, we built this list of the best Cherry MX Blue mechanical keyboards to help find the right board to suit your tastes.
